5 anime characters who hold a grudge (& 5 who forgive everything)

Personality factors shape the nature of anime characters and reflect their multifaceted tendencies. These also reveal their dispositions and temperaments, whether they are forgiving or vindictive. First, there are the vindictive anime characters who like to hold grudges against others. These characters usually have a crass personality, which is why they are so vengeful. Some of them even hold grudges for the entire series, settling for nothing but ruthless revenge.

Second, there are forgiving characters that do not like to hold grudges against others. Even if it's an action that looks unforgivable from the viewer's eyes, they just don't want to spread hatred for the sake of mental satisfaction. Instead, they forgive and spread a message that is far better than hurting others.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime mentioned therein.

Levi and 4 other anime characters who hold grudges against others

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha is one of the protagonists of the Naruto series. He is one of the anime characters who has held a grudge against his brother, Itachi Uchiha, since he was a little boy. Itachi killed the entire Uchiha clan in a single night to prevent the start of another war with the residents of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Itachi intentionally left Sasuke alive to keep him safe from all this drama, as an agreement with the village officials. But as Sasuke was unaware of this, he continued to burn in hatred until he killed his brother later in the series.

2) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Shoto Todoriki is one of the supporting characters of My Hero Academia and one of the anime characters who held a grudge against his father for mentally torturing his mother. Shoto's father, Endeavor, married his mother only because she had the quirk that Endeavor needed to create a perfect offspring.

Endeavor became senile and started to pay no heed to the feelings of his family members. After conceiving Shoto, Endeavor trained him 24/7 without any rest to create someone who could replace the number one hero, All Might.

Sadly, Shoto's mother couldn't see her son getting tortured every day, so she broke down mentally and assaulted Shoto without thinking. This was when Shoto developed an intense hatred for his father and decided not to use his firepower (which he got from his father) in his life.

3) Levi Ackermann

Levi Ackermann, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Levi Ackermann is one of the protagonists of Attack on Titan and one of the anime characters who held a grudge against a character for several years. Levi met Beast Titan during Season 3, Part 2 of this series when the latter killed soldiers by throwing rocks.

Unfortunately, Levi's savior and the commander of the Survey Corps, Erwin, died during the Beast Titan's raid, leaving Levi responsible for killing the culprit. He tried to kill him on the spot but couldn't do so because another enemy intervened. After this, in every season, Levi tried his best to torture Zeke (the person who was the Beast Titan) until eventually killing him in the finale season.

4) Roy Mustang

Roy Mustang, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Holding a grudge against someone for killing loved ones is something very often seen in anime. Roy Mustang, one of the supporting characters of Fullmetal Alchemist/Brotherhood, is one of the anime characters who faced this ordeal.

In episode 25, Colonel Hughes dies at the hands of Envy, one of the antagonists of this series. Roy Mustang, Hughes's best friend, was mentally affected by his loss and dedicated his life to taking revenge on this antagonist. In episode 53, during a 1-on-1 battle, Roy burns Envy to ashes as his grudge gets soothed.

5) Kurapika

Kurapika as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Kurapika is one of the main protagonists of Hunter x Hunter. He is one of the anime characters who holds a grudge against a group of villains that killed the entirety of his clan for their unique eyes (Scarlet eyes).

The Phantom Troupe, the gang of villains in Hunter x Hunter, abducts the family members of Kurapika to collect their eyes, which are of high value. Kurapika decides to become a hunter to take revenge on these people and even manages to kill Uvogin and Pokunoda in the anime.

Naruto and 4 other anime characters who prefer to forgive others and not spread hatred

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki is the main protagonist of the Naruto series and one of the anime characters who never holds a grudge and forgives no matter what. Sasuke leaves the village and causes Naruto a lot of suffering throughout the series, but Naruto welcomes him with open arms at the end of the series when Sasuke realizes he is wrong.

Similarly, when the Hidden Leaf Village was attacked by Pain and was almost completely wiped out, Naruto made a surprise entry and fought against him with a cool head.

After discovering that Nagato was behind this invasion, Naruto doesn't hold a grudge against him for destroying the Leaf village. Inspired by such a kind act, Nagato revives everyone who died during the invasion at the expense of his own life.

2) Shouko Nishimiya

Shoko Nishimiya as seen in the anime (image via KyoAni)

Shoko Nishimiya is the female lead of A Silent Voice anime movie. She is one of the anime characters who forgave most of the characters who bullied her due to her deafness.

When she was in kindergarten, most of her class bullied him, including Ishida, the main protagonist of this series. When the bullying crossed the limit, she had to transfer schools. After a few years, when the whole class reached teenage life, Ishida crossed paths with Shoko and wanted to redeem himself, which Nishimiya allowed without payback.

3) Tohru Honda

Tohru Honda as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Tohru Honda is the female lead character of Fruits Basket/Remake and one of the anime characters who never held a grudge against people who hurt her. Since she was little, she was bullied by other children for being timid and kind.

Akito, the series' primary antagonist, also resented her and passed vile comments about her personality. As the series reached its climax, Akita hurt Tohru with a knife and told her to stay away from his life, but she was always kind to him, irrespective of the way Akito treated her.

4) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The central protagonist of My Hero Academia, Izuku Midoriya, is one of the anime characters who prefers to forgive others rather than fight them. His response to Bakugo, the person who bullied him since they were little, was always kind.

Tomura Shigaraki, the series's main antagonist, was resented by heroes for his heinous crimes. But when Midoriya saw Shigaraki's real helpless face during season 6, he couldn't help but reach out a helping hand to him, which shows how forgiving he is.

5) Manjiro Sano (Mikey)

Mikey, as seen in the anime (Image via Lidenfilms)

Mikey is one of the protagonists of Tokyo Revengers and one of the anime characters who forgives despite his violent personality. When Mikey was little, he wanted a bike, so his friends decided to steal one to gift him. But they killed Mikey's older brother, Shinichiro, while doing so. Years after this incident, Mikey forgave Kazutora for it.

During season 3, after a plan between Izana and Kisaki, Emma (Mikey's sister) was struck by a metal bat in front of Mikey. This led to her death as Mikey was carrying her to the hospital.

After losing every loved one in his life, Izana was ready to see Mikey broken into pieces, but Mikey didn't yield and forgave Izana for everything he had done and offered to help him get back on track.