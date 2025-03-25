5 potential AEW betrayals to watch out for in 2025 

AEW is on a hot streak of well-received television shows right now, following on the heels of the success of their latest pay-per-view from earlier this month, Revolution 2025. Right now, the company is building the card for its next PPV, Dynasty, while also sowing the seeds for its blockbuster stadium show All In in Texas later this year.

A number of intriguing storylines are currently being developed by All Elite Wrestling Creative Head Tony Khan and his team. Some of the stories in question may soon witness one or more of its central characters being betrayed by their allies. Betrayal is in the air in pro wrestling right now, especially following John Cena's stunning heel turn in WWE earlier this month.

In this article, we will look at five potential betrayals that fans could soon expect to play out on AEW programming in 2025:

#1: FTR could turn on Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland's primary motivation behind returning at Worlds End 2024, alongside FTR, was to avenge the Death Riders' prior ambush on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Cope has publicly referred to the two as his closest friends. Rated-FTR then successfully defeated Jon Moxley and his allies on AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen 2025, and led the charge against the heel faction together earlier this year.

Unfortunately, Cope failed to dethrone The One True King for his AEW World Title at Revolution 2025. The Rated-R Superstar tried to unseat Mox once again in a gruesome Street Fight last week on Dynamite, but interferences from the Death Riders and The Patriarchy cost him the bout despite FTR showing up to even the odds. Although Wheeler consoled Copeland after the match, Harwood seemed disappointed by the WWE Hall of Famer's failure. He even refused to help the latter to his feet and walked out on both Cope and Wheeler.

Dax's attitude appears to be in line with his recent change of conduct on-screen, most apparent in the former AEW World Tag Team Champions' ongoing rivalry with The Undisputed Kingdom. Interestingly, the promotion announced recently that FTR will appear in a sit-down interview alongside Adam Copeland this Wednesday on Dynamite. Viewers could witness Harwood tearing into Cope for losing to Moxley, further straining their relationship. This could also lead to The Top Guys turning on The Ultimate Opportunist and going heel once again.

#2: Jay White could turn on Cope

Adam Copeland has forged several alliances since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE Champion was first acquainted with Jay White when he and FTR saved the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion from being brutalized by the Death Riders after the main event of Worlds End 2024. The two stars went to war against Jon Moxley and his crew together, and teamed up, albeit unsuccessfully against the World Champion and Claudio Castagnoli at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

Although he is technically playing a babyface at the moment, The Switchblade is best known for his work as a villainous opportunist, somewhat reminiscent of Copeland himself from his heyday. Therefore, when White arrived during the 51-year-old's World Title match against Jon Moxley at Revolution 2025 to foil Wheeler Yuta's interference, but accidentally clobbered Cope with Mox's championship briefcase, viewers were led to speculate on the likelihood of the New Zealander having laid out Copeland intentionally.

Jay White has since clarified that he did not mean to attack the former Edge, besides declaring his own persisting interest in capturing the AEW World Title. King Switch could look to take down as many adversaries who stand in his way of dethroning The One True King, and this could include Adam Copeland. Such an angle could see White turning on Cope, and possibly even linking up with FTR to incapacitate the WWE legend.

#3: The Patriarchy might turn on Christian Cage

Despite cashing in his All In 2024 Casino Gauntlet World Championship contract during Jon Moxley's title match against Adam Copeland, Christian Cage failed to win the gold at Revolution 2025. He was choked out by The Purveyor of Violence, who retained his strap. However, when his "son" Nick Wayne held him accountable for his failure, The Patriarch disrespected The Prodigy's mother Shayna, and humiliated the up-and-comer in cutting fashion in a backstage segment on Dynamite.

Both Wayne and Kip Sabian are still doing Christian's bidding, as evidenced by the role they played in costing Cope his World Championship Street Fight against Jon Moxley last Wednesday. However, cracks have clearly begun to form in The Patriarchy, and Cage's proteges could soon tire of The Instant Classic's manipulation, selfishness, and ego. Wayne and Sabian could therefore soon betray and blindside Christian, as Cope had predicted shortly after his AEW debut.

#4: Big Bill ditches Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree?

Over the past year, Big Bill has emerged as one of the Jacksonville-based promotion's most popular powerhouses. The former Big Cass has raised his stock significantly since his tag team with Ricky Starks and is featured on television regularly as a student of The Learning Tree, Chris Jericho. The near-seven-foot-tall athlete has also been successfully honing his character work and achieved a unique connection with AEW crowds, despite being a heel.

Unlike Bill, Jericho himself has been on the receiving end of much criticism lately. Viewers have voiced their dissatisfaction with The Nueve's current gimmick and presentation, arguing that it takes up unwarranted TV time. While being paired with the inaugural AEW World Champion has benefited both The Redwood and Bryan Keith with regard to exposure, some fans feel that Big Bill is ready to thrive on his own.

All Elite Wrestling has already teased some tension between Chris Jericho and the former W. Morrissey, over the latter's failure in taking down Powerhouse Hobbs. If the former JAS leader loses his ROH World Championship anytime soon, he could blame Big Bill for being unable to help him retain, and his consequent mistreatment of the latter could force him to turn on and ditch Jericho and his stable.

#5: The Death Riders could turn on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

The Death Riders were born out of the ashes of the Blackpool Combat Club. The iconic group splintered after Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli viciously turned on their former ally Bryan Danielson at All Out last year. It also witnessed the addition of Marina Shafir and PAC. After WrestleDream 2024, Wheeler Yuta who had initially shown hesitation, also turned on The American Dragon to renew his alliance with Moxley and Castagnoli.

Moxley, the self-proclaimed One True King of AEW, defeated Danielson to become AEW World Champion at WrestleDream. He has held on to the belt since then, courtesy of the aid of his "soldiers," the Death Riders. However, the faction's story has unfortunately failed to capitalize on the momentum generated by its shocking start, to the point where viewers seem to desperately want Mox's current title reign to end.

The ex-BCC brawler will defend his championship against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty next month. Although early plans seem to indicate that Moxley might drop the title to Darby Allin, potentially at All In Texas, recent audience feedback could force All Elite Wrestling to pivot and crown Swerve the AEW World Champion in Philadelphia. This could lead to the Death Riders turning on and ambushing Mox as his penalty for losing his title.

Castagnoli, PAC, and Yuta could do to Moxley what they had previously done to Bryan Danielson and take out the erstwhile Dean Ambrose and write him off television indefinitely.

