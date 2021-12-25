News Roundup: CM Punk and former WWE star challenged to intergender match, Sami Zayn warned against signing with AEW, Video game update

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup. This week we take a look at CM Punk responding to a challenge from Adam Cole and Britt Baker, the latest on the All Elite Wrestling console video game, canceled plans for a Billy Gunn tag-team and more.

#6. CM Punk responds to Adam Cole and Britt Baker's challenge

Adam Cole and Britt Baker recently challenged CM Punk and his wife, ex-WWE star AJ Lee, to an intergender match recently.

The Straight Edge Superstar was asked about this during an interview with ESPN, and he felt that it was unlikely that this match would take place. Here's what the AEW star said:

"I doubt -- that one I can't promise you," CM Punk said. "She's doing her own thing. And you know, to be completely honest, I know her, and if I said, 'Hey, you know you want to do this wrestling match?' and if she was all gung ho to do it, I know she would want to get into stupid shape to do it. And I like her thick, so I don't want to take that away from myself [laughing]."

#5. WCW veteran warns Sami Zayn against signing with AEW

There were recent rumors of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens potentially signing with AEW when their contracts with WWE expire. Owens has already re-signed with Vince McMahon's promotion but we don't know about Zayn's future yet.

Disco Inferno was recently asked about Sami Zayn signing with All Elite Wrestling on a recent episode of the Keeping It 100 podcast. He strongly felt that Zayn should stay with WWE:

"If I’m Sami Zayn, I’m pretty happy about the way WWE has been using me. I’m a guy who’s got a lot of free reign on the mic it seems like. Which I don’t think he would get a lot of mic time in AEW. Why would he leave now? He wants to go back to his friends from 15 years ago? I think it’s all about the money with this guy." Disco said. "I’d rather work on a show that’s on Fox and I’m getting mainstream publicity, as opposed to wrestling on YouTube. Which is all these guys end up doing, wrestling on YouTube. On Elevation and Dark and stuff. Why?"

Sami Zayn's WWE contract reportedly expires by the end of 2021. He recently became the No.1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown.

