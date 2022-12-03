3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: RAW and SmackDown's new General Manager disclosed; Sasha Banks to debut?; Update on WWE Star's spouse

Welcome to another column on AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

As 2022 draws closer, WWE is looking to end the year on a high note by luring a notable veteran away from AEW.

Not just that, some people within the company believe that the same talent could be returning as the new General Manager for the main roster.

Meanwhile, is Sasha Banks teasing a move to All Elite Wrestling?

Continue reading as we dwell on this wild speculation and other intriguing hearsays to cap off the article.

(Note - None of these rumors have been confirmed as a legitimate story, therefore take it with a pinch of salt)

#4. Hopefully True: William Regal to return to WWE as new General Manager?

Is he WWE bound?

William Regal returning to WWE seems all but confirmed, especially after seeing his strange booking since the Full Gear pay-per-view.

On AEW Dynamite this week, MJF shockingly ambushed the British veteran who helped him fulfill his prophecy of becoming AEW World Champion by turning his back on Jon Moxley.

Regal was carried out on a stretcher and later put in an ambulance, suggesting the company had written him off television for the foreseeable future.

Since then, fans have been fretting over the future of The Gentlemen Villain in All Elite Wrestling.

There have been conflicting reports about his status, but everyone has learned more or less the same that Regal's contract could expire as soon as this month.

Xero News reported that William Regal had an out clause in his supposed 3-year AEW deal, which allows him to leave for WWE should Triple H return to the helm.

With the recent regime change in the Stamford-based-promotion, the BCC member is rumored to be heading back to his old stomping grounds as the new on-screen "General Manager" for RAW and SmackDown:

"It seems Regal likely had something in his AEW contract that many others didn't. We have also learnt that some in WWE want regal as an on screen GM for main roster," XeroNews tweeted.

We hope this report is accurate. WWE is in dire need of an influential on-screen authority figure, and there's no better man than William Regal to step up in that position.

Given his wealth of knowledge and a solid foothold in this role over the years, the Blackpool Combat Club member's addition could freshen up the current product.

#3. Hopefully True: Sasha Banks to make a switch to AEW?

Sasha Banks had posted a new video to her TikTok teasing her wrestling future hashtagging both



bit.ly/3UfTeVY "She's coming"Sasha Banks had posted a new video to her TikTok teasing her wrestling future hashtagging both #AEW and WWE. "She's coming"Sasha Banks had posted a new video to her TikTok teasing her wrestling future hashtagging both #AEW and WWE.🔗 bit.ly/3UfTeVY https://t.co/Hqh4M5kVu0

Sasha Banks returning to pro wrestling is a rumor that refuses to go away.

Despite being absent from WWE programming for the better half of 2022, The Boss has stayed active on social media.

Lately, she has been posting cryptic messages that have alluded to her potential AEW arrival.

One such instance occurred earlier this week when she shared a new wrestling teaser on her TikTok account.

Interestingly, The Blueprint wrote "she's coming" in the caption featuring WWE and AEW hashtags, which has fueled rumors of her joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

We hope this speculation is true. With WWE reportedly having no plans to bring Sasha Banks back anytime soon, the two sides may have agreed to part ways discreetly.

Moreover, there's an outside chance that renowned rapper Bow Wow may bring Sasha Banks to fight his battle against Jade Cargill.

The two happened to have a mutual connection via Snoop Dogg, which has sent fans into a frenzy over the possibility of the storyline leading to Sasha Banks' AEW debut.

#2. Hopefully True: Real Reason behind Andrade El Idolo's TV absence revealed

How long is he expected to be out of action?

The uncertainty over the future of Andrade El Idolo was looming large until the Mexican star himself confirmed the reason behind his AEW absence.

The former WWE Superstar was reportedly serving an indefinite suspension for his actions during an alleged backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara a few months ago.

Many believed El Idolo wouldn't return to TV anytime soon after he teased leaving All Elite Wrestling via a cryptic Instagram post.

The Los Ingobernables member recently broke his silence and affirmed that he underwent successful surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

The 33-year-old even revealed that he sustained the injury during a six-man bout against The Elite on the August 17 episode of Dynamite: House of the Dragon edition.

His statement seemingly debunked speculation surrounding his imminent departure from the company.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that El Idolo will be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, which could force him to miss the first half of 2023.

We hope this rumor is true and Andrade stays with All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

He hasn't been booked to his full potential so far, but the company can get behind him at any given point in time when he returns.

#1. Hopefully Not True: CM Punk is "ready" to move on from All Elite Wrestling

Is the Second City Saint done with AEW?

CM Punk's future with AEW has been dicey since his infamous tirade at the All Out media scrum and the alleged "brawl out" incident that ensued with The Elite afterward.

Despite the EVPs referencing him multiple times in their recent matches, there's no sign of the Chicago native returning to the company anytime soon.

The last we heard on the matter implied that the two sides were negotiating over a contract buy-out, but that seems to have fizzled out amid WWE return speculation.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Punk remains under contract with AEW as Tony Khan is reluctant to release him. Interestingly, the 44-year-old wants out of the company:

"[CM] Punk as of the weekend was still under contract to AEW and being paid and those close to him say the hold up on his being released is all on the AEW side as he’s ready and willing to move to his next project," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

We hope this rumor is not accurate. With flagship programming languishing below the one million mark since the notorious incident, CM Punk has a chance to right the wrong and work things out with the management.

As the saying goes, "time heals all wounds." The company not releasing the Second City Saint could be a wise decision should the two parties decide to work again.

What do you make of these rumor stories? Sound off in the comment section below.

