5 Demon Slayer characters who would be Sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen (and 5 who would become Curses)

Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen are two of the most prominent shonen manga and anime in recent years. While the two series have notoriously different approaches to storytelling and characterization, there is no denying that they have become modern classics in their own right. And that is why it is interesting to see how some characters would fare in the other's universe.

Considering that Curses are basically demonic creatures born out of negative human emotions and sorcerers are humans meant to fight them, there is a very clear line that can determine which Demon Slayer characters are suited for each role. The best part is understanding why that is the case.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for both Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen.

5 Demon Slayer characters who would be Sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen

1. Tengen Uzui

Tengen would definitely be a sorcerer... but in a very unique way (Image via Ufotable).

Tengen Uzui is one of the Hashira and one of the top-level Demon Slayers in the series' universe. He is one of the few characters that doesn't fight with a sword per se but rather with two daggers. He also happens to be a shinobi, so he is not a swordsman like most of his peers.

In that regard, it would be easy to see Tengen in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe holding a similar role to Maki Zenin: someone that fights Curses through cursed weaponry. It could also be argued that both characters have similar fighting styles, although that could be a stretch.

2. Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu's skill set could be very fitting in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Ufotable).

Shinobu is one of the most unique characters in Demon Slayer. She cannot use a traditional sword because she lacks physical strength, so she designed a special weapon and poison to deal with the demons in the series.

In that regard, that kind of ingenuous thinking and knowing how to manipulate the battle system to give her an edge could be something that she could use in Jujutsu Kaisen. Her analyzing demons wouldn't be too different from several characters that analyze the nature of Curses and how they behave.

3. Tokito Muichiro

Muichiro could be another prodigy in the Jujutsu Kaisen world (Image via Ufotable).

Muichiro is heralded as a prodigy in the Demon Slayer world. He became a Hashira while being younger than protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and has shown the ability and talent to back that up. Seeing him like another Yuta Okkotsu from Jujutsu Kaisen wouldn't be too far-fetched. Yuta is a distant descendant from an important clan with a natural talent for this kind of combat.

Another interesting element that Muichiro has is his use of mist. As the Mist Hashira, he was capable of using that element to trick and deceive the fifth Upper Moon, Gyokko, during their battle in the Swordsmith Village. While not the same as a Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen, it's the closest this series has to that.

4. Giyu Tomioka

Tomioka might be a natural as a Demon Slayer and as a sorcerer (Image via Ufotable).

The Water Hashira is a fan favorite, and his abilities, fighting skills, and cool demeanor make him a character that always stands out when he shows up. In terms of personality, he shares many similarities to Jujutsu Kaisen's Nanami Kento.

Much like Nanami, Tomioka takes care of the series' protagonist early on while showing his enormous capacity for combat and abilities. This shows how capable he is and highlights that, despite his cold and serious personality, he cares deeply for others' well-being.

Giyu would probably have a similar approach to Cursed Energy, like Nanami, in terms of their weapon of choice, so that is another similarity.

5. Yoriichi Tsugikuni

Yoriichi was the ultimate prodigy in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable).

Yoriichi was the strongest character in Demon Slayer. He was gifted from birth, so it's no surprise that he would be just as powerful in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. While very different in personalities, Yoriichi could hold a similar role to Satoru Gojo: a character so strong that he could do everything in the series.

This man was heralded as the finest swordsman and could make Muzan, the series's main antagonist, shake in fear. So, it wouldn't be surprising to see him holding a similar role in Jujutsu Kaisen.

5 Demon Slayer characters who would become Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen

1. Hantengu

Hantengu is the very definition of a Curse in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable).

If there is a character in the Demon Slayer franchise that would become a Curse in Jujutsu Kaisen, that would be Hantengu. He is the fourth Upper Moon, a group of the strongest demons in the series, and he has a characteristic that makes him very fitting with this topic: his clones.

During the Swordsmith Village arc, Hantengu showed up and had the ability to divide himself into five clones that represent a different negative emotion of his. This is the same origin of Curses: they are the direct conglomeration of humanity's negative emotions. Therefore, Hantengu would be a prime candidate for this role.

2. Douma

Douma is another interesting representation of a Curse (Image via Ufotable).

Douma is the second Upper Moon in the series and one of the most ruthless and coldest characters in the franchise. This is shown heavily in the manga, although the anime is yet to show the full extent of his action.

Douma is a demon that has lost the capacity to feel emotions and does a lot of despicable acts to feel something. In that regard, Douma could be very similar to Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahito: a character that represents the worst of humanity, which is something they have in common.

3. Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan represents a lot of humanity's worst traits (Image via Ufotable).

Muzan is the big bad in Demon Slayer, and it is very easy to see him as a major Curse in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. The reason for this is very simple: he is the embodiment of selfishness.

He wanted to live forever and become as strong as possible, which led him to create various demons to achieve his goal. It's worth pointing out that Muzan did all of this while having no qualms about killing and eating humans, which shows how utterly evil he is. In that regard, he would be a perfect example of a Curse: the embodiment of selfishness and contempt for humanity.

4. Kaigaku

The only moment Kaigaku has been shown in the anime so far (Image via Ufotable).

Kaigaku is a very interesting example of Demon Slayer characters that could become a Curse in Jujutsu Kaisen. When it comes to his character, he can be an excellent example of how a person can survive through evil.

In the manga, he faced the first Upper Moon, Kokushibo, and begged for his life, accepting to become a demon to help Muzan in his quest. It is worth pointing out that Kaigaku was a Demon Slayer but had no problem betraying his convictions for survival. In that regard, he could be a lower, weaker Curse that had no problem doing anything to survive.

5. Enmu

Enmu could be a very interesting Curse (Image via Ufotable).

Enmu was the main antagonist for most of the Mugen Train arc in Demon Slayer. He is a fascinating case because he had the ability to manipulate people's dreams. This trait could be quite interesting to use in Jujutsu Kaisen, which would fit how Curses feed off negative emotions.

It could also be argued that Enmu is the most similar villain to the ones in Jujutsu Kaisen in terms of his abilities, his personality, and how it connects with several themes in the story. Enmu would be an interesting case to see as a Curse.

Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen have been two of the most prominent anime series in recent years, with both franchises showing different roads to success. And while they have a lot of differences, it is also telling that many characters of one series could make their way into the other without much problem.

