5 Naruto characters who can rival Goku from Dragon Ball (& 5 who will not last a minute)

Dragon Ball's Goku, and Naruto are, without a doubt, two of the most recognizable faces in anime. Due to their popularity, it is no surprise that their fandoms tend to get a little competitive in trying to determine whose series has the best and most powerful characters.

Nonetheless, no matter how amazingly written and developed Naruto’s characters are, it has been proven several times that they are nowhere near as strong as Dragon Ball’s Goku. However, this does not mean that some of them could not offer Goku an exciting fight for at least a couple of minutes.

The list below will mention five names who could go toe-to-toe with the Dragon Ball protagonist for a few minutes, as well as five other characters who would be crushed almost immediately.

Pain and 4 more Naruto characters who could last a few minutes against Goku from Dragon Ball

1) Pain

Pain with Sasori (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato was granted the ability to use the Rinnegan by Madara many years before the start of the series. Thanks to this power, he was able to amass a small group of undead soldiers known as the Six Paths of Pain, where each Path came with a unique power. Moreover, they also possessed a shared vision.

Due to the shared vision, Goku would struggle to attack Pain’s small army during the first few minutes of the fight. Before Dragon Ball’s main hero could wrap his head around what was happening, Nagato would gain control over the fight, similar to what happened when he faced Naruto.

Sadly, once Kakarot decides to finish the battle, there will be little Pain can do to prevent his defeat.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto, as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Child of Legend himself has the power to fight the goddess of his universe one-on-one and get up to train the next day. Naruto is arguably the strongest being in the series, what with the almost limitless Chakra of the Kyuubi and the never-ending stamina of the Uzumaki clan.

Naruto’s Sage of Six Paths mode should be more than enough to keep up with Goku’s speed and power for quite a while. Goku would be amazed by the skills demonstrated by the Uzumaki and would love to keep fighting him. Still, these powers can only take the blonde ninja so far; Dragon Ball’s Kakarot would likely overwhelm him around Super Saiyan Two or Three.

3) Madara

Madara, as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Being the Ten-tails Jinchuriki comes with a power boost, which is unlike anything else Naruto’s universe. While in this form, Madara seemed almost invincible, thanks to his faster-than-light attacks and instantaneous healing. He also possessed truth-seeking orbs, objects with the power to destroy anything that they came in contact with.

Considering how powerful Madara is, just the thought of the fight would get the Dragon Ball protagonist's blood pumping. Unfortunately, this battle would prove to be too much for Madara after a couple of minutes of witnessing Goku’s speed and agility. Light speed is child’s play for most Dragon Ball characters, so Madara’s punches and orbs would become useless past a certain threshold.

4) Might Guy

Guy, as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Fourth Great Shinobi War was a conflict that pushed everyone involved to their limits. Among all the people who fought bravely for their world in this war, Might Guy was probably one of the most powerful.

After opening the eight Chakra gates inside his body, Guy’s speed, strength, and agility became such that even Madara was impressed. He was recognized as the strongest man alive by the Uchiha himself, meaning Goku would truly enjoy a good fight with Guy in this mode.

Tragically, after a few minutes pass, Guy will start to feel the massive strain the technique puts on his body, forcing him to quit before dying. Even then, Goku would be happy to have fought such a powerful opponent outside the Dragon Ball universe.

5) Minato Namikaze

The Shinobi world will never forget the legends involving Konoha’s Yellow Flash, a ninja so fast that he could infiltrate an enemy camp and dispatch all the enemies in seconds. Due to his Flying Thunder God Technique, Minato was near untouchable during combat, to the point that not even people with Kamui could outspeed him.

His abilities would be more than enough to keep Dragon Ball’s Goku at bay for quite some time after their fight begins. Goku would be forced to enter a more powerful form in order to even touch Minato. Unfortunately, after one or two transformations, not even Minato’s technique would be enough to deal with Kakarot’s speed.

Rasa and 4 other Naruto characters whom Dragon Ball’s Goku would crush in seconds

1) A

A, as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Fourth Raikage was considered one of the most dangerous people on Earth for a long time. His outstanding speed and immense physical strength were feared and respected all over the Shinobi world. Although A is a big and bulky man, his speed could only be matched by a few individuals.

However, the show also demonstrated that A is extremely arrogant and conceited. He is also slower than Minato, which would not be a problem against a regular Shinobi, but it could make a difference while fighting Goku. A has no chance of keeping up with Dragon Ball’s protagonist.

2) Rasa

Rasa, as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sand Release is one of the most versatile Kekkei Genkai in Naruto’s universe, considering the massive offensive and defensive capabilities it offers. However, it is not a flawless technique, as proven by Rasa, the former Third Kazekage and father of Gaara.

With the help of his Gold Dust, Rasa’s power was enough to tame even Shukaku, one of the tailed beasts. However, he was extremely self-centered and tended to underestimate his opponents in fights.

Not only would the Saiyan’s speed be enough to avoid all of Rasa’s sand, his own overconfidence would make him think of Goku as a lower adversary, making it easy for the Saiyan to defeat him in seconds.

3) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen, as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Once known as the God of Shinobi for his mastery over every Jutsu Konoha had to offer, Hiruzen was one of the most powerful Kages in Naruto. Not only was he extremely talented as a Shinobi, he was also very wise, thanks to his advanced age. If he was in his prime, there is little doubt that he could give Goku an entertaining fight, but fans never got to see him battle during the time he was at his best.

Since he was only seen during the last few years of his life, it is more than likely that he would never be able to hit Kakarot. Hiruzen was several times slower than most other members on this list, and his reflexes were not the best either. Goku would quickly finish the fight, which would end horribly for the Third Hokage.

4) Indra Otsutsuki

Indra, as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Cycle of Hatred that plagued Naruto for a long time started because of Indra’s hubris and egotism. While he was a prodigy at all kinds of ninja arts, he was also prideful and thought of himself as a superior being. This caused him to always look down on his opponents, including his own brother, who ended up defeating him.

Indra would think of Dragon Ball’s Kakarot as nothing more than a pest — a critical mistake — as Goku would knock him out in a couple of blows.

5) Danzo Shimura

It is said that power corrupts the soul, a fact that can be verified by looking at Naruto’s most hated man, Danzo. His lack of morals made it easy for him to influence most of Konoha’s biggest tragedies. And he was almost as powerful as the Hokage himself, thanks to his ROOT agents, as well as the several Sharingans he stole from the Uchihas.

Danzo may have been a powerful man, but he was also extremely narcissistic. He believed that he was the only one worthy of having power, causing him to become self-assured. Because of this, he would not take the Dragon Ball hero seriously, allowing Goku to defeat this horrible man even before he had the time to realize his mistake.

Final thoughts

Goku would be ecstatic about fighting with these strong opponents (Image via Toei Animation)

Naruto and Dragon Ball will forever remain two of the most popular anime. Their popularity is one of the reasons why many fans enjoy comparing the two, even though the power levels in Dragon ball far exceed those in Naruto.

Nonetheless, the idea of some of the most powerful beings in anime fighting each other is exceedingly captivating. There is no harm in imagining our favorite characters battling for fun, as long as we all respect each other and understand that only the creators have the last word about who wins.

