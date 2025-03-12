6 things AEW must address on post-Revolution Dynamite

AEW set up shop in Los Angeles, CA for this year's edition of Revolution. The company carried on its trend of successful PPV presentations with an action-packed card for fans in the Crypto.com Arena, featuring the promotion's top talent, and even appearances from several celebrities.

With LA in the rearview mirror, All Elite Wrestling is now headed to Fresno to host this week's edition of Dynamite. The Wednesday night flagship show will deal with the fallout of the March 9, 2025, pay-per-view - and considering all that transpired there, it is easy to see that the promotion has many ongoing storylines to address on the show.

Let's take a look at six such angles that must be explored this week on the post-Revolution 2025 iteration of AEW Dynamite.

#1. Invitation for a dream (re)match: Kenny Omega challenges Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega once again proved himself worth the "Best Bout Machine" moniker this past Sunday, putting on another in-ring classic against a former protege, Konosuke Takeshita. He secured a pinfall victory over The Alpha to become the new International Champion, his first singles title since returning to action earlier this year (and in some time in general).

Incidentally, Omega's last championship reign before this, the IWGP US Title, was ended by Will Ospreay when he aligned himself with Don Callis at Forbidden Door 2023. In early 2025, however, The Aerial Assassin joined forces with The Cleaner against their treacherous former manager and the latter's "family." Omega even teamed with Ospreay to defeat Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

This week on Dynamite, Kenny could repay The Commonwealth Kingpin for helping him with the Callis Family by offering him a shot at the International Championship at Dynasty 2025. This would immediately heighten excitement over the upcoming PPV, and grant Ospreay and Omega the chance to run it back, but this time as recent allies.

#2. Toni Storm's next rival for the AEW Women's World Title

Toni Storm and Mariah May's long and bloody rivalry has set a new standard for AEW's women's division. The two women went to war in a vicious and gruesome No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere match at Revolution 2025 over the Women's World Title - a bout that culminated in Storm barely retaining her title in an unforgettable "Hollywood Ending."

The Timeless One's battle with The Glamour has likely put a bow on their feud for the time being. The four-time AEW Women's Champion will likely be looking for fresh competition and could call out other stars from the All Elite women's roster this week on Dynamite to step up and challenge her.

Such a call could be answered by Willow Nightingale, who recently dealt with Marina Shafir and now could be looking to break into the world title scene. Alternatively, Storm could be confronted by a ghost from her past in the form of Jamie Hayter (provided her visa issues have been resolved).

#3. The hate keeps building: MJF goes after Hangman Page

MJF believes that the AEW fanbase is hypocritical for seemingly siding with and cheering for Adam Page over him, in spite of the latter's carnage and conduct during his heel run last year. He even tried setting The Cowboy on fire on the go-home edition of Dynamite ahead of their singles bout at Revolution 2025 to 'prove his point' - unfortunately, his emotional breakdown at fans rooting for Page during the PPV eventually cost him the win.

All Elite Wrestling has since announced that MJF will make an appearance this week on AEW Dynamite. Friedman's on-screen character has rarely been depicted to accept defeat in stride, and now that his singles tally with Page is even, a rubber match between the former World Champions is likely on the horizon, potentially to be held at Dynasty 2025.

The Tony Khan-led company might start to build for Hangman vs. MJF III by having Friedman attack Page this Wednesday - plant him with a Heatseeker DDT and then perhaps with a brainbuster, incapacitating him for potentially over a week.

#4. Reviving AEW's tag team division

AEW has lately been under fire for seemingly neglecting its tag team division, especially after Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin brought Private Party's reign as World Tag Team Champions to an underwhelming end in January. Seeing how The Hurt Syndicate has succeeded at winning audiences and live crowds over with their skill and credibility, the faction could benefit from a major feud right about now.

While Lashley and Benjamin put up an entertaining championship defense against The Outrunners at Revolution 2025, the matchup came about at the expense of The Murder Machines, who were also gunning for the belts. If The Syndicate members celebrate their PPV title retention this week on Dynamite, they could be waylaid by Brian Cage and Lance Archer in a statement-making ambush.

Furthermore, All Elite Wrestling could pull the trigger on the comeback of The Young Bucks this Wednesday, with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson saving Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP from the Don Callis Family members, afterward calling their shot for the tag titles. To make things more interesting, FTR could also confront both teams and declare their intention of reclaiming their belts.

#5. CEO vs. Minion in Training: Billie Starkz calls out Mercedes Mone

While sending a message to her Revolution 2025 opponent Momo Watanabe on February 26, Mercedes Mone had a run-in with up-and-comer Billie Starkz backstage on Dynamite. The CEO behaved rather disrespectfully towards the ROH star, which in turn triggered a social media war of words between the TBS Champion and Starkz's "Minion Overlord," Athena.

Mone retained her TBS Title against Watanabe this weekend at Revolution. Interestingly, Starkz was shown watching and studying Mercedes' performance at the PPV inside what appeared to be a private suite. AEW could book the 20-year-old to confront Mone this Wednesday on Dynamite, and potentially demand a TBS Championship match for Dynasty 2025.

This, in turn, could lay the groundwork for Athena to eventually become involved with Mone, for a possible blockbuster matchup between the two at All In Texas.

#6. Stage set for AEW World Title clash: Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley

Swerve Strickland beat Ricochet at Revolution 2025 to become the next AEW World Title contender. However, The Realest did not wait till after the PPV to confront the reigning champion, attacking Jon Moxley in the crowd after the latter's retention against Adam Copeland.

Strickland will likely address The One True King this Wednesday on Dynamite. He could remind fans that Moxley had to squeeze out a controversial win during their last singles meeting in the 2023 Continental Classic. The former Mogul Embassy leader could further challenge Wheeler Yuta to a re-match of their Dynamite bout from last year.

Challenging Yuta would allow Swerve to play mind games with Moxley as he could reference Wheeler's former allegiance to Bryan Danielson, which he witnessed en route to his AEW World Championship match against The American Dragon at All In 2024. The Purveyor of Violence could respond to Strickland this Wednesday himself, more likely with his fists than with his words.

Whether the two top stars will square off at Dynasty 2025 remains to be seen.

