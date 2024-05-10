10 anime characters who can defeat Whis from Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball seems to be the benchmark for power comparisons in the anime/manga world. "But can they beat Goku?" is an all too familiar statement that floats around when other characters have a ridiculous power-up or ability. This article will address the same question but with another character: Whis the Angel.

Introduced in Dragon Ball Super as the Guide Angel Attendant of Universe 7's God of Destruction, he has given fans glimpses of his mind-blowing power. He is regarded to be one of the strongest angels and, like his siblings, has more power than his assigned God of Destruction.

With a plethora of abilities, many of which are yet unknown, this article looks into which anime characters can defeat Dragon Ball's Whis.

Anime characters who can beat Dragon Ball's Whis

1) Zeno (Dragon Ball)

Grand Zeno in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

One of two Dragon Ball characters on this list, Grand Zeno, stands as the series' strongest being and the supreme ruler of the multiverse. Whis would be no match for the all-powerful Omni-King. He has a childlike appearance, donning strange robes with the kanji for "All" on the front.

He bears an indifference towards life alongside other things. It is mentioned that he destroyed 6 of 18 universes, as he felt there were too many universes. The Tournament of Power was another excuse for him to wipe out other universes, as he felt even 12 were one too many to keep track of.

2) Gilgamesh (Fate series)

Gilgamesh in Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Bladeworks (Image via Ufotable)

The Gate of Babylon's divine constructs serve as Gilgamesh's greatest advantage in battle. This precious vault contains thousands of powerful weapons, each with unique magical properties. Further, his Chain of Heaven, Enkidu, can bind anything that has divinity.

With Whis being an Angel, which is a divine entity, Enkidu might restrict his movements and powers. The chain grows stronger with the target's divinity, implying that the stronger a divine being is or becomes, the more potent the chain grows.

3) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon Academy)

Anos Voldigoad in The Misfit of Demon Academy (Image via Silver Link)

Anos Voldigoad is a misfit. He belongs neither at Demon Academy nor in his universe. The reason - his overwhelming power. He suppresses it, as his mere existence could wipe out the universe otherwise.

Regarding pure physical strength, he has demolished countless universes with his fists and even held an entire universe on his pinky — this is just a glimpse of what he can do. His regenerative capabilities far exceed anything heard, coming back from literal conceptual erasure.

Even if Dragon Ball's Whis were to physically annihilate him, it wouldn't be enough since he does not need his physical body to exist.

4) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime)

Rimuru Tempest in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime (Image via 8bit)

For characters who can beat Whis from Dragon Ball, Rimuru Tempest might seem like a strange addition. After all, how does Rimuru match up to a divine being who stands among the most powerful in their universe? But fans of the Web Novel can argue otherwise.

By the end, Rimuru can eat thousands of universes and is immune to existence erasure — the same kind of erasure that Zeno uses on the competing universes in Dragon Ball Super.

While his current anime strength might be insufficient to even rival Goku, his final form in the web novel far exceeds anything Zeno or the Angels could grasp.

5) Grand Priest (Dragon Ball)

Grand Priest in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

The second Dragon Ball character on this list and likely the only other Dragon Ball name to surpass Whis is his father, the Grand Priest. He stands above Whis and all the Angels in the Divine Hierarchy, preceded by only Grand Zeno. This speaks volumes of his capabilities.

His Ki and magic are implied to be unimaginably potent. Any special moves or even regular moves the Grand Priest might know are likely far more advanced than Whis' abilities. In a confrontation, the Grand Priest would probably overwhelm his son with sheer power.

6) Haruhi Suzumiya (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)

Haruhi Suzumiya in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Image via Kyoto Animation)

May be a slightly lesser-known name, but Haruhi Suzumiya could give Dragon Ball's Whis a run for his money. When she is bored or frustrated, odd events occur around her, caused by her subconscious use of her powers.

This includes, but is not limited to, closed space - an alternate reality she creates which she fills with destructive blue giants born of her frustration. Therefore, appeasing Haruhi's unpredictable personality would be Whis' only option.

Also, only Kyon, the human anchor keeping Haruhi's emotions in check, could talk her out of erasing Whis. While it would be a battle of the century, the pair would likely bond well if they ever met.

7) Kami Tenchi (Tenchi Muyo)

Kami Tenchi is another being capable of rivaling and likely defeating Whis from Dragon Ball. Oddly, he has no name. Rather, Kami Tenchi is a fan nickname given to the nameless God of the Tenchi universe. The word "Kami" is used to refer to God or deity.

Unlike the divine beings in Dragon Ball, Kami Tenchi is an omnipotent being with no known weaknesses. He is omnipresent, omniscient, and any other "omni" terms that come to mind.

A battle between these two wouldn't be a traditional fight. Rather than a contest of strength or speed, it would be more philosophical and existential. To put it simply, a struggle between the created and the creator.

8) Madoka Kaname (Madoka Magica)

Madoka Kaname in Madoka Magica (Image via Studio Shaft)

Madoka Kaname is omnipresent and possesses the ability to exist across all timelines. This would create a unique challenge for Dragon Ball's Whis. When he attacks, what would be attacking - a girl or a concept? As powerful as he might be, is it possible for him to hit an omnipresent entity?

As seen a few times, Whis can manipulate time, So, even if he rewinds time, Madoka's omnipresence stretches across all timelines, rendering the whole ability useless.

9) Jin Mori (The God of High School)

Jin Mori in The God of High School (Image via MAPPA)

A fight between Jin Mori and Dragon Ball's Whis would be worth tuning in to. Jin is the Monkey King, Sun Wukong, a powerful deity reincarnated in human form, based on the protagonist of the 16th-century Chinese novel, Journey to the West, also what inspired the creation of Dragon Ball's Son Goku. His renewal taekwondo skills allow him breathtaking speed and strength, moving quicker than the eye can perceive and attacks strong enough to destroy mountains.

True, in a physical battle, Whis would likely have the upper hand, given he even dodged Gogeta's Instant Transmission. However, Jin possesses limitless potential. As the fight wore on, he could eventually surpass even Ultra Instinct through the flow of renewal taekwondo. He grows stronger the longer he fights.

10) Ren Fuji (Dies Irae)

Ren Fuji serves as the protagonist of Dies Irae. He inevitably awakens to the state of a transcended human being, earning him the title "Zarathustra Ubermensch". Towards the end of the visual novel, Ren displays feats of power that challenge human understanding.

He is powerful enough to freeze time, which even Whis can do. But Ren can use it in places where the concept of time is non-existent. This puts him far beyond the reach of ordinary Dragon Ball characters, likely even divine ones. He reaches a point of transcending concepts, something Whis may not handle.

