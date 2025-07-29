5 WWE stars MJF is a fan of

MJF is one of AEW's top attractions. Over the past six years, The Salt of the Earth has become one of the most entertaining talents in pro wrestling.The Devil is an experienced student of the industry, who keeps a close eye on all the top promotions. MJF has admitted on multiple occasions that he often watches the WWE product.The former AEW World Champion has shared his opinions about several WWE stars in interviews and podcasts. Although he is known for criticizing other wrestlers, some WWE stars have been fortunate enough to earn MJF's praise.In this article, let's look at five WWE stars Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a fan of.#5. The Devil lavished praise on Seth RollinsSeth Rollins is one of the most decorated WWE stars of the past decade. However, The Architect's importance to the Stamford-based promotion is often overlooked by some fans. In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, MJF praised Rollins' incredible athletic ability. The Devil called The Visionary a cornerstone of WWE, similar to how he himself is a key part of AEW programming. The Long Island native said that Rollins is &quot;extraordinarily talented,&quot; and his name has become almost synonymous with WWE. MJF also spoke about Seth Rollins' recent knee injury, saying he felt horrible about the whole incident.The Revolutionary would definitely feel honored to be appreciated by a top star from a rival company.#4. MJF shared a positive opinion on Sami Zayn's &quot;Honorary Uce&quot; personaSami Zayn joined Roman Reigns' Bloodline in 2022. It was a creative masterstroke, as the inclusion of The Master Strategist immediately made the heel faction more entertaining.Sami Zayn was responsible for many intriguing segments involving The Bloodline. The Underdog from the Underground was one of the main reasons Roman Reigns' title reign did not lose momentum for a long time. During an appearance on Notsam Wrestling back in 2022, MJF shared how much Zayn impressed him as a performer. The Devil called the 41-year-old star one of the most entertaining pro wrestlers on the planet.The Salt of the Earth was happy that The Bloodline storyline gave Sami Zayn a chance to fully showcase his skills and personality, something he had possessed for a long time.A feud between The Devil and The Honorary Uce would definitely be an exciting idea if it ever happened. While The Long Island native could play the vicious heel in this feud, Sami Zayn could back himself in the role of a determined babyface.#3. The Salt of the Earth has a high appreciation for John CenaJohn Cena has built an unmatched legacy in WWE. Although he is now a despised heel, The Cenation Leader has been a symbol of good values for the past two decades.MJF and John Cena have been seen together at movie premieres a few times in the past. In a recent chat with Adrian Hernandez on UNLIKELY, the former AEW World Champion shared his thoughts on The Franchise Player. The Hurt Syndicate member had only good words to say about the 17-time World Champion. MJF called Cena &quot;a great human being&quot; who is as intelligent as he is hardworking.The AEW star was grateful for his past conversations with John Cena, as he always learned something from his chats with The Cenation Leader. Interestingly, the 29-year-old star revealed that Cena was his first idol in pro wrestling before CM Punk became his new favourite.#2. The former AEW World Champion seemed mighty impressed with The MizThe Miz is known for his exceptional mic skills. The A-Lister has managed to silence names like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Bryan Danielson in the past, which is a testament to how dangerous he becomes with a microphone in his hand.The Miz also has several great matches under his belt. During his early days in AEW, MJF was often compared to the two-time WWE Champion.During their iconic promo battle in AEW, CM Punk also called The Devil &quot;a less famous Miz.&quot; In an appearance on the Throwing Down with Renee &amp; Meisha podcast in 2021, the young star called The A-Lister a &quot;tremendous performer.&quot;MJF highly praised The Miz for his excellent mic skills and great in-ring abilities. However, The Devil drew the attention back to himself by claiming he has no flaws in his game.In January 2022, The Hurt Syndicate member called The Miz &quot;one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time&quot; after Mr. Awesome praised the young star for carving out his unique personality.#1. MJF acknowledged Roman Reigns' greatnessRoman Reigns has undeniably been the biggest star in WWE since 2015. The Tribal Chief is a major reason behind WWE's continued success.A few days after winning the AEW World Title in November 2022, MJF commented on Roman Reigns' incredible success on the Pardon My Take podcast. The Wolf of Wrestling called Reigns the face of the Stamford-based promotion, asserting that he and The Tribal Chief are the leaders of their respective companies.The Long Island native said it would be ignorant to deny the fact that he and Reigns are two of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. The 29-year-old star has been a massive admirer of The Bloodline storyline, which he has praised several times.A battle between Roman Reigns and MJF would have been a clash for the ages. However, the bout might not take place anytime soon, as neither star is going to leave their current companies in the near future.