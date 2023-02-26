8 easter eggs you missed in the new Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 trailer

MAPPA studios recently released the final trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3. The first installment of the last season showed the wonderful visualization done by the animation studio, which earned critical acclaim from both fans and critics.

Unsurprisingly, the fandom now excited by the final trailer, as they await what the new installment will bring to the screen. However, the latest trailer of the anime contains some information that fans might have missed, and this article will list down the important details that fans might have missed.

The first cour of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is set to premiere on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12.25 am JST.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Attack on Titan manga.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: 8 things you missed

1) The Rumbling has already reached Marley

Titans approaching toward Marley (Image via Mappa)

The initial scene in the final trailer of Attack on Titan's concluding season Part 3 shows Eren's army of colossal titans preparing to wreak havoc on Marley, surrounding the nation from all angles.

This suggests that the country's entire frontline and naval forces have been obliterated, forcing Marleyan military personnel and civilians to flee for safety. Eren appears to be fulfilling his vow to eradicate everything except for Paradis Island.

2) Destruction of Odiha

Reiner watching titans approaching Odiha

The Attack on Titan trailer revealed that the Rumbling has already commenced near the location where Hange, Reiner, and their comrades are preparing to depart for Fort Salta. During this scene, Reiner is shown looking at the approaching horde of colossal titans.

The group's objective is to board the flying boat and journey towards Fort Salta to halt Eren's rampage. Meanwhile, Azumabito, accompanied by Annie, Falco, Gabi, and Yelena, are preparing to depart by sea.

3) Bombardment in Fort Salta

The final trailer for Attack on Titan showcases a train heading towards Fort Salta as airships depart from the fortress and advance towards Eren and the titans. The following scene reveals a bomb plummeting towards Eren and the titans, a testament to MAPPA's exceptional attention to detail and visualization. This sequence depicts Marleyan soldiers making a final effort to bring down Eren, even if it means sacrificing themselves to complete the mission.

MAPPA's masterful depiction of the scene is a thrilling example of their commitment to creating a visually stunning and immersive experience for fans of the anime. The trailer's detailed and high-quality animation is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats, eager to see how this epic story will come to its conclusion.

4) Last effort to convince Eren to not carry his objective

The final trailer for Attack on Titan features a scene in which Armin and others attempt to persuade Eren while they are all connected with other Eldians. However, the protagonist is accompanied by the Founding Titan, Ymir, who shares his objectives. Despite their pleas, Eren declares that he will not be stopped and encourages his friends to do whatever they must to halt him.

As the final season of Attack on Titan unfolds, it will delve into the consequences of Eren's desire for revenge and his plan to eradicate all of humanity except for those on Paradise Island. With both Eren and Ymir committed to this course of action, the stakes have never been higher for the people of the rest of the world.

5) Hange’s last approach

The final trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 features a poignant moment between Hange and Levi as they reflect on the sacrifices made by their fallen comrades. The former then leads an attack on the titans to provide cover for the others fleeing from Odiha to Fort Salta. In a surprising twist, Levi delivers his final words to Hange in this scene, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Furthermore, Hange decides to appoint Armin as the fifteenth commander of the Survey Corps, citing his leadership qualities and potential as a commander. This development adds an exciting new dimension to the story as the Survey Corps navigates their final battles with the titans and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

6) Beast Titan’s generating Rocks

In the final trailer of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, the Beast Titan makes a dramatic return with a surprising new ability. In addition to his well-known power of throwing rocks at high speed, it appears that he can now generate rocks in his hand as well. This newfound ability adds a new layer of danger to the Beast Titan's already formidable attacks.

The final trailer of Attack on Titan shows him using this new power to hurl rocks at the war airships that previously bombed him and his fellow titans. It's also possible that he could use this ability against Armin and the other characters in future episodes. With this surprising development, fans are left wondering how this new power will impact the final battles of the series and the fate of humanity.

7) Levi’s aggression toward Zeke

The final trailer of Attack on Titan's final season features a scene where Levi is rallying everyone's cooperation to kill Zeke and stop Eren's plan. Despite having only two fingers left, Levi is confident that it's enough for him to take down Zeke.

The longstanding enmity between the two characters is evident, as Zeke's plan caused many of Paradis Island's comrades to transform into Titans and perish at the Survey Corps' hands. Additionally, Levi was almost killed by Zeke's self-destructing Titans. The seriousness of the situation is shown by Levi's determination to kill Zeke and stop Eren's plan.

With so much at stake, Levi's unwavering resolve to carry out his mission, even at the cost of his own life, is a testament to his loyalty and devotion to his comrades and the cause they fight for.

8) Eren’s look inside the titan

The final trailer of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 revealed a brief glimpse of Eren's expressionless face from inside the titan before anyone knew where he was. From the beginning of his plan, the protagonist was aware of his fate and did not want to involve his friends in his misery. He put on a tough face and continued with his plan to save Paradis Island, regardless of the consequences.

The upcoming final season will further explore Eren's memories and reveal his true intentions behind bringing destruction to the world. Despite his actions, Eren was burdened with guilt and regret for the lives lost in his pursuit of freedom.

Final Thoughts

The story from Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan collaboration with Mappa left fans overwhelmed. Moroever, the premiering episode of the upcoming season is only a week away from airing. As the latest season continues and the fate of Eren and his friends becomes clearer, viewers can expect intense action-packed sequences alongside MAPPA's fanastic animation.

