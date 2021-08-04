AEW Dark Results: Andrade confronts former WWE star, Faction members have a disagreement, Jon Moxley and more (3rd July 2021)

AEW returned for another explosive edition of Dark, and unlike last week, this week's show was more stacked than Elevation. This was a big show as it was the 100th episode of AEW's YouTube offering.

The episode ran for almost an hour and a half and featured some of the promotion's biggest names. Taz and Excalibur got the show rolling as usual before throwing it down to Justin Roberts for the first match on the latest AEW Dark.

Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake & Cezar Bononi (w/ Peter Avalon) vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta (w/ Kris Statlander) on AEW Dark

After the entrances, the show kicked off with a massive trios tag team match, and Ricky Starks joined the commentary team. The Best Friends and Wheeler Yuta got a great reception.

JD Drake dropped Taylor with a shoulder tackle before executing a deep arm drag. Taylor got back with multiple arm drags and tagged Wheeler Yuta.

Ryan Nemeth came in as the fans chanted for Yuta. Wheeler drop-stepped and took Nemeth's back before landing a dropkick. Ryan sent Yuta in the wrong corner, and Drake grabbed him from the back. A brief distraction resulted in Nemeth accidentally smacking his partners in the corner.

Bononi and Drake argued with Nemeth as Peter Avalon had to intervene. The Wingmen took advantage of the chaos by laying out Yuta.

Nemeth executed a handstand hammerlock as Cezar entered the match.

Yuta ate an ax-handle chop in the corner, followed by a few clubbing kicks. Bononi was relentless with his attack as he prevented Yuta from tagging out. Cezar hoss-tossed Wheeler across the ring before JD got into the contest.

Drake showed off his striking skills with combination punches. Bononi got the tag, and he hit a Manhattan drop-big boot combo on Wheeler with JD Drake's help.

Nemeth got the tag, but he missed the Hunk of Love as Wheeler evaded it. He sent Bononi and Drake crashing outside before hitting an enziguri on Nemeth. Chuckie got the hot tag, and the Best Friend took out Bononi and Drake with a Tope con Giro. Cassidy got the tag, and fans popped as he squared up with Nemeth.

Orange Cassidy blocked Nemeth's finisher twice and connected with two leg kicks, followed by a dropkick. Freshly Squeezed ended the sequence with his hands in his pockets.

Taylor and Wheeler hit elbows in the corner before Chuck set Nemeth up for Yuta's frog splash. Orange executed a standing splash as Bononi rushed in to break the count.

Wheeler and Nemeth were the legal men, and the Hollywood Hunk landed a picture-perfect dropkick. Bononi sent Yuta into the corner with a pump handle throw followed by JD Drake's cannonball.

Nemeth hit the Hunk of Love neckbreaker, but Chuckie and Cassidy ran in to break the pin. Drake missed the Vader Bomb as Yuta moved out. Wheeler then trapped JD in a crucifix pin and picked up the win for his team on AEW Dark.

Result: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta def. Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake & Cezar Bononi on AEW Dark

Grade: A

What a great opener! After the AEW Dark match, Cassidy hit Peter Avalon with the Orange Punch before Chuck came in for the Awful Waffle.

The babyfaces gave the people what they wanted to end the AEW Dark segment on a happy note.

Jack Evans cut a typical Jack Evans promo directed at PAC ahead of their singles AEW Dark match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham