5 wrestlers who'd make a great opponent for RVD's last WWE match

Rob Van Dam recently hinted that he'd like to step into a WWE ring for one last match. RVD is a popular star in promotions like WWE, ECW, and Impact Wrestling, and wrestling fans would love to see him back on a mainstream stage.

RVD is a 32-year veteran in the wrestling business. During his years as a wrestler, Van Dam innovated with his high-flying style, leaving fans on the edge of their seats while chanting his name.

In 2022, the former WWE Champion found himself competing in the independent circuits. If Van Dam were to call it quits as a professional wrestler, there might be no better place than with WWE.

Regardless of his decision, here are five wrestlers who'd make a great opponent for RVD's last WWE match.

#5. WWE SmackDown superstar Ricochet

Rob Van Dam revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda that he'd like to wrestle Ricochet. Van Dam said:

"I think I'd like to wrestle Ricochet. I think that'd be pretty good. I'm sure he was inspired by watching me and he took the gymnastics to a different level."

RVD taking on Ricochet would be a fight between the past and present regarding high-flying, death-defying competitors.

Admittedly, Van Dam in 2022 more than likely couldn't pull off many of the high-risk moves that he did in his youth, but it'd still be fun to witness this clash between wrestling generations.

Van Dam hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since 2014, and he might surprise the fans with what he's about to pull off at 51 years old.

#4. NXT Champion Bron Breakker

If RVD really wants to help boost the future of pro wrestling, he should head down to Orlando and work with the current NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Breakker is one of the most well-developed stars on the brand, and he could use the added exposure that a match with Van Dam would bring.

The ECW legend putting Breakker over would help boost the stock of the young Steiner immensely. Whether it's an NXT vs. ECW crossover event or just a solo return for RVD, the NXT faithful will be excited to see the Whole F'N Show crash the party and go after the top title.

Breakker can undoubtedly learn a thing or two with an in-ring veteran like RVD. Van Dam can also use this match as one last exclamation point to close out his WWE career.

#3. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley

The former Mr. MITB was recently asked what current WWE, AEW, or Impact wrestler he would like to face for his last match. It didn't take RVD long to name Bobby Lashley as his handpicked opponent.

Lashley is currently on a hot streak as the WWE United States Champion. The All Mighty hasn't lost a single match since defeating Theory for the gold at Money In The Bank 2022.

Van Dam won numerous titles during his time in WWE. But one title that has eluded him during his time at the Stamford-based company is the United States Championship.

RVD was unsuccessful in wrestling away the ECW Championship from Lashley in 2007. In 2022, maybe it could be different with the United States Title on the line. Or maybe The All Mighty will still be too much for Mr. Monday Night.

#2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Rob Van Dam is no stranger to hard-hitting competitors, whether it's during his time with Extreme Championship Wrestling with a wrestler like Masato Tanaka or in WWE with superstars like Brock Lesnar and Cesaro. The current Intercontinental Champion Gunther is a throwback to the bruisers of yesteryear.

Much like with Bron Breakker, having a hyped match with someone like RVD could do wonders in raising the stock of an up-and-coming star. Gunther could greatly benefit from rubbing shoulders with a legend of Van Dam's stature.

In recent years, the Intercontinental Championship has fallen by the wayside in WWE. Before the scheduled match between The Ring General and Sheamus at Clash at the Castle, the IC Title hadn't been defended at a WWE premium live event since WrestleMania 37 in April 2021.

A returning RVD could spark new life in a division that has been largely ignored on WWE television.

#1. WWE RAW superstar Rey Mysterio

Rob Van Dam and Rey Mysterio are two high-flying wrestling legends who are popular with the fans. Mysterio and RVD were also WWE Tag Team Champions for a little over a month during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

A match between Mysterio and Van Dam could offer an emotional sendoff to an all-time great. It'd likely be a babyface vs. babyface program built on respect, giving RVD one last bow in front of a mainstream audience.

While there are other wrestling legends who have arguably had more memorable moments with RVD, like John Cena and Sabu, Mysterio would be the best option when it comes to being a legend who's still an active wrestler and has a history with RVD.

In 2022, maybe Mysterio and RVD still have one more classic left in their respective gas tanks.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi