Sasha Banks' WWE departure was already a hard pill to swallow when fans recently learned of another shocking release in the form of Mandy Rose.

Meanwhile, will Triple H re-open the proverbial forbidden door for the Royal Rumble match next year?

Tony Khan's signing spree doesn't appear to be winding down. He has possibly signed another released WWE Superstar to his bloated roster.

#4. Hopefully True: Possible scenario for Mandy Rose to sign with AEW

Mandy Rose had a forgettable chain of events in her professional life last week.

WWE reportedly fired Rose after her NXT Women's title loss to Roxanne Perex on Tuesday night.

The Golden Goddess shared adult-theme-based photos and videos on her subscription-based FanTime page, which landed her in hot water with the management.

Rose's controversial departure has given some fans hope of seeing her follow in the footsteps of former/released WWE Superstars to AEW.

Dave Meltzer recently noted that the 32-year-old had a main roster contract despite working in NXT, meaning she'd have a 90-day non-compete clause before she officially hits free agency.

The wrestling journalist is doubtful whether Warner Bros. Discovery would allow AEW to sign Mandy Rose, considering the unprecedented situation that led to her untimely WWE exit:

"Because she had a main roster contract, it is believed she would have a 90-day non-compete. It will be interesting to see if AEW attempts to sign her, and how TNT and WBD would react if they are interested," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Meltzer learned that Paige VanZant is also running a similar page to Mandy Rose. Interestingly, AEW has given greater leeway to her third-party page:

"It was noted by many that Paige VanZant has a similar site. VanZant is still listed on the AEW roster but has not been used in months. Her OnlyFans account which is believed to have been very lucrative was around during her run with the company," Meltzer wrote.

We hope this rumor is accurate. Paige VanZant isn't the only female star running premium content. Toni Storm and Penelope Ford have been raking in an absurd amount of money through their risque content.

There's no reason why AEW shouldn't sign Mandy Rose if she makes herself available after her 90-day non-compete clause runs out.

#3. Hopefully Not True: Triple H is considering bringing in NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki

Will the NJPW legend show up in WWE next year?

Royal Rumble is slated to be WWE's first premium live event of 2023. It's that time of the year again when legends rise, and the forbidden door could be flung open like last year.

According to a report from XeroNews, some within WWE have discussed the idea of bringing in NJPW legend and AEW performer Minoru Suzuki as a possible surprise entrant for a 30-man Royal Rumble match:

"Minoru Suzuki was someone internally spoke about as being a potential surprise entrant as a one off for the Royal Rumble," XeroNews tweeted.

We hope this report is not correct. It's no secret that Suzuki could undoubtedly be the very definition of a surprise element on the January 28 marquee show.

But WWE already has legendary names like Goldberg and Steve Austin, who could blow the roof of the Alamodome and be used as a stepping stone to build buzzworthy feuds on the road to WrestleMania 39.

#2. Hopefully True: Tony Khan hasn't signed Trent Seven on a full-time deal

Trent Seven, who was let go by WWE this summer, surprisingly made his AEW debut on the December 7 episode of Rampage.

That night, the former NXT star unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship.

The following week, Seven joined forces with Kip Sabian and The Blade & The Butcher in another losing outing against Chuck Taylor, Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and Trent Beretta on Friday Night Show.

In the wake of his sporadic appearances, Dave Meltzer reported that Tony Khan and Trent Seven have agreed to a per-show deal, but it won't be a full-time contract.

We hope this report is true. With half the roster on the sidelines waiting for the opportunity to shine, Tony Khan shouldn't sign anyone for now.

The head honcho needs to start capitalizing on the current locker room and offer equivalent opportunities to everyone instead of bringing in new names who are stealing the spot away from deserving ones.

#1. Hopefully True: Bryan Danielson possibly facing MJF at AEW Revolution 2023

These two men could steal the show next year!

MJF's reign of terror has officially begun following his first successful title defense against Ricky Starks at Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite last week.

Following the match, a vindictive Bryan Danielson returned to rain on Friedman's parade, causing the champion to retreat to close out the show.

Dave Meltzer recently learned that the two men could headline the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco next year:

"The idea is to build a major program with MJF vs. Danielson for the title and MJF putting Regal out as the catalyst. Whether that’s the Revolution main event for 3/5 in San Francisco, which would mean it would take four months to get to the match which feels way long, or they do a TV match [and perhaps use that to build to a PPV match] is unknown," Dave Meltzer wrote.

We hope this report is accurate. The two men could build up a typical heel vs. babyface program hard on the heels of William Regal's imminent departure.

Moreover, The Salt of the Earth getting a rub from a stalwart like The American Dragon will help him solidify his title run.

The company could book a buzzworthy clash between the two men on the January 4th episode of Dynamite, which will go down from Danielson's hometown of Seattle.

Friedman and Bryan might face each other in a series of clashes before culminating their trilogy at Revolution next year.

