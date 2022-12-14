Welcome to another column on AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

We're still a few weeks away from officially wrapping up an eventful wrestling calendar that enthralled the audience throughout 2022.

Some things never change in this ever-changing business - wrestlers switching companies. As such, a few bigwigs have already teased jumping ship from WWE to AEW and vice versa.

Continue reading as we dive into the top four rumors of the week.

(Note: None of these hearsays have been confirmed as a legitimate story by the star or the company itself. So take every rumor with a grain of salt)

#4. Hopefully True: The Bloodline to lead the charge for NXT in another head-to-head against AEW next year?

The Bloodline has become a force to be reckoned with in WWE!

WWE never shies away from amplifying wrestling wars.

The so-called "Wednesday Night War" between NXT and AEW Dynamite ( From 2 October 2019 - 7 April 2021) defined the 2020s epoch.

All Elite Wrestling's flagship program hogged most of the head-to-head rating battle and prompted NXT to move to the Tuesday night slot to signal the end of their rivalry.

The two companies last went head-to-head a few months ago, which saw Dynamite thrash NXT again by a slight margin.

With Triple H firmly sitting at the helm of the creative department, it's apparent that he'd want payback in the most significant way possible.

Xero News recently reported that WWE is mapping out having The Bloodline make a one-off appearance on NXT on one of those nights when AEW Dynamite will air on an unusual timeslot on the road to WrestleMania:

"Hbk last night stated he is hoping to have New Day on the Feb NXT PLE. They will also defend on RAW and SD. I have asked around and there is some talks of at some point before Mania to have the Bloodline on NXT, this maybe when AEW has some random Tuesday shows," Xero news tweeted.

We hope this report is accurate because Roman Reigns' potential appearance will push AEW to bring out the best in them.

#3. Hopefully True: Sasha Banks to possibly sign with AEW next year

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy I'm still "I'll believe when I see it" when it comes to Sasha Banks in #AEW . But Tony booking a tag match with a mystery partner A MONTH OUT is pretty sus. I'm still "I'll believe when I see it" when it comes to Sasha Banks in #AEW. But Tony booking a tag match with a mystery partner A MONTH OUT is pretty sus. https://t.co/34idFtOJsU

It's been almost eight months since Sasha Banks' notorious WWE RAW walkout, but her name is still making the rounds in the wrestling world lately.

The Boss' future with the sports entertainment juggernaut was already uncertain when news recently broke (yet to be confirmed) that she could show up at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

Her potential appearance could mean she'll no longer be contractually obligated to Triple H or WWE next year. The two parties were said to be "very far apart on money" before parting ways.

The Blueprint's situation has also opened the door for an imminent AEW arrival, which she appears to have been teasing via cryptic posts lately.

Fightful Select recently learned that the AEW locker room is thrilled about the prospect of Sasha Banks signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

Some also believe that having the six-time women's champion in their programming could be another anchor for the female division, meaning she could bring eyeballs to the product.

We hope this rumor is true. The 30-year-old might debut as a mystery partner for her frenemy Saraya in a tag team bout against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on the January 11 episode of Dynamite at Kia Forum, Los Angeles.

#2. Hopefully True: William Regal is returning to WWE in a prominent role

The Gentleman Villain

Like Sasha Banks, William Regal is all set to jump ship, but he's heading back to his old stomping ground in WWE in early January next year.

AEW has written The Gentleman Villain off the television, courtesy of MJF turning his back on Regal on the heels of a world championship triumph at Full Gear.

The Englishman made a pre-taped appearance on Dynamite last week to send a parting message to his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates and eventually bid goodbye to fans.

Tony Khan has also confirmed rumors of his imminent departure, asserting that the British veteran will leave for WWE to work with his son Charlie Dempsey in NXT.

However, William Regal won't be able to appear on-screen upon WWE's return until at least 2024 as part of the conditional release imposed by Mr Khan.

PWInsider recently reported that Regal will assume the role of Vice President in the first week of January 2023, though there's no word on his current job title.

We hope this report is accurate because the 54-year-old will be a great asset behind the scenes. Regal can also help train his son and carry the family's legacy.

#1. Hopefully Not True: AEW is not planning to bring Miro back anytime soon

Will The Redeemer return?

Miro hasn't been seen on AEW programming since the All Out pay-per-view, which saw him join forces with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat The House of Black in a trios bout.

Fans have since fretted over his unexplained absence, with many even pondering whether the Bulgarian star has injured himself again.

However, Fightful Select has debunked those rumors, as sources insinuate that the company has no creative plans to bring The Redeemer back anytime soon.

The word is that he was going to figure back into the plans towards the end of the year, but no creative idea has been presented for his return yet.

We hope this rumor is not accurate. The former WWE US Champion is a prominent name who could help elevate the upper mid-card division and draw significant fans to weekly programming.

With box office names like CM Punk and Jeff Hardy out of the picture for the foreseeable future, Miro's return could boost the locker room's strength in these unprecedented times.

What do you make of these rumors? Sound off in the comment section below.

