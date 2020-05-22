AEW Double or Nothing 2020: 5 Things that should happen at the PPV

AEW Double or Nothing 2020 takes place this Saturday night

With AEW nearing the end of their first full year in business, the promotion will present their second-annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view on 23rd May.

AEW may have been forced to move the show from its original location of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, but there is still plenty at stake as the company holds one of their marquee events at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida - in front of just a few select employees.

What's in store at AEW Double or Nothing?

Double or Nothing will see no less than three AEW titles on the line, including the guaranteed coronation of the first-ever AEW TNT Champion, as Cody Rhodes meets Lance Archer in the finals of the championship tournament.

The long-running battle between The Elite and The Inner Circle will continue at AEW Double or Nothing, with the two warring factions competing in a Stadium Stampede match.

In addition, one member of the AEW roster will guarantee themselves a future AEW World Championship shot - as nine participants battle in what is sure to be an action-packed Casino Ladder match.

On top of a full card of intriguing bouts, boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson will also be in attendance. AEW Double or Nothing 2020 has the makings of a great pay-per-view event - and here are five things that should happen on the show.

#5 Brodie Lee should become AEW World Champion

Brodie Lee challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing.

In recent months, AEW have invested a significant amount of time focusing on Brodie Lee and his Dark Order faction. At Double or Nothing, Brodie Lee will compete in his first pay-per-view match for the company as he challenges current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Given how early "The Exhalted One" is in his AEW career, Lee really needs to pull off the victory over Moxley and take the title. A failure for the leader of The Dark Order would stall his momentum before he has even truly had the chance to make his mark in AEW.

Truthfully, Jon Moxley does not need the AEW Championship to stand out as a compelling character in any case. The former Dean Ambrose has been a headline act for many years and the story of him chasing Brodie Lee for revenge would work well.

If AEW are serious about establishing Brodie Lee as a headline attraction, then he should leave Double or Nothing with the promotion's top prize in tow.