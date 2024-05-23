Aoi Todo's return to Jujutsu Kaisen influences fans in real life in a way nobody imagined

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260, released on May 20, 2024, sparked hopes of the King of Curses's demise. Many believe that Aoi Todo's return and his tag team with Itadori Yuji could be the missing piece to the victory of the sorcerers.

The chapter's sole focus was on the Vibraslap, an apparatus that Aoi had attached to his broken hand to use his cursed technique, Boogie Woogie. Although this limited the number of times the sorcerer could use his technique per minute, it did wonders for Itadori as he could sneak on Sukuna.

As expected, Aoi's return impacted fans, but this impact was taken to an international e-commerce company, Amazon, where Vibraslap, the instrument, started trending. While some fans praised the unreal influence of Jujutsu Kaisen on trending a product, some began to anticipate the cosplays that would come from Todo's influence.

Vibraslap trends on e-commerce websites after Aoi Todo's return to Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 saw Aoi Todo using Vibraslap, a musical instrument, to imitate his other hand and create a 'clap' sound to activate his cursed technique, the re-Boogie Woogie. This apparatus allowed Aoi to activate his cursed technique roughly 50 times per second, thus creating a quick swapping, which confused Sukuna.

As the chapter progressed, Aoi swapped everyone in the vicinity away from Sukuna's domain. After that, the real battle started between the tag team and the King of Curses. Fortunately, Sukuna couldn't get ahold of this cursed technique and was hit countless times by Itadori.

Vibraslap's popularity went to a new level as the musical apparatus started trending on Amazon Japan in the Vibraphones category. Moreover, the apparatus has been #1 on the trending charts for the past few days, showcasing the series' influence. This could probably be because of the searches for this product, not because people are buying it.

As expected, fans couldn't hold back and took this spectacle to the internet, where people reacted differently to it. While some fans appreciated the series for supporting small businesses by promoting the Vibraslap, some showed excitement over the creative cosplays this instrument would inspire.

Fans react to Todo's influence on Vibraslap's popularity

No one expected the series' influence to travel into real life in such a way. This had fans appreciating the manga artist Gege Akutami for having such an unreal influence. Moreover, as Vibraslap was trending on Amazon Japan, international anime fans appreciated the Japanese anime fans for being true fans.

"Gege literally increased the business of Vibraslap single handedly. Companies should thank him," a fan said.

"Japanese fans are truly hardcore fans lmaoo," another fan said.

"Gege’s power is truly something else," another one said.

A large part of the fandom expressed excitement over the intriguing Aoi cosplay that would be generated from this 'Vibraslap' idea. While some thought these cosplays would be great, some declared them amazing even before they surfaced on the internet.

"Those Todo cosplays gonna go crazy," a fan said.

"Can't wait for all the cosplays," another fan said.

"Todo cosplay gonna go hard," another one said.

Final thoughts

Although the return of Aoi might not have ensured the defeat of the King of Curses, it still managed to make some businesses trend, thus making the series well-known in places where it doesn't even exist.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 is set to be released on May 27, 2024, and there is no telling what Gege Akutami is planning for the tag team of Itadori and Aoi.

