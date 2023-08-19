10 anime that could drown One Piece's hype if they were popular

One Piece has been a dominating force in the world of anime and manga for over 20 years, with a run that spans nearly 25 years and boasts over 1000 chapters. This incredible saga has become an integral part of anime culture, capturing the hearts of fans with its endless adventure and unforgettable characters.
As fans have grown alongside the series, their connection to Luffy's journey has only deepened, forging a bond that goes beyond mere entertainment.
One Piece stands as an iconic and enduring masterpiece, making it a formidable challenge for any contender to match its unparalleled hype. Nonetheless, amidst the vast ocean of anime, there exist a handful of series that possess passionate fanbases and captivating narratives, capable of potentially challenging the throne.
This list delves into these noteworthy alternatives that have the potential to ignite fervor akin to One Piece. It will make it evident that while overcoming the legacy of One Piece is no easy task, some animes hold the power to reshape the landscape in their own distinct and compelling ways.
Disclaimer: This post is subjective, ranked in no particular order, and may contain spoilers for the anime mentioned.
Yu Yu Hakusho and 9 other anime titles that could drown One Piece's hype
1) Bleach
Bleach is one of the series that started along with One Piece towards the early 2000s. As Bleach TYBW is currently airing, this anime has a unique opportunity to capitalize on its loyal fanbase and growing popularity with the successful anime adaptation of the TYBW arc and potential hints of a Hell arc.
The creator of the series now has the chance to keep fans engaged by releasing new content that was teased towards the end of the No Breaths from Hell one shot. With its captivating storyline and the potential for unexplored territories, Bleach could rival One Piece in sustaining excitement through recent adaptations and future additions to the narrative.
2) Yu Yu Hakusho
It is a fantasy story that revolves around a normal high school student, Yusuke Urameshi, who somehow gains spirit powers and tries to combat devils to get to the truth of his heritage.
Yu Yu Hakusho, often praised as a hidden gem and a pinnacle of shonen excellence, has the potential to become an iconic series.
By creating a new adaptation or sequel that expands on the beloved anime and manga, it can reignite interest and attract a wider audience. Drawing from its established reputation as one of the best shonen series and offering fresh exploration of its universe, Yu Yu Hakusho could generate widespread fervor and enthusiasm similar to the enduring legacy of One Piece. This would allow Yu Yu Hakusho to secure its place among celebrated anime epics.
3) Naruto
Naruto, a household name and a generational classic that came out alongside One Piece, is on the verge of reaching new heights. Recent additions like the Minato one-shot have generated excitement and showcased fans' strong desire for deeper immersion into the beloved characters and their histories.
With possibilities of exploring prequels, side stories, and character-driven sagas, Naruto has the potential to uncover its rich lore. By satisfying the passionate yearning of its fans and venturing into unexplored narrative paths, the series could rival One Piece's enduring fervor, solidifying its position as an iconic force in the world of anime.
4) One Punch Man
One Punch Man, a globally recognized series, skillfully blends humor with deep and meaningful themes. Despite criticism of season 2, the highly anticipated season 3 has the potential to restore the brilliance of Season 1 and catapult the series to unprecedented success.
Of particular note is the eagerly awaited adaptation of the revered Monster Association arc, which promises intense battles and a wealth of captivating lore. This storyline could potentially rival the current popularity of One Piece. With its relatable characters, thrilling fights, and timeless entertainment value, One Punch Man has the ability to captivate audiences around the world at par with One Piece.
5) Gurren Lagann
Gurren Lagann is a hidden gem known for its captivating storyline and thought-provoking themes. Despite its profound narrative and stunning animation, the series has yet to gain widespread recognition. However, it holds great potential to expand its audience and captivate viewers with its unique storytelling style as well as visually impressive scenes.
If given the recognition it deserves, Gurren Lagann has the potential to rival popular series like One Piece. Its captivating mecha-themed story could ignite a surge of excitement among viewers and propel it to great popularity.
6) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic
Nestled in the world of anime, Magi stands out with its intricate world-building and captivating character development. Despite its brilliance, this gem remains relatively unknown. The richly-crafted universe, filled with cultural nuances and magical intricacies, rivals even the sprawling appeal of One Piece.
Unfolding against a setting reminiscent of Aladdin's tales, Magi delves into a world where magic rules and characters like Sindbad bring excitement to the forefront.
Moreover, the meticulously developed characters each possess their own ambitions and growth arcs, adding depth and relatability that resonate with audiences. With increased recognition, Magi has the potential to step onto a grander stage and ignite fervor similar to that of One Piece.
7) Soul Eater
With its stylish storytelling and unique artistic flair, Soul Eater pays homage to the classics of the 2000s era. The engrossing narrative captivates viewers and solidifies its position among the gems of the genre. An intriguing revelation linking it to the acclaimed Fire Force manga adds another layer to its legacy.
Despite previous deviations in the anime adaptation, there is promising potential for a revival.
A faithful adaptation that captures the essence of the manga has the ability to reignite fan enthusiasm. Building on the popularity of Fire Force, a revitalized Soul Eater series could make a significant impact and potentially rival even the hype surrounding One Piece.
8) Hunter x Hunter
Similar to One Piece, this series is known for its intricate world-building, well-rounded characters, and unique power dynamics. Hunter x Hunter is often considered the pinnacle of shonen storytelling by fans. With a discerning audience who appreciates its masterful craftsmanship, the series has received widespread acclaim.
The exceptionally executed anime adaptation has laid a strong foundation for potential future achievements. If creator Yoshihiro Togashi decides to continue and maintain the narrative momentum, Hunter x Hunter has a genuine opportunity for further success. Captivating both dedicated fans and newcomers alike, the series has the potential to reach even greater heights in the realm of anime and manga.
9) Berserk
Berserk might be one of the most talked about mangas alongside One Piece. It is highly regarded by its dedicated fan base as one of the greatest manga ever created. It stands out for its breathtaking artwork and a raw, intense narrative that pulls no punches. However, its anime adaptations and films have struggled to capture the same level of quality and storytelling finesse as the source material.
The recent passing of creator Kentaro Miura on May 6, 2021, has left a significant void in the industry. Nevertheless, Berserk remains a beloved and treasured tale worldwide. With a deserving anime adaptation, it has the potential to rival even One Piece in terms of impact and secure its own lasting legacy.
10) Mushoku Tensei
Mushoku Tensei is one of the top contenders for being a series that might be able to rival One Piece's hype. It is widely revered as a pioneering figure in the isekai genre and has had a significant impact on the development of common clichés within this genre.
The series is known for its captivating narrative, rich world-building, and well-crafted characters that resonate deeply with readers, similar to One Piece. The intricate magic system adds an extra layer of depth to the immersive universe presented in Mushoku Tensei. Initially starting as a humble web novel before gaining recognition as a successful light novel series, it has garnered significant attention.
The recent anime adaptation has impressed fans with its exceptional quality and compelling storylines, showcasing remarkable character development. With the potential for future seasons or rumored sequels stirring anticipation among enthusiasts, Mushoku Tensei possesses all the ingredients to rival the fervor surrounding popular series like One Piece. Its destiny will depend on how its anime adaptation progresses and whether the rumored sequel becomes a reality.
Final thoughts
In the world of anime, few can compare to the grand journey and dedicated fanbase of One Piece. Its enduring legacy is a monumental accomplishment that's hard to overshadow.
However, there are other series like Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, Naruto, One Punch Man, Gurren Lagann, and more, that possess qualities capable of generating similar excitement as One Piece.
