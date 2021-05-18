AEW Dark Elevation Results (May 17th, 2021) - Teaser dropped for major Paul Wight match, Indian wrestler makes big debut, Four main events

AEW wasted no time and went straight to the first match of the evening following Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight's introductions. Today's AEW Dark Elevation episode featured 16 matches and the card was headlined by four main events.

Adrian Alanis vs. Jungle Boy (w/ Marko Stunt & Luchasaurus) on AEW Dark Elevation

We're kicking things off tonight on #AEWDark Elevation with #JungleBoy in action!



Tune into Elevation Now at https://t.co/UCGu7uonwO pic.twitter.com/nTtI8L5gCZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2021

Alanis' first AEW singles match was against one of the most popular stars in the promotion. A traditional collar and elbow tie-up got the in-ring action underway.

Jungle Boy executed a side headlock takeover and assumed ground control. Jungle Boy kept up the pressure with a dropkick, and he even popped the crowd with a kip-up. The audience was extra lively tonight.

A Tope Suicida from Jungle Boy continued his dominance in the match until Alanis fired back with a Sling Blade. Alanis was quite a hated figure as he connected with combination blows in the corner. Adrian followed it with a vertical suplex before floating over for a pinfall. He forgot to hook the feet, which got him a two-count.

Jungle Boy picked up the pace with an uppercut and a running lariat. He then sent Alanis crashing into the turnbuckle with a belly-to-belly suplex. A German suplex and an elbow strike followed, before Jungle Boy locked in the Snare Trap for the win on AEW Dark Elevation.

Result: Jungle Boy def. Adrian Alanis on AEW Dark Elevation

Grade: C

Aaron Solow (w/ The Factory) vs. Dustin Rhodes on AEW Dark Elevation - Main Event 1

It's always great to see Dustin Rhodes in action, and he got a great reception during his entrance. Dustin and Solow engaged in a furious brawl to kick off the match.

The action quickly moved outside, with Rhodes hitting a big clothesline. Dustin was a man focused as he threw Solow over the barricade. He pleased the crowd with a chop, which kicked off a 'one more time' chant. Dustin obliged.

Dustin dropped Solow with a power slam on the mat. The Natural finally rolled Solow back into the ring, but Comoroto confronted the veteran.

As the elder Rhodes brother went up to the top turnbuckle, Solow grabbed onto Aubrey Edwards. Comoroto took advantage of the situation and pulled Rhodes down to the ground.

This caused Aubrey Edwards to instruct The Factory to leave the ringside area, and the crowd loved it. The match resumed, and Solow was now in the driver's seat.

Solow connected with some ground and pound shots, but Dustin reversed into a roll-up. Solow replied with a clubbing forearm strike to the face.

A 'Let's Go Dustin' chant kicked off in the arena as the veteran hit a few chops. Solow delivered a hard Irish Whip in the corner, and The Natural was in a world of trouble at this point.

Solow taunted Dustin as he slapped him in the head. The elder Rhodes brother reacted with a back elbow strike after springboarding from the turnbuckle. Innovative!

Both men exchanged rights in the middle of the ring. Dustin hit two short-arm clotheslines, followed by a back body drop. Rhodes executed his classic moves, which included a smooth power slam for a two-count. Solow blocked the Bulldog and hit a superkick.

Dustin responded with a pump kick, followed by a spin kick and a massive Canadian Destroyer for a near fall. Solow reversed the brainbuster into a standing enziguri and a Perfect Plex. Solow connected with the double foot stomp from the top rope for another near fall.

Solow picked up Dustin's bull rope, but Aubrey handed him a warning. Dustin evaded the attack and hit a running Bulldog. Rhodes broke the pin and took the bull rope.

Aubrey Edwards did her job of trying to stop Rhodes, and he eventually dropped the weapon. Dustin finally hit his Swinging Vertical Suplex finisher for the win.

Result: Dustin Rhodes def. Aaron Solow on AEW Dark Elevation

Grade: A

Dustin wasn't done with Solow after the match, but Comoroto came through at the right time and attacked the former WWE star with the bull rope. Lee Johnson came out with a chair to make the save on AEW Dark Elevation.

