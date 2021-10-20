Ranking every AEW pay-per-view so far

All Elite Wrestling is closing in on three years since its inception. Till now, AEW has held ten major events. The promotion only holds four pay-per-views a year, so producing excellent shows is a must.

AEW's first pay-per-view was Double Or Nothing 2019. Since then, the company has produced shows that get the wrestling world talking. Be Match of the Year candidates or title changes, memorable moments and encounters have been consistent at these events.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral AEW FULL GEAR 2021 MAIN EVENT ANNOUNCED Tony Khan has announced it will be Kenny Omega defending the AEW Championship at AEW Full Gear against Hangman Page! A feud with a two-year build culminating at a major PPV event. Thoughts? #AEW #AEW FullGear AEW FULL GEAR 2021 MAIN EVENT ANNOUNCED Tony Khan has announced it will be Kenny Omega defending the AEW Championship at AEW Full Gear against Hangman Page! A feud with a two-year build culminating at a major PPV event. Thoughts?#AEW #AEWFullGear https://t.co/TohTxUeuVT

With Full Gear 2021 just weeks away, it's an ideal time to look back on AEW's first ten pay-per-views so far and rank them.

10) AEW All Out 2020

AEW All Out 2020 took place in the middle of the pandemic and suffered from a limited capacity crowd in Jacksonville's Daily's Place. The card had a lot to look forward to and plenty of matches. The main event saw AEW World Champion Jon Moxley retain his title over MJF in a bloody encounter.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman put in an exceptional performance and proved he could keep up with AEW's top guy. His Pinnacle stablemates FTR defeated Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. This was the longest match of the show.

Matt Hardy faced Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules Match that went wrong. Hardy suffered a concussion after falling off a lift and his head hitting the concrete. The incident received widespread criticism as the match continued despite Hardy's injury.

Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa put on a great contest for the AEW Women's World Championship. Rosa made her pay-per-view debut for the company and showed the potential to make a bigger impact. On the other end of the spectrum, Big Swole defeated Britt Baker in the cinematic Tooth And Nail Match.

Other standout contests saw The Young Bucks defeat Jurassic Express in a high octane tag team clash and Orange Cassidy defeat Chris Jericho in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match. The latter elevated the rising star in a major way.

There was a lot to like, but the atmosphere, along with a real-life concussion, deflated an already limited crowd.

