Top 10 greatest AEW matches so far

AEW is slowly approaching three years since the fledgling promotion's start. All Elite Wrestling has brought a significant amount of buzz to the wrestling landscape. Their momentum is at an all-time high right now following the signings of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole in the past two months.

Whether it be on AEW Dynamite, Rampage or their pay-per-views, the company has delivered a level of quality that hasn't been seen in the business on a mainstream level outside of WWE in 20 years. Not only have storylines and angles produced some magical moments, but their matches have been among the very best in the industry.

With the AEW Dynamite Second Anniversary on the horizon, now is the perfect time to remember all of the classics that All Elite Wrestling has delivered to the fans. In this article, let's take a look at the ten greatest AEW matches so far.

Honorable mentions:

The Elite & Matt Hardy vs. The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede Match) - AEW Double Or Nothing 2020

Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson - AEW Dynamite 11/20/2019

The Young Bucks vs. PAC & Rey Fenix for the AEW World Tag Team Championships - AEW Dynamite 4/24/2021

#10. Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight - AEW Dynamite 9/16/2020

All Elite Wrestling on TNT @AEWonTNT HOW AMPED WE STILL ARE AFTER THAT PARKING LOT FIGHT LAST NIGHT 😤 AND YES ALL CAPS IS NECESSARY FOR THIS ONE HOW AMPED WE STILL ARE AFTER THAT PARKING LOT FIGHT LAST NIGHT 😤 AND YES ALL CAPS IS NECESSARY FOR THIS ONE https://t.co/2t05pG8WUO

The rivalry between Best Friends and Proud N Powerful was probably one of the most underrated in AEW since its inception. The two tag teams went back and forth in matches for well over nine months. The pandemic paused the supposed blowoff contest, but they finally came to the conclusion of their story on the September 16th, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Trent, Chuckie T, Santana and Ortiz finally went at it with no rules in the first Parking Lot Fight in AEW history. This quickly became one of the most memorable spectacles in wrestling in quite some time. It was insanity with weapons being used inside the car circled ring. The highlight saw Santana and Ortiz deliver a double powerbomb to Trent through the windshield of the car.

Thanks to help from Orange Cassidy, Best Friends pulled out the win with Trent hitting the Crunchie on a wooden platform in the trunk of a pickup trunk on Ortiz for the win. The final visual of Trent's mom giving the Inner Circle members the middle finger, was one of the best endings to AEW Dynamite ever.

