8 times My Hero Academia characters acted silly in a tense situation

Besides its amazing fight scenes and charming cast, My Hero Academia is also a show popular for its witty humor and lighthearted moments.

Fans can always count on the characters in the franchise to make them laugh. No matter how tense the situation is, Horikoshi has proven that he is always willing to include a quip or two, even when My Hero Academia fans least expect them.

In this list, we will talk about ten characters who caused fans to laugh even amidst the direst of situations.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion. It contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime and manga series.

Mandalay’s message and seven other tense My Hero Academia moments in the which characters acted silly

1) Mineta at USJ

Tsuyu and Mineta as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The League of Villains attacking the USJ was one of the first tense moments fans experienced in My Hero Academia. None of the students or teachers who were in the facility had any idea about how to act, least of all Minoru Mineta. While the rest of his classmates fought valiantly to keep each other alive, the grape-haired boy started to complain about having decided to become a Hero.

Mineta then revealed that his only motivation for choosing U.A. Academy was the possibility of attracting girls. Neither Izuku’s motivational words nor Tsuyu’s harsh criticisms of his behavior were enough to calm him down. Fortunately for his classmates, he eventually ended up finding his courage and began fighting back against the villains.

Inspired by Deku’s heroic behavior and jealousy towards the green-haired boy, Mineta used his Quirk to prove that he could be of assistance. Nonetheless, his wailing and frantic motions were enough to keep fans laughing throughout the scene.

2) Edgeshot’s Pizza

Edgeshot talking about pizza (Image via Shueisha)

Class 1-A encountered the League of Villains again during their time at U.A.’s training camp. The villainous association attacked the kids when they were at their most vulnerable, causing havoc and destruction all around the camp facilities. They also took the chance to kidnap Bakugo, whom they believed to be the perfect candidate to become a villain.

Following the disaster, the Hero Safety Commission tasked the top Heroes of Japan with rescuing Bakugo with the help of a tracking device created by Yaoyorozu. After many hours of searching, the rescue squad arrived at the location where Shigaraki and the rest of the villains were keeping Katsuki hostage.

Inside the building, Shigaraki tried to convince Bakugo to deflect and join their cause, an offer that Katsuki refused more than once. The villains were losing their patience and were about to kill the young man when someone knocked on their door. Edgeshot announced the Heroes’ arrival by pretending to be a pizza delivery man, completely breaking the tension of the moment.

3) Torino comments about cellphones

Torino and Deku on the train (Image via Studio Bones)

The Sports Festival is remembered as one of the best and most beloved arcs in My Hero Academia. The competition gave many fan-favorite characters a chance to shine and make memories with their friends that they will never forget. Sadly, Tenya Ida does not remember this time as fondly as the rest of his classmates, as his brother was attacked by Stain during the tournament.

Ida started acting strangely after his brother was attacked by the Hero Killer, which worried his best friend Izuku to no end. Coincidentally, the end of the Sports Festival was accompanied by the start of the internships for the members of Class 1-A. Deku, who knew that Ida would never have selected Native as his internship mentor under normal circumstances, started suspecting his friend.

The green-haired boy went on to train with Gran Torino as his mentor. However, Deku was tense the whole time, even when he went on patrol with Torino around the city. While they were on the train, heading to their destination, Izuku took out his phone, worried about Ida. Like any old man would, Torino took the chance to complain about kids and technology.

4) Shoto “Hand Crusher” Todoroki

Shoto talking about his curse (Image via Shueisha)

Shortly after Torino’s passive-aggressive comment about Deku and his phone, both Stain and the League of Villains started attacking Japan. Izuku had an inkling that his friend Ida was in danger, so he started running towards his last known position, where he found Ida laying on the ground with Stain moments away from killing him.

Fortunately, Deku stopped him, with the help of Ida and Shoto, the latter of whom joined the fight moments after Midoriya. Unfortunately, the boys’ actions were considered vigilantism by the Hero Commission, meaning that they were criminals. To help them avoid prison, the Chief of Police told them that they would drop the charges as long as none of them talked about the incident.

After the chief left their hospital room, the boys were still somewhat shaken by the whole experience. The mood completely changed when Todoroki realized that he had caused both of his friends to hurt his hands. He started calling himself a hand crusher, believing he was cursed to break everyone’s hands.

5) Mandalay calling Bakugo Kacchan

The League of Villains’ attack on the U.A. training camp gave My Hero Academia fans some truly memorable moments, key among them being the fight between Deku and Muscular, one of the vilest individuals in the series. When Midoriya fought against the imposing villain, he learned that the League’s objective was to kidnap Bakugo.

Izuku looked everywhere for the explosive boy to warn him about the villains’ goals and give him a chance to escape. While he could not find Bakugo, he came across Mandalay, who could warn Bakugo via her telepathy Quirk. In his rush, Deku forgot to use Katsuki’s real name and instead told Mandalay to warn Kacchan.

The feline-themed Hero did as she was told and told all the Hero course students to protect Kacchan from the villains. Bakugo, who is not fond of the nickname, immediately became enraged, claiming that Deku had something to do with Mandalay calling him that way.

6) Bakugo’s Hero name reveal

Bakugo's name reveal in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia fans know that the Paranormal Liberation War arc is one of the darkest moments in the franchise. During this arc, dozens of Heroes were hurt beyond repair or outright murdered by the villains. Horikoshi tried to keep this horrifying event from being too somber by sprinkling a couple of jokes in some tense situations.

One of the funniest examples of this occurred during Ida’s rescue mission. Many characters were selected to go save the Hero Ingenium from the many villains that had him cornered, Bakugo included. At that point in My Hero Academia, Katsuki had not yet selected his Hero name, as all of his previous names were denied by his mentors.

Nonetheless, the boy took Ida’s rescue mission to announce to the world that he wanted to be known as the Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight. All of his friends, and the villains they were fighting, became speechless after hearing the name selected by Katsuki, except for Mirio, who simply laughed at how bad it was.

7) Skeptic mocking Dabi

Skeptic mocking Dabi in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

The latest story arc of My Hero Academia is a strong contender to strip the Paranormal Liberation War arc from its darkest arc title. The war against Shigaraki and AFO has already caused more death and destruction than the first concflict that transpired in My Hero Academia. Fans dread seeing the consequences it will have in the world of the series when it is over.

Yet, even during such shocking and terrible occasions, Horikoshi has not lost the silliness his series is sometimes known for. This was shown during My Hero Academia chapter 363, in which we could see Dabi ask Skeptic for Endeavor’s location. The hacker, who was busy trying to bypass All Might’s security system’s defenses did not have time to help the oldest Todoroki brother.

To get Toya to stop bothering him, he mocked his relationship with his father, reminding him of the severe father issues the blue-flamed man had. While hilarious to fans, we can only imagine that Dabi was not pleased with his comrade’s reply.

8) Mirio distracts Shigaraki

Mirio's distraction in My Hero Academia chapter 366 (Image via Shueisha)

Shigaraki has proven time and time again during the Final War arc why he was chosen to be AFO’s successor. The young man has a devious and twisted mind, perfect to become the new Symbol of Evil and show the world what true despair looks like. Every single Hero that has battled against him during this arc has ended up with severe injuries or death.

Nonetheless, he is still human and, as such, has his own sense of humor. In My Hero Academia chapter 366, we saw exactly the type of comedy that can make Shigaraki laugh when Mirio tried to distract him to give Deku the chance to enter U.A.’s grounds.

The boy was tasked with grabbing Shigaraki’s attention for a few seconds. The sudden request caused Mirio to throw caution to the wind and present his behind to Shigaraki, who responded with a little laugh of his own.

Final thoughts

Everyone can laugh while watching My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

No matter how dreadful the events of the series may get, My Hero Academia is still a franchise created to appeal to a younger audience. Horikoshi is aware of this, so he constantly tries to come up with comedic moments that will help the reader relieve the tension some of the scenes in the series can create.

This has brought us some of the best jokes in the franchise, as well as some of the weirdest and most unexpected comments. By giving these scenes to fans, Horikoshi has proven his prowess as a comic writer, since not everyone is capable of creating comedic moments that fit so perfectly into dire situations.

