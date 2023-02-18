Bobby Lashley's former ally; RAW star's spouse — 4 ex-WWE/AEW stars who could show up at Elimination Chamber

WWE has put on some pretty spectacular premium live events since Triple H's takeover of creative. With Elimination Chamber all but a few days away, fans can anticipate that Papa H will have a few tricks up his sleeve.

The card is already stacked with two Elimination Chamber matches, a hotly anticipated mixed tag team match, a titanic collision between two former World Champions, and an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between former comrades in arms.

However, if there is one thing Triple H loves, it's a good return pop. That's why these 4 former AEW/WWE stars could realistically show up at Elimination Chamber 2023.

#4. Brandi Rhodes makes her return to live TV

Cody Rhodes (left) and Brandi Rhodes (right)

In AEW, Brandi Rhodes had a wide array of on-screen and backstage roles. But since her husband's return to the world's largest promotion, she has only featured in vignettes and WWE exclusives.

It is only a matter of time before she makes her live re-debut, and Elimination Chamber could be the perfect place to do it. With Cody Rhodes not currently being used on the show, it is easy to imagine him in a backstage interview or promo, and possibly with his wife by his side.

#3. Lio Rush joins the new Hurt Business

Lio Rush has wrestled for both AEW and WWE

The hotly anticipated rubber match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar could have a few twists and turns. A new formation of the far too short-lived Hurt Business has been teased on RAW over the past month or so. The original quartet, plus the inclusion of Nigerian giant Omos, could take over the mantle The Bloodline has held as the most dominant faction in WWE.

More so, a talent like Lio Rush could perfectly slot into this act. He has proven chemistry with The All-Mighty and Cedric Alexander and is perpetually entertaining whenever he is on-screen. The Man of the Hour could make a shock return to help Lashley and his cohorts beat down The Beast Incarnate.

#2. Lana ends the WWE return speculation

Lana has been teasing a return to WWE for some time now. She was released from the company back in June 2021 and has not been seen in the wrestling scene since. While there was speculation that she might join her husband in AEW, her more recent teases of appearing on the Road to WrestleMania could mean she shows up at Elimination Chamber.

Originally, it was suspected that her return would happen at the Royal Rumble. But since that ship has sailed, the Chamber is her next best option. It's difficult to imagine her immediately stepping between the ropes this weekend. It's also unlikely she will take up much TV time on an incredibly stacked show. Nonetheless, she could pop up just in time to begin a feud before WrestleMania.

#1. Matt Cardona comes back a new man

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I want to prove that you don’t necessarily need AEW or WWE to be a successful pro wrestler.



If one of those companies called me, of course, I would listen. Of course, I would have a conversation. But that is not my goal to go back.”



- Matt Cardona

(via My Moms Basement) “I want to prove that you don’t necessarily need AEW or WWE to be a successful pro wrestler. If one of those companies called me, of course, I would listen. Of course, I would have a conversation. But that is not my goal to go back.”- Matt Cardona(via My Moms Basement) https://t.co/qsMiYVwuTN

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) was released from WWE in April 2020. Ever since, the former Intercontinental Champion has been on a tear across the independent wrestling scene. His arrogant heel persona perfectly contrasted the grimy, hardcore style of GCW, and his work in Impact further elevated his star power.

His return to the promotion looks more like a matter of "when" and not "if". Chelsea Green, Cardona's wife, recently made her return to the company at Royal Rumble, further solidifying the speculation that the former Long Island Iced-Z could walk through the door any moment now.

However, when Cardona returns, fans should not expect the "Woo Woo Woo" Internet Champion they remember him as. He has surpassed that and is capable of so much more. Elimination Chamber could be the right time for Cardona to showcase his skills.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : Do you want to see Lio Rush join The Hurt Business? Yes No 0 votes