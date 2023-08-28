AEW All In - Best and Worst - Multiple stars pay tribute to Bray Wyatt; Ex-WWE star's signing teased; Big mistake with Saraya

Fans' expectations for AEW All In were sky-high when the show was first announced. As the event grew nearer, the excitement surrounding it grew more palpable.

Now that the monumental event has come and gone, fans and critics alike can look back on what was a historic night not only for the promotion but for all of professional wrestling.

While there were certainly a ton of eye-catching, heartstopping, and breathtaking instances to write home about, there were also a fair few moments that fell rather flat or looked out of place on a card of this magnitude.

Here are the best and worst moments of AEW All In:

#7. Best: AEW stars pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

Firstly, the tributes coming in for the late Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt) deserve a special mention. Both FTR and The House of Black used their TV time to honor the legacy and life of the former WWE Superstar.

Rotunda was evidently a beloved member of the pro wrestling community, and it was simply heart-warming seeing his significance to the business and lives of so many acknowledged on such a massive stage.

#6. Worst: FTR retains their Tag Team Championship

The trilogy decider between FTR and The Young Bucks was one of the most hotly-anticipated matches heading into All In. From a pure in-ring perspective, both teams have proven that they can put on phenomenal bouts, and their Wembley Stadium encounter was no different.

While FTR coming away with the win is not the worst thing in the world, with Cash Wheeler's ongoing legal issues, the future of the AEW Tag Team Championship is rather uncertain. Perhaps Tony Khan is privy to some insider knowledge that fans are unaware of, but from the outside looking in, the decision to keep the belts on FTR could come back to bite the promotion.

#5. Best: Mercedes Moné is All Elite?

One of the major talking points from All In stems not from something that happened in the ring but rather in the stands — and no, not the Stadium Stampede match.

Mercedes Moné was present at Wembley Stadium and was proudly featured on the live feed. Although she did not get involved in the show beyond this, just the mere sighting of her at an AEW event is enough to get fans excited about a potential move to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#4. Worst: Saraya claims the Women's World Championship

In itself, Saraya's Women's World Championship victory at All In is an emotional moment for the UK native who was performing in front of her home fans and managed to come back from a career-threatening injury to claim her first championship in nine long years. However, some glaring issues need to be addressed.

Firstly, Hikaru Shida's position in the promotion comes into question. She only recently won the title, making her short reign seem rather irrelevant. More so, Toni Storm could have simply walked into All In as the champion, considering that she was the one Shida defeated to win the title.

Saraya's win, as moving as it will be for many, comes across as a sign of Tony Khan having no real direction for the women's division. Perhaps if she was built up into this position and the change took place under different circumstances, it would hold more significance. But as it stands, this decision looks to have been based more on emotion than foresight.

#3. Best: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn win the trios titles

A perfect example of how to mix emotional beats with gradual, steady storytelling is The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn's win over The House of Black to earn the AEW Trios World Championship.

This story has been building for weeks, making the climax worthwhile. Having Billy Gunn come out of retirement to perform in front of one of the largest crowds in the history of the business, and win no less, not only tugged on viewers' heartstrings but also provided the story with a logical conclusion. The thunderous roar the new champs received at the bout's conclusion is a true testament to this.

#2. Worst: Chris Jericho fails to deliver as required

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the greatest minds to have ever graced a professional wrestling ring. His vast body of work and adaptability through the years speaks for itself. However, AEW All In was not one of the brightest nights in The Ocho's illustrious career.

His performance opposite Will Ospreay was filled with botches and moments that had spectators more confused than anything else. Even his supposed heel turn somewhat fell flat. The Wembley Stadium fans were always going to be on The Aerial Assassin's side, making Jericho's villainous antics throughout the bout less impactful than he might have intended.

#1. Best: Friendship prevails as MJF holds onto his AEW World Championship

The main event of All In saw MJF hold onto his world title by defeating his best friend, Adam Cole. The expertly laid out match was filled with drama and tension and served as a perfect way to have Friedman retain his title while furthering the best story in the promotion.

The contest had plenty of shenanigans, unusual for an AEW match. Roderick Strong even inserted himself into the fray, trying to convince Cole to stab Friedman in the back. However, this was not to be, and the Better Than You Bay Bay duo hugged things out to close the show.

Fans will be delighted to see this story extended, at least for the meantime. While it is almost inevitable that one will turn their back on the other, All In was not the right time to pull the trigger just yet.