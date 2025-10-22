  • home icon
  AEW News Roundup: Chris Jericho's close friend leaks his future plans, Shocking accusation against Andrade, Big update

AEW News Roundup: Chris Jericho's close friend leaks his future plans, Shocking accusation against Andrade, Big update

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 22, 2025 13:42 GMT
Chris Jericho (left) and Andrade (right) [Images via allelitewrestling.com &amp; Andrade
Chris Jericho (left) and Andrade (right) [Images via allelitewrestling.com & Andrade's X]

Welcome along to the latest rendition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top All Elite Wrestling stars, including Chris Jericho and Andrade, among others.

A close friend of Y2J recently revealed Jericho's future plans. Meanwhile, Andrade had to face a shocking accusation while being away from AEW, and there's an important update about a legendary faction in Tony Khan's promotion. All this and more as we explore the top news coming out of All Elite Wrestling today. So without further delay, let's get started.

#4. Andrade asks fans on social media to calm down following brutal accusations

Andrade has found himself in the spotlight following a series of bold accusations from fans on social media about his current absence from AEW programming. El Idolo had returned to Tony Khan's promotion at Dynamite’s 6th Anniversary Show, where he attacked Kenny Omega and was revealed as the newest member of the Don Callis Family. However, he has not been seen on TV since that night.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Mexican Star is unable to compete in All Elite Wrestling due to complications involving his WWE contract. It has been reported that he may be subject to a breach clause preventing him from wrestling for up to a year. Amid these rumors, one fan took to X to make a shocking claim that Andrade might be involved with a cartel or organized crime group. Andrade immediately responded to the accusation, calling out the baseless speculation. The user had deleted his post, but Andrade managed to take a screenshot.

"What?? Tranquilo amigo!! Will everyone please stop making things up?!" Andrade wrote.
#3. Chris Jericho's close friend says he won't be leaving AEW anytime soon

The future of Chris Jericho remains a topic of major speculation as his All Elite Wrestling contract nears its end later this year. Recent reports have suggested that the first-ever AEW World Champion could be eyeing a return to WWE for a potential Hall of Fame induction or farewell tour. However, a close friend of Jericho has now provided insight into the situation.

WCW veteran Ernest “The Cat” Miller, who shares a personal friendship with Y2J, spoke about the veteran’s future on The Cat's Corner Podcast. Miller revealed that he had spoken directly with Jericho and clarified that the Nueve is not leaving the company anytime soon.

"So what I said is WWE signing a AEW release wrestler and this is what I heard. I’ve been hearing all over the thing. I’ve heard it from him. I talked to him. He didn’t say he’s leaving right away. You know, I talked to Chris Jericho.”
Miller also dismissed reports suggesting that Jericho was already planning a WWE retirement tour.

No. Well, whoever told you that they don’t know a damn thing that will happen then.” [H/T RSN]

#2. Matt Jackson makes a big confession regarding reunion with Kenny Omega

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks has made a heartfelt admission regarding his future alongside Kenny Omega, hinting that the days of seeing The Elite share the same ring could soon be limited. The Young Bucks and Omega together formed the core of the legendary faction, the Elite, in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Matt Jackson discussed his relationship with Omega and the bond the trio shares. However, Jackson also stated he doesn’t take their shared moments for granted, as the days of seeing them together are counting down.

"There’s magic in that ring when we stand in there with Kenny Omega. Whether it’s on opposing sides or together, there’s definitely chemistry like no other. I don’t take it for granted either. The days of seeing us all share a ring are counting down, so I always make sure to take it all in. So, if there’s an opportunity to perform together, you better believe we’re all going to take it and make the most of it.”
#1. Tony Khan wants Samoa Joe to stay with AEW forever

Tony Khan has publicly stated that he does not want Samoa Joe to leave his company. The Samoan Submission Machine, who joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022 following his WWE release, has since become one of the top stars in the promotion and has won multiple titles during his tenure.

During an interview with Superstar Crossover at Z100 New York, Khan spoke highly of Joe’s contributions, calling him an invaluable part of the AEW roster.

I'm very hopeful and optimistic that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW and be a mentor to the wrestlers...; And my hope is that Samoa Joe will stay with us in AEW forever." [H:T/WrestlePurists]

Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion, two-time TNT Champion, and the reigning World Trios Champion with Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata..

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
