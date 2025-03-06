7 major Revolution spoilers from AEW Dynamite (March 5, 2025)

In about three days, AEW will head to Los Angeles, CA, where the company will host this year's iteration of the Revolution pay-per-view. Ahead of that, however, All Elite Wrestling presented its Wednesday night show, Dynamite, in Sacramento this week.

The episode featured several star-studded matchups, and some brutal and borderline scary segments, all of which served to further heighten anticipation for the upcoming PPV. In fact, it is possible to make several predictions for the show based on the events that unfolded in the latest edition of Dynamite.

Whether these predictions will actually turn out to be spoilers will be up to Tony Khan and his creative plans. Nonetheless, let us consider seven outcomes for Revolution 2025 following on the heels of the March 5 go-home program.

#1. Swerve's House once again - Swerve Strickland beats Ricochet

Ricochet tried to pull a fast one on Swerve Strickland in response to the latter's cutting remarks during their Revolution 2025 contract signing this week on AEW Dynamite. However, The Realest turned the tables on The Future of Flight, spiking him with a pair of scissors in a reversal of the high-flyer's ambush of him at Fight for the Fallen 2025.

Despite drawing Ricochet's blood, Swerve nonetheless was pinned by The One and Only during their main event tag bout this Wednesday, where he teamed with Kazuchika Okada to take on Strickland and Brody King. However, the victory came courtesy of Ricochet slyly hitting The New Flavour with The Rainmaker's Continental Title.

Wrestlers who stand tall at go-home shows losing, in turn, on pay-per-views is a well-known convention in the pro wrestling industry. AEW could follow the tradition by booking Swerve to finally defeat Ricochet at Revolution, and become the next world championship contender in the process.

#2: Samantha Irvin goes All Elite

During the same Dynamite contract signing segment alluded to above, Swerve Strickland tore into Ricochet and informed The Human Highlight Reel that he had made a mistake by leaving him alive. He promised to jump back on the path to the All Elite World Title by defeating the latter at Revolution 2025, before firing a barb at Ricochet pertaining to his fiancée, Samantha Irvin.

Fans have been speculating on the former WWE ring announcer joining her real-life partner in AEW since she left the sports entertainment juggernaut last year. Irvin herself has been open about her interest in continuing her career in wrestling, albeit not just as a broadcast personality. She even seemingly responded to Swerve referencing her on Dynamite by taking to X/Twitter:

If Samantha Irvin decides to play an on-screen All Elite character, she could potentially make her AEW debut at Revolution 2025. The 36-year-old could help Ricochet beat Swerve Strickland - if not, she could at least even the odds for The Highlight of The Night against Strickland and Prince Nana and take up the role of his manager afterward.

#3: Toni Storm retains the AEW Women's World Title

Toni Storm and Mariah May sat down in an intense face-to-face interview mediated by Renee Paquette this week on Dynamite. The Glamour claimed that The Timeless One barely survived her at Grand Slam Australia, vowing to win back her Women's World Title from her former mentor and put a brutal end to their feud at Revolution 2025. Storm, however, voiced no fear in her response and asserted that she would relegate May to obscurity.

Storm and May are scheduled to face off in a No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere Hollywood Ending match this Sunday. Despite her insistence that she was a better champion, it is unlikely that The Fighting Princess will unseat The Illustrious One merely weeks after the latter recaptured the AEW Women's World Title. Storm will thus probably retain her belt against her once-protege, and afterwards inaugurate a new chapter in her title run.

#4. and #5. Expected title retentions: The Hurt Syndicate, Mercedes Mone

An unexpected assist from The Hurt Syndicate allowed The Outrunners to defeat The Murder Machines last Wednesday. This led to Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd eventually being announced for an AEW World Tag Team Title match against Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley at Revolution 2025.

Regardless of the fan support generated by The Youngest Man Alive, and even their inspiring 80s style training video that the company aired this week on Dynamite, however, The Outrunners will in all probability lose to The All-Mighty and The Standard of Excellence this week in LA.

Mercedes Mone, on the other hand, will be facing off against Momo Watanabe at Revolution 2025, with her TBS Championship on the line. The 24-year-old Stardom up-and-comer called her shot after winning the International Women's Cup earlier this year at Wrestle Dynasty 2025.

Momo took a swing at The CEO last Wednesday and is scheduled to face Serena Deeb on AEW Collision later this week, as was revealed by Mercedes last night on Dynamite. Mone defeated Watanabe last year, and will likely succeed at doing so again at Revolution in the aftermath of what will surely be a tough battle against The Professor this Saturday.

#6. A new Ultimate Opportunist: Switchblade Jay White turns on Adam Copeland

After quickly dispatching Max Caster this week on Dynamite, Jay White grabbed a microphone to address his recent wars against Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. He spoke in particular about his alliance with Adam Copeland - forged at the start of this year - and their teamwork as of late.

The Switchblade signed off by stating that he would be there to watch The Rated-R Superstar dethrone Moxley for the AEW World Title at Revolution 2025.

Although White's remarks were ostensibly meant to convey his support for Cope, fans online have been speculating on the prospects of the Bang Bang Gang member turning heel and betraying The Ultimate Opportunist at the Crypto.com Arena.

King Switch, as a character, has been outspoken in the past about the World Championship being his sole motivation, and could very well take out Copeland should the latter succeed at winning the belt from Mox.

#7. The King is dead: Wheeler Yuta costs Jon Moxley the AEW World Title

The relationship between Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley (not to mention his other ex-BCC stable-mate Claudio Castagnoli) has been a consistent and central narrative theme running through the ongoing Death Riders storyline. The angle seemingly took a sharp turn this Wednesday when Adam Copeland shook hands with the budding star after defeating him, in a display of respect and sportsmanship.

Commentary emphasized Yuta's surprise over Cope's gesture, in contrast to the (kayfabe) abuse he seemingly suffers at the hands of his teammates. This brought out an infuriated Jon Moxley, who hit the ring to berate and shove around Yuta for failing to take out Copeland as per his orders. The world champion's behavior prompted Wheeler to finally stand up for himself, and seemingly leave Mox behind - at least for now.

Now out of Death Riders to run interference for him, Jon Moxley will head to Revolution 2025 to defend his AEW World Title against Adam Copeland. Judging by the events that transpired on the latest episode of Dynamite, The One True King could very well lose his crown at the pay-per-view to Cope - potentially due to Wheeler Yuta turning on his mentor, by choosing to not help him at a decisive moment in the matchup.

