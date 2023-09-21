All 11 Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, ranked longest to shortest

Jujutsu Kaisen arcs come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from epic and complex storylines to some a bit more intimate or setting up future plot events. This is very important because author Gege Akutami usually has a very fast-paced approach to storytelling, so the story flows very naturally and with few distractions.

Therefore, how many chapters the Jujutsu Kaisen arcs have individually is a very interesting topic to discuss because it says a lot about Akutami as an author and when he decides to go all out. As is going to be shown on this list, ranking from longest to lowest, the author knows how to pack a lot of action in a few chapters and can also go for longer, sprawling arcs that have become modern shonen classics.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen arcs mentioned here.

All 11 Jujutsu Kaisen arcs in the manga, ranked from longest to shortest

11) Culling Game arc (from chapter 159 to 221)

The longest among Jujutsu Kaisen arcs and also one of the most popular, and for a good reason! After progressing massively with his plan and Satoru Gojo still sealed away, Kenjaku, still going by the fan nickname of Pseudo-Geto, created the Culling Game, a battle royale where a lot of sorcerers would have to fight each other for points, and Kenjaku also turned normal people into Jujutsu sorcerers thanks to Mahito's recently-stolen abilities.

The greatness of the Culling Game arc lies in how it combines a classic shonen-style tournament with a deadly and chaotic setting. The people involved in these "games" are fighting for their lives, and the main characters go through their own individual arcs, such as Maki Zen'in facing his clan after so many years and Yuta Okkotsu finding the will to fight once again.

10) Shibuya Incident arc (from chapter 79 to 136)

Among Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, the Shibuya Incident is considered the best and a modern classic of the shonen genre. Kenjaku and his Curses devise a plan to separate Satoru Gojo from the rest of the sorcerers and seal him away, which leads to a lot of chaos in Shibuya now that the strongest is not around.

The Shibuya Incident proved that Gege Akutami was an author who wasn't afraid of taking risks, and that is shown by sealing away Gojo, his most popular character, and not going the easy route. The deaths of Nanami Kento and Nobara Kugisaki are very good examples of the author adding a lot more stakes while adding more trauma and complexity to the character of Yuji Itadori.

9) Kyoto Goodwill Event arc (from chapter 32 to 54)

The class between the Tokyo Jujutsu High and the Kyoto Jujutsu High was arguably the most action-focused among the Jujutsu Kaisen arcs. Sure, arcs such as Shibuya Incident and the Culling Game have a lot of fighting but also have a lot of storylines at the same time; this one is full-blown action from beginning to end.

There are also seeds for themes and subplots that would pay off moving forward, such as the relationship between Mai and Maki, Mechamaru's physical condition, and the budding bromance between Aoi Todo and Yuji Itadori. This arc also showed how diverse Cursed Techniques could be, which is something that would play a greater role in subsequent arcs.

8) Fearsome Womb (from chapter 1 to 18)

When it comes to the Jujutsu Kaisen arcs of the main series, Fearsome Womb is where everything began. It is the first arc of the main storyline of the manga, introducing Yuji Itadori, Ryomen Sukuna and his fingers, Satoru Gojo's overwhelming strength, and the supporting duo of Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushiguro.

As happens with most first arcs, this one is all about establishing the battle system, the plot, the characters, and the world-building, which often has generated a lot of misconceptions regarding the series. This arc has often led people to believe that this is a clone of Naruto because of the similarities between the main cast and Team 7, although Akutami obviously took a much different direction later on.

7) Perfect Preparation (from chapter 144 to 158)

One of the best examples of "the calm before the storm" regarding Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, Perfect Preparation is focused on the events prior to the Culling Game arc and helps to set up the context for said storyline. For example, this is where Yuji's death is faked once again and the characters get to meet Tengen, which proves to be very important moving forward.

While this is not the most action-packed of the Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, it does a very good job of setting up future events, and this is when Akutami begins to expand a lot more on the series' world-building. In many ways, it could be argued that this arc marks a before and after in the series, although the Shibuya Incident also shares that achievement.

6) Hidden Inventory (from chapter 65 to 79)

Hidden Inventory, also known as Gojo's Past, is a very important arc in the series because it gives a lot of context to many different points. In particular, it gives greater context to who Suguru Geto is and introduces the character of Toji Fushiguro, who would end up having a massive influence on all the events taking place in the present day in the series.

This is also the point in the manga where Akutami begins to show why he is so different from most shonen mangaka and how he can subvert a lot of classic tropes, with Riko Amanai's death being a huge example of this. It also gives greater insight into Satoru Gojo's character and why he decided to become a teacher, as well as his relationship with Toji's son, Megumi.

5) Shinjuku Showdown (from chapter 222 to 235 thus far)

This is the current arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, so the number of chapters can grow in the near future. Be that as it may, this arc continues what the Culling Game arc started and shows what people have been expecting since the series began: the epic clash between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna.

This arc focuses solely on their battle, and it has certainly given people a lot to discuss. As of writing, every chapter that comes out ends up being dissected and analyzed by the fandom, with very strong opinions regarding who will and should win between these two extremely popular characters.

4) Vs. Mahito (from chapter 19 to 31)

Very few Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, especially in the anime, have had the impact that this one had on the fandom and, particularly, on Yuji Itadori's character. This is the arc that shows the protagonist that not everybody could be saved and that this wasn't a typical shonen, unfortunately for his sake.

Yuji and Nanami Kento are tasked with dealing with a potential Jujutsu sorcerer known as Junpei Yoshino, who is a teenager who deals with bullying in school and isolation. However, it turns out that he is being groomed and manipulated by Mahito, a Curse born out of human hatred who sides with Kenjaku, thus leading to a confrontation between both sides.

3) Death Painting (from chapter 55 to 64)

Among the Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, this is probably the one that focuses the most on Megumi Fushiguro's character, his motivation, and his shortcomings as a sorcerer. This arc also explores the concept of Death Painting, which is a process that leads to the creation of hybrids that are half-humans and half-Curses.

The anime did an admirable job of adapting the fights, taking them to a whole new level, although the arc's biggest success is exploring Megumi's character. It shows why he is mentally blocked when it comes to battle and also shows the situation regarding his sister, Tsumiki, which is going to be very important moving forward.

2) Itadori's Extermination (from chapter 137 to 143)

The higher-ups of the Jujutsu world have long wanted to take Yuji Itadori's life, as he is the vessel of Ryomen Sukuna, and this arc, following the events of the Shibuya Incident, deals with that. After Sukuna took thousands of lives in Shibuya, the higher-ups are fully determined to take Yuji's life, and they have a man for that: Yuta Okkotsu.

This arc marks Yuta's return to the series and also deals with the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident arc, including Kenjaku's plans with the Culling Game. It also marks the return of Yuki Tsukumo, the Special-Grade sorcerer who led Geto to the dark side (by accident), and many other major plot elements.

1) Cursed Child (from chapter 1 to 4 of its own miniseries)

The very first of the Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, Cursed Child, was adapted into the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and had Yuta Okkotsu as the main character. As many fans know, author Gege Akutami wrote this as a standalone story, which is why the battle system and some characterizations, such as Geto's extrovert personality or Gojo's power levels, differ a bit from the main series.

Be that as it may, it is a very solid start to what would become one of the most popular modern shonen series and has several strong elements, such as Yuta's motivation to become stronger and Geto's motivation to change the world. It is rough around the edges, but it makes sense considering that Akutami is starting as a mangaka and is still finding his feet.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen arcs have a lot of variety, and they flow quite well with one another, making the manga a very fun read. And considering the fact that Gege Akutami adds a lot of variety to the series, it work from beginning to end, which is something a lot of authors tend to struggle with.

