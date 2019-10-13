WWE/Wrestling News Roundup: Kevin Owens furious after Draft 2019; Three-time Champion debuts new gimmick (6th - 12th October)

Kevin Owens is not happy with his position on the WWE Draft

Between Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday and the first half WWE Draft 2019 on Friday Night SmackDown, we had an eventful week.

Becky Lynch was declared as the overall No. 1 pick for the Draft and the RAW Women’s Champion was retained by the Red Brand. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, on the other hand, moved to SmackDown along with Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks.

Charlotte Flair became the Women’s Champion for the tenth time and lost her title in the same week.

However, one of the biggest talking points of this week was the controversial ending to the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and 'The Fiend'. Their Hell in a Cell match ended in a disqualification which fetched immense backlash from the fans.

Even Chris Jericho responded to the unexpected ending of the show amongst other revelations.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the biggest wrestling stories that unfolded during the last week.

#1 Kevin Owens revealed why he was angry post-Draft 2019

Round 3. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 12, 2019

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens finally managed to win against Shane McMahon and earned the privilege to fire him from the show. One week later, Stephanie McMahon revealed that KO has been drafted to Monday Night RAW.

He was named in the third round of the Draft which irked the former Universal Champion. KO took to Twitter to reveal that the WWE digital team asked him for an interview after he was drafted on RAW.

However, that video never saw the light of the day because Owens appeared to be quite angry at being drafted in the third round. He admitted that he is still angry but whatever he said in the video was his honest opinion.

Owens also went on to add that he has to prove a lot more to rank higher in the future Drafts.

Last night, the @WWE digital team asked me for my thoughts after I was drafted to #Raw.



I gave them a very honest, heartfelt answer. They decided not to post the footage because I appeared to be angry.



I was angry. I still am.



Round 3...



Looks like I still have lots to prove. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 12, 2019

#2 Bayley introduces new gimmick, wins back her title

Bayley has run out of hugs to give

This past week, Bayley and Charlotte Flair locked horns for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to conclude the show. Bayley came out to her usual theme song but she didn’t walk down the ramp immediately.

Instead, she went on to reveal a new look and used a weapon to destroy all the Bayley buddies. She then proceeded to attack Flair as soon as the match began. Eventually, Bayley went on to pick the win over The Queen and ended the latter’s tenth title reign.

It is important to note that Bayley picked a clean win and had no one on her side to aid her during the match. Despite Sasha Banks being drafted to the Blue Brand, WWE allowed Bayley to create her moment which has the potential to change her career shortly.

Following her match, Bayley took the mic and said “Screw all of you” while addressing the WWE Universe. She made a strong statement and proved that she is second to none.

