10 controversial anime moments of all time

Controversial anime moments create debates and long-lasting memories within the anime community. Most of these scenes often bring forth a hot discussion regarding the impact or the intent of these moments. From the shocking plot twist to a scene that tested the limits of storytelling, all these are controversial anime moments.

Unexpected character decisions, complex scenarios with morals, and sensitive topics related to cultures have molded how anime is viewed globally. While some moments were boldly praised, others were criticized for crossing lines.

Here are the 10 most controversial anime moments that continue to resonate with fans.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ai's Death, Attack on Titan ending, and 8 other controversial anime moments of all time

1) Attack on Titan ending

Trending

Mikasa as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The ending of Attack on Titan is considered one of the most controversial anime moments ever for its divisive ending. Many viewers were not satisfied with Eren's fate or the final message that the series carried since they believed it to be in opposition to the earlier theme of freedom and sacrifice.

At the same time, many fans felt that the ending was too rushed and Isayama failed to give a proper closure to many major characters of the story. However, many of them also believed that it was the best conclusion of a story based on sacrifice and sorrow.

2) Pokemon’s Porygon episode

A still from anime (Image via OLM)

Pokemon's Porygon episode, Electric Soldier Porygon, became infamous after it caused seizures in nearly 700 viewers because of rapid flashing lights during a battle scene. The episode was aired in 1997, and the incident caused widespread panic, hospitalizations, and media scrutiny, leading to it being banned indefinitely.

The controversy also led to a temporary stop of the Pokémon anime and strict regulations on visual effects in future productions. It remains one of the most controversial anime moments with very severe health effects that are to linger.

3) Rachel pushing Baam in the Tower of God

A still from Tower of God anime (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Viewers were shocked by Rachel's move in the Tower of God when she shoved Baam into the abyss as he had taken every risk for her to be able to fulfill her dreams. The scene has transformed her from a fragile seeming companion to a manipulative antagonist and left many fans divided about her motivations.

Some praised this bold narrative twist, while others condemned it for being unnecessarily cruel. Rachel's actions were very controversial because of betrayal and morality, making it one of the most unforgettable controversial anime moments.

4) Kaneki and Touka’s relationship in Tokyo Ghoul

Kaneki and Touka as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

The relationship that Kaneki and Touka established in Tokyo Ghoul was seen as controversially developed as the explicit displays of their physical intimacy were provocative. Many fans agreed that their romantic relationship lacked much buildup, resulting in a feeling of a forced union.

The scene also provided much debate, as some argued its graphic nature added nothing to what the series originally intended to offer, a dark premise. It was also criticized for straying away from the characters' original dynamics, which fueled long-standing discussions on the narrative choices of the series. This makes Kaneki and Touka's relationship one of the most controversial anime moments.

5) Ai's Death in Oshi no Ko

Ai as seen in anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Ai Hoshino's death shocked fans, having come after such an emotionally rich introduction to the character and life as a mother. The scene portrayed the vibrant personality and the love for children, Aqua and Ruby, which ended up being contrasted with her murder at the hands of a crazed obsessive fan who brutally stabbed her in the abdomen, with her small children watching as she died.

Given her prominence in promotional materials, her sudden death defied expectations, sparking intense debates about its narrative and emotional impact. This places Ai Hoshino's death among the most controversial anime moments.

6) Shou Tucker’s experiment on his daughter in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

A still from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

In Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, the experiment by Shou Tucker involves the turning of his daughter, Nina, and their dog, Alexander, into a chimera for him to keep his State Alchemist certification. It was shocking and depressing for fans to see how self-centered and irresponsible Tucker was while valuing human life with his child being used as an instrument for personal gain.

The emotional impact, together with the moral implications, of such a scene became a subject of much controversy regarding the morality boundaries and handling of such an intense theme for anime, rendering it one of the most alarming and controversial anime moments of all time.

7) School Days' ending

A still from School Days anime (Image via TNK)

School Days' ending shocked viewers with its dark and unexpected turn. With Makoto's manipulative actions bringing heartbreak and betrayal, the story is wrapped up by Kotonoha's confrontation with Sekai. With jealousy and anger, Sekai stabs Makoto to death, thinking he has abandoned her for Kotonoha.

Kotonoha kills Sekai and hangs her head, further confirming her perverted love for Makoto. The finale's brutality contrasted with the romantic tone of earlier episodes, and it cemented its reputation as one of anime's most disturbing conclusions.

8) Inappropriate sibling relationship in Eromanga-sensei

A still from Eromanga-sensei (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The plot of Eromanga-sensei focuses on Masamune and Sagiri Izumi, step-siblings who live together. What has been so controversial is that the romantic undertones between them are not appropriate since they are step-siblings. Additionally, Sagiri is also drawn as a young reclusive girl.

The controversy was over how the series addressed inappropriate dynamics through Sagiri, which many described as being normalized in anime. Some of the fans saw it as funny and light-hearted, while others felt it crossed lines that made viewers uncomfortable. It is one of the most polarizing and controversial anime moments in history.

9) Shocking imagery in Elfen Lied

Lucy as seen in anime (Image via Arms)

The plot of Elfen Lied starts with Lucy, a genetically modified human possessed with deadly psychic powers who escapes a research facility. In the process, she leaves an exhibition of gruesome violence behind, which includes dismemberment and passing by guards casually killing innocent bystanders.

This marks the tone of the exploration that unfolds throughout the series on the darker sides of humanity. The anime explores issues of abuse, prejudice, and vengeance, often being portrayed through graphic scenes of violence, which gives its imagery an impact and also makes it rather disturbing to watch.

This places Elfen Lied's plot among the most controversial anime moments that fans have witnessed.

10) Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Gojo dies in Jujutsu Kaisen when he is fighting Sukuna at his most intense. Even using all his might, including his Limitless and Six Eyes mastery, Gojo is outmaneuvered by Sukuna's strategy and Mahoraga's adaptability.

Sukuna lands a killing blow, which takes advantage of Gojo's weakness after a long fight. This moment shocked many viewers because Gojo has been seen from the beginning of the series as quite unbeatable.

The death of his character leaves a large power vacuum and emotional impact on the remaining characters and changes the direction of the story. This is one of the most controversial anime moments of all time.

Final thoughts

The controversies over anime moments always leave an unforgettable mark on fans, causing debate over their themes, execution, and impact. From Attack on Titan's polarizing ending to the shocking nature of Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen, such controversial anime moments challenge the narrative expectations of a story and bring out very emotional responses.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback