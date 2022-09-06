4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: Interest shown in Bray Wyatt; Malakai Black's worrying future; Former WWE Champion engages in a real fight

Welcome to another column on AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

The uncertainty over Bray Wyatt's pro wrestling future continues after he didn't show up at either Clash at the Castle or All Out event despite rampant rumors stirring the wrestling world.

We have a major update on AEW's interest in The Eater of Worlds and whether the two parties have held talks.

Speaking of the wrestling future, Malakai Black's run with All Elite Wrestling looks bleak after multiple news outlets alluded to him wanting out of the company.

Keep reading as we shed light on these lead stories and cap off the article with some dramatic backstage rumors.

#5. Hopefully True: AEW has shown interest in Bray Wyatt

Is he All Elite Wrestling bound?

Fightful Select recently learned that while WWE is the frontrunner in potentially inking a deal with Bray Wyatt, there's at least "some interest" from AEW as well. However, there's no word on whether Tony Khan has made overtures to sign the former Universal Champion.

We hope this report is true because Wyatt could be a game-changer if Mr. Khan brings him on to a lucrative deal.

The 35-year-old is a creative genius in the business today, and he could blossom with creative freedom in AEW, which he may not even get under Triple H's regime. Moreover, the veteran has some buzzworthy potential dream matchups awaiting him against Sting, CM Punk, and Malakai Black, to name a few.

Wyatt will have a chance to hit the refresh button and experience a career resurgence if he joins All Elite Wrestling.

#4. Hopefully Not True: Malakai Black may be "done" with AEW

Malakai Black's future has been up in the air since the lead-up to the recently concluded All Out pay-per-view.

Several conflicting reports have implied that Black allegedly requested his release but was denied by the company. He is said to be unhappy with his booking, which has taken a toll on his mental health and personal life. The Dutchman is also looking to take a "long break, perhaps retirement" from pro wrestling, owing to an ongoing personal situation that hasn't been divulged yet.

We hope The House of Black leader isn't leaving AEW anytime soon.

Despite his goodbye gesture following a crushing loss at the hands of Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro fueled rumors of his departure, Tony Khan has refused to comment on the situation. Until the company officially confirms the reported story, fans should take the rumor with a grain of salt.

Moreover, Black's personal life situation shoots down the idea of him leaving the promotion to head back to WWE. Mr. Khan must smoothen the issues with The Dutch Destroyer as he is a valuable asset for his promotion.

#3. Hopefully True: CM Punk's (w/ Ace Steel) physical altercation with The EVPs backstage

CM Punk going off on Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page in the media scrum has caught the wrestling world byy storm.

To cut a long story short, Punk blamed The EVPs for circulating false information about him having something to do with rumors of Colt Cabana getting fired. His tirade instigated a confrontation with Omega and The Bucks backstage, with Punk's friend, Ace Steel, allegedly escalating the tussle.

While The Second City Saint reportedly threw the first punch at Matt Jackson, Steel flung a chair at Nick Jackson, which knocked him out and gave him a black eye.

The backstage producer also allegedly bit The Cleaner. The EVPs have threatened to walk out of the company following the incident. The locker room is said to be "completely divided," with the stars involved likely facing legal ramifications.

As unfortunate as it seems, the reported backstage mishappening appears to be factual, especially after Chris Jericho's clip surfaced where he can be heard whispering in Khan's ear about how "some sh*t went down."

Backstage belief in AEW has indicated that Ace Steel could be "done" with AEW following the notorious backstage fight.

It's no secret that Cabana and Punk have a sordid history, which rules out the idea of the entire playout with the EVPs being a work.

#2. Hopefully True: Christian Cage's legitimate injury prompted a squash match against Jungle Boy

Captain Charisma!

Christian Cage hid a trick up his sleeve in his match against Jungle Boy at AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Luchasaurus showed his true colors as he turned heel to annihilate Jack Perry on the entrance ramp before the match could even begin. The shocking betrayal allowed Christian to squash Jungle Boy, leaving everyone in dismay.

Fightful Select learned that Captain Charisma is recuperating from a legitimate injury, which prompted the company to book a short match.

We hope this report is true because the former WWE Superstar was spotted wearing a brace on his right arm, which suggests that Cage could be dealing with an injury.

Nonetheless, the latter defeating Junghasoy has extended their heated storyline on the road to Full Gear pay-per-view. Perry is a red-hot underdog babyface striving to exact revenge on his biggest adversary so far.

Now finding himself in a two-on-one situation, it will be interesting to see whether the 25-year-old will overcome the odds to defeat Cage in a passing of the torch moment down the road.

#1. Hopefully True: W. Morrissey could appear on AEW Dynamite this week

What's next for the former Big Cass?

W. Morrissey recently returned on the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite, where he assaulted the Wingmen and teased accepting Stokely Hathaway's managerial services.

At All Out, the storyline panned out when Morrissey was revealed as one of the thugs who hijacked the Casino Ladder match and helped the masked man (The Joker) retrieve the poker chip.

The Joker later turned out to be none other than MJF, who appears to have formed a new faction with Morrissey, Hathaway, Ethan Page, and the Gunn Club.

Fightful Select recently reported that the former Big Cass is slated to appear on AEW Dynamite this week.

We hope this is true. The former WWE Superstar's affiliation with Friedman and Hathaway makes it clear that he will be a part of the AEW program moving forward.

Whether or not he has officially signed a contract remains to be seen.

What do you make of these rumor stories? Sound off in the comments section below.

