Edge; Released WWE Superstar - 6 Surprise debuts that can realistically happen at AEW All Out

A few days removed from a historic All In event in London, England, AEW now looks forward to their second consecutive pay-per-view in as many weeks when the promotion hosts All Out in Chicago.

The quick turnaround period and unforeseen incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry has left something to be desired when it comes to the upcoming show's build and rather thrown-together card. However, Tony Khan might have some tricks up his sleeves that will keep fans satisfied.

All Out has seen some wonderful surprise debuts in the past. Who could forget Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson's internet-breaking double debut in 2021? More could be in store this weekend.

Here are six surprise debuts that could realistically happen at AEW All Out:

#6. Goldberg declares MJF is next!

One of the most divisive topics in the wrestling world is whether Goldberg should or should not jump over to AEW. While fans might be split on this, it's difficult to imagine that Tony Khan would pass up on the opportunity to bring in such a big name.

If a deal does manage to go through, All Out might be the perfect setting for Da Man to stake his claim over the All Elite locker room. With MJF scheduled to compete in tag team action on the night, Goldberg could capture headlines by making a surprise debut and challenging Friedman to a match for his World Championship down the line.

#5. Mercedes Moné confronts an old rival

After her recent appearance in the crowd at All In, Mercedes Moné has more people talking about her potential move to AEW than ever before. Although she is still recovering from a serious injury, The CEO could still make an emphatic statement this Sunday at All Out.

Having Moné surprise the Chicago crowd by confronting the new Women's Champion, Saraya, is a surefire way for Tony Khan to remain in the fans' good books while building a long-term story that can be paid off months later.

#4. Is AEW ready for Mandy Rose?

Mandy Rose enjoyed an incredible career resurgence in NXT before being let go under controversial circumstances. Since then, she has continued to hold on to her avid following through other means, but there is still so much she can offer in the squared circle.

With The Outcasts on the brink of an implosion, Rose would be the perfect candidate to step into the group and kick out Toni Storm. This would bring a much-needed sense of intrigue to the women's division and allow Storm to take her new deranged character to the next level.

#3. The Big Guy makes a massive impact

Ryback has been teasing an in-ring return for quite some time now and has even teased popping up in AEW imminently. There might be no better time to bring in a talent of his star power than at All Out.

The Big Guy can create a memorable moment with virtually anyone on the roster, but a betting man might want to put their money on Ryback confronting Jon Moxley after his match with Orange Cassidy. Should the Sensei of Death Jitsu come out victorious, a ready-made feud opposite a fellow WWE alum could be the catalyst that keeps the world talking about the International Championship for months to come.

#2. A young prospect steals the show

Over the past few weeks, Mariah May's stock in the wrestling world has grown tremendously. However, those in the know can attest to her in-ring skills and excellent character work being evident for quite some time now.

With both AEW and WWE reportedly interested in picking up the 25-year-old sensation, Tony Khan may have to act quickly if he wants to beat his competitors to the punch. Announcing her signing at All Out this weekend would not only give May a massive platform for her first appearance in a major promotion, but also go a long way in stamping the Jacksonville-based promotion as the place to be.

#1. Edge shocks the world

Edge's time in WWE has seemingly come to an end, and fans can not help but speculate what could be next for The Rated-R Superstar. Although his current deal reportedly only comes to an end at the end of September, talks of Edge joining AEW have been doing the rounds. While the chances of him showing up at All Out might be slim, if there is a way to make this happen then Tony Khan had better capitalize on it.

While the booming guitar riff of Metalingus would be enough to send the Chicago crowd into a frenzy, AEW can take things one step further by having Edge save Darby Allin from a beatdown at the hand of Luchasaurus and the WWE Hall of Famer's long-time friend Christian Cage. This can eventually lead up to a singles match between the former tag team partners, giving Adam Copeland the mainstage sendoff his illustrious career deserves.

