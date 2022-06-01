10 most overrated One Piece characters, ranked

One of the significant strengths of author Eiichiro Oda’s smash-hit manga series One Piece is how well-written its characters can be, especially in their growth and strength. This can include broad aspects of the series’ characters, such as how they’ve evolved throughout their lives or the series or how relatively powerful they’re made out to be.

While One Piece has many fantastic characters, some receive too much praise and glory for how unremarkably written they are. While not many of such characters exist in One Piece, there are certainly a few who stand out.

The 10 most overrated One Piece characters are ranked from least to most overrated.

Antagonists dominate the list of overrated One Piece characters

10) Usopp

Usopp as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In both pre and post-time-skip One Piece, Usopp is more so overrated in the context of his writing than his power and strength. While a delightful character, his writing is somewhat repetitive and annoying, with minimal growth throughout the series.

The time skip was undoubtedly a significant step for him, both as a character and as his strength. However, there’s not a substantial amount of evidence for his growth as a character and person within post-time-skip events. Thankfully, fans hope that the theorized-to-be-coming Elbaf arc will give him a much-needed advancement in this area.

Article continues below ad

9) Tashigi

Tashigi as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While not many are fond of Tashigi, those tend to emphasize her being a foil character to Zoro as the main attraction to her. The two are certainly foils in a shallow way, but there’s no real depth to the literary relationship, even including their Punk Hazard interactions.

Additionally, while Tashigi is a Haki user, Smoker stated she’s still inexperienced with the technique. Her being behind the Straw Hats at the beginning of One Piece’s New World saga further establishes how overrated her abilities are.

Article continues below ad

8) Buggy

Buggy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Buggy is most likely one of the most beloved, if not the most, One Piece characters to exist thus far in the story. Despite his show-boat antics and having his luck make up for his overpromising, his backward stumble into the role of Shichibukai and feared pirate always warms the heart of many fans.

However, some fans take his now-revoked Shichibukai role too seriously, arguing Buggy as being on the levels of Boa Hancock, Dracule Mihawk, and other powerful combatants. His powers have incredible potential, but his personality and lack of combat intelligence limit this potential, making him one of the series’ weaker characters.

Article continues below ad

7) Sabo

Sabo as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the wake of Dressrosa, some One Piece fans argued that Sabo was or was close to Admiral level thanks to several factors. Flash forward to the Wano arc, and fans were alerted that his Reverie offensive failed, resulting in an unknown fate befalling him.

The series made it clear that at least Admirals Fujitora and Ryokugyu were present, as was Sabo with four other (presumably) similarly strong Revolutionary Army commanders. If Sabo indeed was Admiral level, then his group should’ve been able to walk away from the political meeting successfully, which seems not to have been the case.

Article continues below ad

6) Enel

Enel as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Enel is powerful and unfortunately just met his natural enemy in the form of Rubber Man Monkey D. Luffy, his writing is somewhat unfulfilling. He’s given a minimal backstory, essentially just being someone from another Sky Island, which he destroyed before taking over Skypiea.

Although enough for viewers to rally against him contemporarily, he’s not memorable as a character, even if he is a fighter. He seems to have no goals other than reaching Infinite Vearth, which is somewhat shallow as far as One Piece villains go. Overall, he’s something of a letdown as an antagonist in his backstory and writing.

Article continues below ad

5) Rob Lucci

Rob Lucci (left foreground) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Rob Lucci is one of One Piece’s most overrated characters with varying degrees in both strength and writing. Relative to his writing, he’s only slightly overrated, with his backstory and motivations ticking all the boxes but not necessarily rising above those benchmarks.

In terms of his strength, however, he’s relatively highly overrated by sects of the fanbase. His reassignment to CP0 would imply that he is fairly stronger than his Enies Lobby debut, but he’s still overrated to be at or higher than Admiral level. Such strength is simply unlikely considering his loss to a pre-time-skip Luffy and how decisive Lucci’s loss there was.

Article continues below ad

4) Vergo

Vergo is seen clad in Armament Haki as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vergo is also overrated in terms of both strength and writing. While the former is done both in-story and by fans, his writing is incredibly shallow and flat, and he seems to serve no grander role in the story other than being a Marine traitor and Donquixote family member.

On the other hand, his power is some of the most overrated seen in the entire series. He claims his Armament Haki to be the absolute strongest in the New World, yet Law’s Devil Fruit powers can cut through his Haki.

Article continues below ad

Not only that, but Law essentially one-shotted Vergo with this move, meaning his power was nowhere near the level of Trafalgar Law’s at this point. His strength is undoubtedly one of the most hyped-up and disappointing character's power levels in One Piece.

3) Magellan

Magellan as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Many fans try to argue that Magellan is Admiral level in One Piece, and when speaking about his offense, they’re not wrong. His Devil Fruit powers are some of the most menacing and strongest in One Piece, both for their physical impact and the lingering poison it inflicts.

Article continues below ad

However, he’s a glass cannon who goes down to Luffy (albeit with some help from Galdino) in just a few big hits. To be Admiral level, one must have the defense and survivability to back up the incredible offensive power needed, which Magellan lacks.

2) Big Mom

Big Mom as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Big Mom’s defensive powers are undoubtedly some of the most fearsome in the series (especially with her latest manga fight in mind), but her offense seems to be lacking. She never seems truly able to deal significant damage to her opponents in every fight she gets into. Her primary method of attack is her Soul-Soul Fruit’s life-draining powers, but Jinbe proves that this can be prevented.

Article continues below ad

While Big Mom’s writing does have its flaws, they’re certainly not enough to call her overrated in that regard. However, her apparent lack of offensive capabilities outside of her Devil Fruit solidifies her being one of One Piece’s most overrated characters.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1050 BELOW

1) Kaido

Kaido as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, the most overrated character in the entirety of One Piece is undoubtedly Kaido. The despotic ruler of Wano has, for a section of the fanbase, been one of the most prominent letdown characters in all of One Piece so far, if not the biggest. His four-page flashback left much to be desired and didn’t do a service to his character’s development and likability.

Additionally, it’s unknown whether Kaido had used his Awakening during his fight with Luffy or not. If that was his Awakening being used, then his combat skills are somewhat of a letdown considering how little it seemed to do for him. Otherwise, however, the major disappointment with Kaido’s character comes from his writing, or rather the lack thereof.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far