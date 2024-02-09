7 Shonen manga creators who love to troll their readers

There are several Shonen manga creators who are known for their exuberant storytelling and artwork. However, some of them not only spend their time creating amazing stories but also trolling their fans. While some manga creators keep the trolling outside the manga's story, others choose to incorporate it into the story.

Nevertheless, such shonen manga creators often up creating a love-hate relationship with their fanbase. Thus, here we shall take a look at some shonen manga creators who love to troll their readers. While some manga have finished long ago, others are still ongoing.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from several manga.

Eiichiro Oda and 6 other Shonen manga creators who love trolling their fanbase

1) Gege Akutami

Gege Akutami appearing in an interview dressed as Mechamaru (Image via Mando Kobayashi)

Gege Akutami could quite possibly be the biggest troll when it comes to shonen manga. While the creator has introduced a main trio in Jujutsu Kaisen, the story never truly focuses on them. The negligence is so high that fans truly question whether Yuji Itadori is the series protagonist or not. As for Nobara and Megumi, both of them got taken out of the equation.

This might lead fans to think that the manga might focus on its most popular character Satoru Gojo. However, he was absent for a major portion of the manga. Even when he did return, he was killed off, that too, in the most obnoxious way. It seemed like Gojo had won the fight against Sukuna, however, after a week-long break, it was revealed that it was Gojo who got killed off in the fight.

2) Tite Kubo

Yammy Llargo as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tite Kubo is quite possibly one of the most popular Shonen manga creators. This is because he is the creator of a Big Three manga, Bleach. However, his reputation did not only fall back to his manga's popularity but also an online meme that circulated. According to the meme, Tite Kubo was a troll.

The meme was initially created after the manga explained Espada's rankings. The characters and fans believed that the Espada were numbered 1-10, making 1 the strongest. But, in a twist of the tale, #10 Arrancar Yammy Riyalgo revealed that he was Espada #0. With that, he revealed that the Espada were numbered 0-9, meaning that he was the strongest.

3) Hideaki Sorachi

Elizabeth as seen in Gintama (Image via Sunrise)

Hideaki Sorachi, the manga creator of Gintama is most popularly known for breathing the fourth wall in his manga. This includes referring to characters and elements from other manga. Even the anime series has broken the fourth wall by showing the character recreate the opening theme sequence and explaining the concept of filler episodes.

However, there is one arc that fans particularly hate, i.e., Renho Arc. The arc was just five episodes long, nevertheless, the story managed to move people. Right when it seemed like Elizabeth had left Earth, it was revealed that only Temp had left. Meanwhile, the real Elizabeth had just returned from a vacation. Rightfully so, the arc got poor ratings.

4) Yoshihiro Togashi

Hisoka as seen in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

There are several reasons why fans consider Yoshihiro Togashi a troll. However, not all reasons are fair enough to be called a troll. The majority of the fanbases think that Togashi is a troll because the manga creator has taken long hiatuses and has yet to finish the series. The reason he is called a troll is because, at the beginning of the series, he promised his readers that he would work hard to crank out dozens of volumes.

Unfortunately, Togashi has several health problems, interrupting his working speed. Besides that, Togashi has actually trolled fans through the manga's plot. From the start of the Yorknew City Arc, fans were highly anticipating the fight between Hisoka Morow and Chrollo Lucilfer. However, comically, the fight got canceled because Kurapika rendered Chrollo unable to use Nen.

5) Tatsuki Fujimoto

Fumiko as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via Shueisha)

Tatsuki Fujimoto is one of those shonen manga creators who make their trolling quite evident. Unlike other manga creators who spend valuable time making each of their panels, Fujimoto makes it pretty evident when he reuses the same manga panels multiple times.

Additionally, he has also revealed how he likes voting for obnoxious characters in a popularity poll. Fans picked up on his habit and voted for Kobeni's car, helping it win the seventh place in a popularity poll.

Lastly, in Chainsaw Man's second part, he released a chapter with only 10 pages and another chapter that saw Fumiko singing a song while Denji fought off his enemies.

6) Eiichiro Oda

While fans believe that Eiichiro Oda is one of those shonen manga creators who does not troll much, his stories nearly always have troll elements. Back in the Orange Town Arc, when Luffy was imprisoned, Nami worked really hard to obtain the prison's key. However, just when it seemed like Luffy could be saved, a dog simply ate the key. That just speaks volumes about trolling in One Piece.

Other than such events, Oda trolls his readers through his SBS and author comments. On several occasions, he has trolled fans by giving obnoxious answers to their questions on SBS. Meanwhile, at other times, Oda has hinted at the series's future events, all while giving no true hints about the same.

7) Hiro Mashima

Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, and Dead Rock manga covers (Image via Shueisha)

Hiro Mashima, unlike other shonen manga creators, is known for creating multiple popular manga series. However, when one looks at his manga series, it is very evident that he is trolling to some point because his characters in Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, and Dead Rock manga look pretty much the same while having similar character dynamics.

Other than that, he is also known for trolling his readers through his stories. Previously, he had hyped up a "mysterious stranger" character so much in Fairy Tail, that the characters and fans began expecting something amazing. However, the character ended up being just a clown. Hence, Hiro Mashima could considered one of the biggest trolls amongst shonen manga creators.

These were some of the shonen manga creators that we believe love to troll their readers. If we missed out on any such shonen manga creator, do comment below.