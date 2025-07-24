After Jujutsu Kaisen and Kaiju no.8, should Chainsaw Man fans dread a rushed ending?

Chainsaw Man looks to be in the best position at the moment with how well it has been doing. The story is in a great position, i.e., it remains unpredictable as ever and each brings a new surprise or revelation that no one could hope to foresee. With 209 chapters are on air, Yoru has regained what she sought at the start of Part II and Death has already made moves, hence furthering this point.

Ad

But again, given the story's progression, a concern from the fandom seems to have surfaced - After Jujutsu Kaisen and Kaiju No. 8, does Chainsaw Man need to dread a rushed conclusion? To put it plainly, fans of Tatsuki Fujimoto's series need not fear the same fate and with good reason. It is unlikely that after so much build-up, the manga would end without a major event.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man: Fans needn't fear a rushed ending for the series

Power (Image via MAPPA)

Given the way other modern manga like Jujutsu Kaisen and Kaiju No. 8 concluded, Chainsaw Man fans' concern is valid. In either case, the story seemed to abruptly end amidst a major event as the tides of batte tipped in favor of the protagonists despite the villains doing very well. In fact, the villains were nearly at the finish line, given how depleted the heroes were.

Ad

But then again, in Shonen manga-esque fashion, good always triumphs over evil and a last ditch effort from the former side won. That said, numerous fans opined that Gege Akutami and Naoya Matsumoto rushed to finish their series. In other words, despite having the potential to continue, the endings in each case were condensed to thereby conclude the series.

Now, those may have been executive decisions on the mangakas' end. They felt that that was the correct time to draw the curtains and thus did so. However, in Chainsaw Man's case, it is unlikely that Tatsuki Fujimoto would end the series any time soon. His unpredictable style of storytelling with a varying pace and immense attention to detail is what makes the series so unique.

Ad

Himeno (Image via MAPPA)

Moreover, every time that one might think that they are on track with what may/may not happen, the mangaka pitches a curveball. For instance, the Death Devil reveal was a major pull of the rug from under everyone's feet, given that likely all fans were waiting with bated breath for Lady Death to descend. But she was already walking among the main cast from beginning of Part II.

Ad

Moving on, the Fire Devil incident also stands as a totally unexpected occurence, i.e., it was linked to an event even Denji didn't pay much attention to. These are just two instances of Fujimoto showcasing how nuanced his storytelling can be. The story has never relied on traditonal arcs or dragged-out battles. Rather, it finds fuel in heavy emotion, chaotic momentum, and drastic narrative pivots.

Chainsaw Man Part II has arguably felt a little experimental and scattered, in comparison to Part I. The mangaka seemingly stressed more on various themes and character depth, whilst maintaing plot progression. Given 209 chapters worth of story thus far, he is most laying the groundwork for something big. That would explain why Yoru remembers Nuclear Weapons in the latest installment.

Ad

So all in all, fans shouldn't fear a forced conclusion, but the eventual conclusion to be emotionally brutual and unpredictable. That, would be the Fujimoto-way of bidding aideu to a brilliant series.

Final Thoughts

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man is a unique peice of art in the modern manga landscape. What makes it stand out is its bold and unpredictable nature, coupled with emotional depth, and subversion of typical tropes. Now 209 chapters in and there hasn't been a step away from chaos and fluidity. Events like Yoru remembering Nuclear Weapons, the Death Devil's stunning reveal and the Fire Devil incident are major narrative threads that have been carefully woven together.

Ad

Again, judging by how Jujutsu Kaisen and Kaiju No. 8 ended, fans' concerns are valid. Needless to mention, both series faced considerable backlash for how each conclusion was handled. Not to be mistaken, there are those in favor of the endings, but it doesn't change the consensus of there being room for more. Anyhow, in Chainsaw Man's case, these fears can rest easy. Fujimoto has stayed true to keeping the narrative flexible and material for speculation.

Ad

It does speed up and slow down at points, but this seems to be very well-thought out. Part II’s thematic significance, experimental tone, and scattered structure indicate a deliberate setup. Major plot twists were quite shocking and contributed to refining expectations. Fujimoto's formula is different from the traditional. The series won't run endlessly, but even a rushed conclusion is unlikely. Rather, fans must be ready to witness an emotionally devastating, unconventional finale.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More