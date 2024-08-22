5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters fans will always remember (& 5 we'll forget as soon as the manga ends)

While creating Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Gege Akutami made them memorable. And, Jujutsu Kaisen definitely produced some characters that the audience will remember forever.

There are countless anime characters, however, they become memorable because of their impact on the audience’s psyche. Let’s say Light from Death Note or Eren from Attack on Titan, these characters were unique and impactful.

While most of the characters from Jujutsu Kaisen seem unforgettable, some are not as unique to be remembered forever. These Jujutsu Kaisen characters like Gojo and Itadori, fans will never forget them and other characters like Atsuya and Panda, will soon be forgotten by the general fandom.

Trending

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters fans will always remember

1) Gojo Satoru

Gojo Satoru (most memorable Jujutsu Kaisen Character) (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo Satoru is undoubtedly the most popular character from Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s not his charm or strength that makes him this popular, it’s his complex character design.

Gojo had a difficult childhood, since a very young age he has been on guard against bounty hunters. He was compelled to kill his best friend. He is the only anti-authoritarian voice in the anime.

Despite being the strongest, he doesn’t Gojo hides his plights behind a carefree, immature persona in the anime. He overworks himself to make a safer environment for the younger generation to grow. The duality in his character makes him appalling and most unique among all the Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

2) Sukuna/ Itadori

Yuji & Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

While Gojo becomes the ultimate preacher of light with his Godlike persona, Ryomen Sukuna is the perfect emissary of the shadows. Usually, anime has a morally gray character as its antagonist to generate pathos.

However, Sukuna is the complete embodiment of evil. So far, he is the ultimate villain without any shreds of guilt or mercy. Itadori was Sukuna’s vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen until he possessed Megumi’s body.

Interestingly, with the course of events, Yuji succumbs to his darkness to get more powerful. While Yuji’s new powers make him strong enough to fight Sukuna, they also blur the distinction between him and the “King of Curses”. Sukuna/ Itadori is one of the unforgettable Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

3) Nanami

Kento Nanami (one of the unforgettable Jujutsu Kaisen characters) (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen offers us a Sisyphean character- Kento Nanami. Amidst a bunch of characters with supernatural powers and burdens of responsibility and ideals, Nanami is the most relatable character for the audience.

Despite being a Rank 1 Jujutsu sorcerer Nanami became a salaryman after he graduated from Jujutsu High. He believes the path of a sorcerer is clouded with deaths.

His unusual caring nature hidden within his existential boredom and apathetic attitude makes him all the more memorable. Moreover, his dream of living a normal life without his heavy burden of guilt and his cruel death impacts the audience like none other, making him one of the memorable Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

4) Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

Toji Fushigoro seems like a character, unusually trapped in a supernatural world without any supernatural power. However, he honed his disadvantage into power and hunted down the Jujutsu sorcerers for the discrimination he faced due to his lack of cursed energy.

Toji’s character stands as a criticism of jujutsu society and people’s greed for power and money. Despite his very low screen timing, he charmed the audience with his strong presence. He is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters that fans would not forget easily.

5) Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin (one of the memorable Jujutsu Kaisen characters) (Image via MAPPA)

Maki Zenin is another Toji-like character with no ‘cursed energy’. She becomes the successor of Toji’s will and destroys the Zenin clan. She is also one of the strongest characters in the anime.

Firstly, unlike most shonen manga female characters, she is exceptionally assertive and skilled. Her transformation after her twin sister’s death gave her a strong and scary presence.

Like Toji she is proof of pure human will and undying desire to become stronger. Moreover, her significant role in the narrative makes her one of the memorable Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters we'll forget as soon as the manga ends

1) Utahime

Utahime (Image via MAPPA)

Utahime Iori is a former student of Jujutsu High and one of the semi-grade 1 jujutsu sorcerers. She has very little screen time and her character doesn’t have a significant impact on the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen.

She never impacts any significant battles like Mei Mei or Yuki. Moreover, She was absent during Gojo’s unsealing, even though her students were there. She is already one of those filler characters who would soon be forgotten once the manga and anime are over.

2) Kusakabe

Kusakabe (Image via MAPPA) Uraume (Image via MAPPA) Enter caption

Despite having a resilient persona Atsuya Kusakabe is hailed as the strongest grade-1 Jujutsu sorcerer by Gojo and Mei Mei. He is shown as a tactful sorcerer who would even sacrifice himself to save a stronger comrade to ensure the winning chances of the battle.

However, his characteristics fail to create a strong influence on the audience, and his rank in the popularity polls is also not promising. And, his absence in the main narrative of the anime would make the fans eventually forget him.

3) Uraume

Uraume (Image via MAPPA)

Albeit being a threatening foe, Uraume is only known as Sukuna’s servant. Their character is not as significant as Mahito or Kejaku, who directly manipulate the narrative.

Despite being very powerful, the only significant role Uraume played was to help Kenjaku seal Gojo Satoru and revive Sukuna. Uraume would soon become one of numerous Jujutsu Kaisen characters and soon be overlooked by the fans.

4)Panda

Panda (Image via MAPPA)

Panda is one of the 2nd year students of Tokyo Jujutsu High and a classmate of Maki, Yuta, and Inumaki. Panda was involved in all the major incidents in the anime from season 1 till the Culling Game arc.

Although Panda is one of the main supporting characters, he is still a supporting character in the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen. He doesn’t have a strong presence, moreover, he is a cursed corpse.

Even though Panda is quite popular among Jujutsu Kaisen characters, mostly due to his humorous nature, he is not an unforgettable character. Like Kusakabe, Panda would also be overlooked by Jujutsu Kaisen fans in due time.

5) Gakuganji

Gakuganji (Image via MAPPA)

Probably, the only thing the audience remembers about Gakuganji is his confrontation with Gojo. Gakuganji is the principal of “Kyoto Jujutsu High” and one of the sorcerer society higher-ups.

If Gojo Satoru is the anti-authoritarian voice in the anime, then Gakuganji is one of the orthodox authoritarian. He doesn’t like Gojo’s unconventional ways and often complains about his decisions.

He doesn’t have much screen time and doesn’t impact the narrative significantly. He is just one of many supporting characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and is likely to be forgotten as soon as the manga ends.

To Conclude

Jujutsu Kaisen is famous for well-crafted characters. While each character stands out, some Jujutsu Kaisen characters show incredible character designs, which are unforgettable.

Characters like Gojo, Sukuna, and Nanami not only contribute to the plot, but their characters are unique. Therefore, it's highly unlikely that fans would forget them or find a replacement for them.

Even though characters like Panda and Uraume are crucial to the plot, their character designs are common. Finding such characters in other anime would eventually fade them from the audience’s memory.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback