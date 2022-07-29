5 biggest extroverts in My Hero Academia (& 5 unsuspecting introverts)

To be a Hero in the world of My Hero Academia, you have to be braver than most and be willing to risk it all to protect the people around you. While everyone can be brave enough to become a hero, you also need to have an appealing personality for the public to like you.

Some of the most popular heroes in the series do not struggle with this, thanks to the fact that they are pleasing and extroverted individuals. But those who wish to become a top hero while being introverted will need to be prepared to struggle a bit more.

In this list, we will present five My Hero Academia extroverts whose personalities help them be great heroes, as well as five whose introverted nature plays against them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the author’s opinion.

Uraraka Ochako and 4 other extroverted My Hero Academia characters

1) Present Mic

Mic loves helping people cheer up (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Present Mic was born with the Voice quirk, which allows him to willingly increase the volume of his voice. With a quirk like that, it would have been hard for him to ever develop an introverted personality. Mic is the definition of extroversion, a fact proven since his first appearance, where he tried to motivate U.A.'s new applicants with an encouraging scream.

Hisashi Yamada has been an outgoing individual his entire life. In flashbacks about his and Eraserhead’s school life, we can see that even as a young man, Mic was already the energetic and upbeat person he is today. He even has a radio show where he plays music every Friday, without commercials, for everyone to enjoy with him.

2) Tenya Ida

Ida as seen in the show (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Most people who come from influential families are trained from a very young age to be able to navigate the complicated world they will be a part of. Given that Tenya is the youngest son of one of the most prestigious hero agencies in the country, it is no surprise he has no problem interacting with strangers.

Ida is the kind of person who enjoys saying exactly what he thinks, without a care for what other people may think of him. We were able to see this during his introduction to the series, when he chastised Midoriya for “distracting” fellow applicants not once but twice on the same day. Tenya is also a respectful young man, so he will answer anyone who speaks to him, no matter who they are.

3) Uraraka Ochako

Being friendly even when faced with a stressful situation is not as easy for everyone as it is for Ochako Uraraka. Even when she was about to take the most important exam of her life, Uraraka did not have to think twice before stopping Deku from falling with her Quirk, Gravity.

She even tried to give him encouragement when she noticed how stressed he looked. Uraraka has no trouble interacting with everyone around her, even people as close off as Todoroki. If anyone in class 1-A ever needs a friend to cheer them up, they know they can always count on Uravity.

4) Mina Ashido

Ashido is a natural born dancer (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

When you have pink skin and hair, blending in a crowd becomes exponentially more difficult. It is fortunate that the My Hero Academia character that has to deal with this is also one of the most extroverted and friendly students of them all, Mina Ashido. Mina is a friend magnet, no matter where she is, she will end up making friends with everyone around her.

Even during her middle school years, Mina’s extroverted side made itself shown. With a single talk and some dance moves, Mina was able to turn a bully into a good friend of his former victim. She also loves physical contact and is constantly hugging and standing close to her friends.

5) Izuku Midoriya

Deku is more extroverted than you imagine (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

It may not make sense to categorize Izuku as an extrovert at first, but when you really think about it, Deku has all the traits of an extroverted individual. He used to be a very excitable and energetic child, as well as open about his thoughts. It was only because of the constant bullying and humiliation that he became quieter.

But when Deku feels confident, like when he is doing Hero work for example, his true nature comes out. His nerves and stuttering disappears and he can speak his mind freely, proving his true qualities as an extrovert. Deku finds strength in being around people he loves and those who love him back, just like any good extrovert.

Momo and 4 other My Hero Academia characters who are true introverts

1) Bakugo Katsuki

Bakugo is loud, but still an introvert (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Like Deku, thinking about Bakugo as an introvert is hard at first, but the more you ponder on this concept, the more you realize it makes sense. Bakugo has never been one for unnecessary interactions with his peers, seeing as he prefers calm and solitude.

Bakugo may be brash and loud, but that is not an indication of his personality type. Bakugo gets tired of being around people quickly, so he constantly needs time alone. He may not seem like it, but Bakugo is also one of the most reflective individuals in the series, although he rarely ever talks about it.

2) Toshinori Yagi

If Toshinori is not with Deku, he is mostly alone (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

No one inside My Hero Academia’s world could ever imagine the Symbol of Peace as an introvert. All Might is always smiling, laughing and talking loudly for everyone to hear, but when he gets out of costume, Toshinori Yagi is the complete opposite. Yagi is rarely ever seen interacting with anyone other than Izuku.

He may act bold and confident in his heroic persona, but Toshinori enjoys spending time on his own after work when the day is done. He enjoys talking to his friends, as seen during his conversations with David Shield, but he also values his time alone.

3) Momo Yaoyorozu

We mentioned earlier how kids from opulent families are taught to be social butterflies. Momo is the daughter of the CEOs of one of the most prominent companies in My Hero Academia’s world, so we can assume she was instructed about this.

That is why it is so obvious that she is an introverted soul, considering that she is nothing like Ida when it comes to talking with new people. Momo is always doubting herself and her words when talking with strangers, which often causes her to shy away from these types of interactions.

She is a good friend and enjoys spending time with the other girls of class 1-A, but she enjoys a quiet evening with a good romance novel. Momo is polite, helpful and is always there for her friends, even when she needs to recharge her social batteries for the day.

4) Koji Koda

Koda mostly speaks in whispers (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

While being quiet and shy is not always a sign of introversion, Koda is one of the introverts that does exhibit these traits. Koda is by far the shiest of all the members of class 1-A, unwilling to speak in most situations. He also does not seem to enjoy the company of humans as much as that of animals. This makes sense because his Quirk, Anivoice, allows him to speak with any critter he comes across.

Nonetheless, Koda is still a supportive friend who fights against his own shy disposition whenever needed. Most recently, he used his voice to speak with Deku while everyone in class 1-A was trying to convince him to go back to U.A. Koda may prefer animals and solitude over humans, but he is still a loyal and kind friend.

5) Hitoshi Shinso

Shinso is rarely seen around people (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Shinso was bullied his whole life because of his quirk brainwashing, which gives him the power to control the mind of anyone who answers his questions. Still, unlike Deku, who hid his extroverted nature because of bullying, Shinso was already a natural introvert before the bullying started.

Shinso does not enjoy interacting with large groups of people and he normally prefers to be alone. He has a hard time trusting others, as well as making friends, and even when he makes friends, he still enjoys being on his own most of the time.

