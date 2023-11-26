10 anime characters who wear suits like Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami might be one of the most prominent anime characters wearing suits. It’s not hard to see why - his suit is stylish bold, and makes him stand out among his fellow sorcerers and characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. Gege Akutami blessed Nanami with an outfit that made him easily one of the standouts of his manga.

So what about other characters from anime that bang out the suit and tie and own it? Nanami wasn’t the first to wear a suit, and plenty of other suit-wearing anime characters are out there. So here are ten of the most popular - from the least popular to the most popular - anime characters who wear suits, just like Nanami.

Sanji and Nine other popular anime characters who wear suits

10) Kiritsuga Emiya

Kiritsugu is an earnest man. (Image via Ufotable)

The dark protagonist of Fate Zero is the master of Saber in the fourth Holy Grail war, who often appears in all-black clothes. It’s reflective of his violent and dark life, especially considering his career outside of the war - a vicious contract killer known as Magus Killer. Unlike Kento Nanami, his outfit isn’t anywhere near as bright, but it is most definitely a suit.

He’s no mentor, but Emiya is quite serious about his job - and about winning the war with the help of Saber. The all-black suit does an excellent job of setting him up to be a cool guy, which lets Emiya squeeze into this list of the most popular anime characters who wear suits.

9) Tadaomi Karasuma

Grave in matters of global importance and dodgeball, Karasuma. (Image via Lerche)

A government agent sent to watch over Koro Sensei in Assassination Classroom (an alien that made the moon a permanent crescent after he destroyed part of it), Karasuma is an earnest guy and has the suit to match.

Even the Assassination Classroom cast thinks Karasuma is cool, and who would disagree with them? He's a hardcore agent, a fierce combatant, and a pretty decent P.E. teacher. So Karasuma earns his spot on this list of anime characters who wear suits because he's always got the suit and is always ready for action.

8) Kishibe

Kishibe is one cool dude. (Image via MAPPA)

Kishibe joins Kento Nanami on this list at number eight. The two characters are pretty similar, both being older men who act as mentors to their teenage and inexperienced charges. They are both in an industry that takes out extremely dangerous manifestations of human emotions. But Kishibe’s suit doesn't stand out as much as Nanami’s. Still, he rocks it with the long coat.

He’s just as awesome as Nanami when push comes to shove, too. Able to fight off foes with a casual tone and being friends (and enemies) of other powerful Devil Hunters, alongside being one of the few to be aware that something sinister is brewing in the Devil Hunters, Kishibe is definitely among the more popular anime characters who wear suits.

7) Shizuo Heiwajima

Shizuo's a tough guy in a neat suit. (Image via Brain's Base)

This bartender-turned-bodyguard never shows up to the scene underdressed. This compelling protagonist of Durarara!! is always wearing his suit and always ready to throw down in it. Good thing he doesn’t lose often. It can’t be cheap to keep getting it tailored to tip-top shape.

His sunglasses, suit, and supreme strength make Shizuo an iconic character from Durarara!! He deserves his rank on this list of most popular anime characters who wear suits.

6) Osamu Dazai

Dazai recovering from one of his many fights. (Image via Studio Bones)

Dazai may be sharply dressed and act polite, but don’t be fooled. He’s a real character, one obsessed with death. His detective work might come second to his massive rapport of crimes under his old position as a mafia leader.

He looks pretty good while doing it, so maybe he can get off the hook. So that’s how Dazai got his way to number six here on this list of the most popular anime characters who wear suits.

5) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji's suit may change color over time, but his determination remains steadfast. (Image via Toei Animation)

The infamous ‘Black Leg’ Sanji of the Straw Hat Pirates is another popular anime character wearing suits. This womanizer pirate chef doesn’t just look good, either. He can kick some serious butt- his hands are too important for a chef to waste on fist-fighting, so he’ll only use his powerful kicks, especially when he imbues them with the power of fire.

Rarely seen without a cigarette, his trademark curly eyebrows, and always dressed sharply, Sanji deserves his rank at number five on this list. He is a gentleman through and through, even if he mostly shows that side to women first and foremost… They might both be suit-wearing blonde men, but he and Kento Nanami probably wouldn’t get along too well.

4) Kira Yoshikage

Kira Yoshikage is one terrifying villain in a suit. (Image via David Productions)

The serial killer who wants a quiet life, Kira Yoshikage, does not look snazzy. While his suit may seem flamboyantly colored, being a bright purple, he’s pretty understated compared to some of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’s later wardrobe choices. In any case, his classic look nets him a spot on this list of the most popular anime characters who wear suits relatively high up.

His appearance, from his bright blonde hair and quirky tie, might make some fans think of Kento Nanami. Later, he even trades out the purple suit for a white one. Maybe Gege Akutami took some inspiration from Kira’s looks when designing Nanami. Kira Yoshikage is a pretty iconic villain for the series and anime in general, after all. But evidently, Akutami wasn’t too inspired by the criminal aspects.

3) Makima

Makima's presence demands attention. (Image via MAPPA)

The second Chainsaw Man character to squeeze onto this list, Makima’s always quite professionally dressed in her suit and tie, often having a long coat with her, befitting her position as the head of the Public Safety Devil Hunters. Makima’s confident yet mysterious smile and unbreaking gaze match her outfit, making her a perfect fit for this list.

Makima’s become an icon of Chainsaw Man, and for good reason - she’s beautiful, vicious, and owns the look. This puts her among the most popular anime characters who wear suits and are close to the top.

2) Spike Spiegel

Spike Spiegel is very cool, and he knows it. (Image via Sunrise)

This space-traveling bounty hunter and ex-criminal might be one of the most popular anime characters wearing suits. His navy blue suit jacket and tie are iconic alongside his poofy hair, and he gets his position on this list for being one of the coolest-looking space cowboys of the 90s and early 2000s.

His suit and overall appearance look fantastic, and Spike embodies himself. Just by looking at Spike, you can tell what kind of person he is - someone who doesn’t take life seriously most of the time but is willing to get serious when the situation demands it.

He’s confident and cocky because he’s got the talent to back it up, which makes him a top contender for most popular among anime characters who wear suits.

1) Loid Forger

Loid Forger might have some trouble being a father, but he's got a mission to complete... and suits to wear. (Image via WitStudio, Cloverworks)

This spy posing as a loving husband (though how much he is ‘posing’ is debatable) is always rocking a green suit and red tie outside the house. Sure, he and Kento Nanami may not have the same suit, but they both look handsome and sharp. They’re trying to keep the world stable through their unorthodox jobs.

What’s there to say? Loid’s got it all - he’s handsome, determined, a family man, cool looking - he’s got the whole recipe to be top-rated, and he is. How else would he make it so high up on this list? Loid Forger is an exemplary example of all anime characters who wear suits.

