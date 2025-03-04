10 best anime to watch if you like The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor has quickly become a fan-favorite anime since its release in 2024. Viewers are drawn into protagonist Jill's quest to erase her past demise and reshape her destiny by aligning with enigmatic Dragon Emperor Hadis.

After being betrayed and executed in a previous timeline, Jill finds herself revived six years prior on the eve of her ex-fiance's bride selection. She shocks all by declaring her love to Hadis instead, kicking off a chain of political intrigue and romantic tension.

If you can't get enough of this unique blend of fantasy, romance, and time-travel elements, here are 10 more excellent anime series to add to your watchlist.

10 must-watch anime for fans of The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor

1) Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero shares The Do-Over Damsel’s premise of a protagonist reliving events to prevent calamity. Both highlight their lead's psychological evolution across timelines.

When Subaru Natsuki is suddenly transported to a fantasy realm, he must uncover the secrets behind his predicament to protect his allies. Through countless deaths and revivals, Subaru grows from a weak outcast into a heroic leader willing to sacrifice himself for those he cares for.

With its dark tone, brutal violence, complex plot, and focus on trauma, Re:Zero is geared toward mature audiences craving high-stakes drama. It provides an emotionally intense viewing experience as Subaru struggles against fate in his quest to become a savior instead of a victim.

2) My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Image via SILVER LINK.)

For a lighter take on redoing one's life, My Next Life as a Villainess offers fun escapism by putting a comedic spin on the “transported into an otome game” trope. Katarina Claes suddenly regains memories of her past self—as the antagonistic rival in a dating sim!

Seeking to avoid the bad endings that await the villainess, Katarina uses her gaming know-how to reshape her destiny through acts of kindness. However, changing the destiny of those entwined with her proves complicated, especially when several capture targets fall for the very girl they were meant to loathe!

For fans of The Do-Over Damsel, this series entertains with its reverse harem antics while crafting a heartwarming narrative in which compassion triumphs over preordained roles

3) The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent

The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent (Image via Diomedéa)

The Saint’s Magic Power and The Do-Over Damsel both spotlight formidable female leads summoning their inner strength to flourish in a fantasy realm. Sei Takanashi, an office worker, is summoned to a parallel world as a saint possessing fearsome holy magic.

Despite this power, Sei yearns for a peaceful life after years of workplace exhaustion. As she contends with demons, romance, and expectations to be the perfect saint, Sei strives to remain true to herself.

Ultimately, she discovers that compassion and empathy make her a worthy saint—not raw magical strength. For an uplifting and visually stunning isekai story about a flawed but good-natured heroine, The Saint’s Magic Power delivers.

4) The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero mirrors The Do-Over Damsel’s themes of redemption, fate reversal, and proving one's worth in the face of adversity through its harsh isekai premise. College student Naofumi Iwatani is summoned as the Shield Hero, one of four legendary warriors tasked with saving a fantasy realm.

Unfortunately, Naofumi is framed and then ostracized for crimes he didn’t commit. Armed only with a shield, he endures betrayal and stigma to evolve from zero to hero by enduring brutal battles that push him to his mental and physical limits.

Like Jill from The Do-Over Damsel, Naofumi strongly develops as a character by overcoming numerous hardships across his transformative arc. For a grittier take on transcending destiny via inner resolve, The Rising of the Shield Hero delivers a compelling underdog narrative.

5) Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

Bookworm’s fish-out-of-water premise also parallels The Do-Over Damsel’s transmigration plotline. It crafts an intricate wish-fulfillment narrative around a book-loving protagonist reliving her life in a fantasy world. Upon dying, Urano is reborn as Myne, the sickly daughter of a medieval peasant family.

Longing to read books again, Myne utilizes modern know-how to pioneer printing technology and literacy. Dedicated world-building fleshes out Myne’s new environment as she rises up the social ladder. Her quest to reintroduce books highlights intellectual themes akin to Do-Over Damsel’s imperial court intrigue.

For an isekai anime with in-depth lore inspired by history and religion, accompanied by a strongly written heroine driven by her mind rather than might, Ascendance of a Bookworm engages and uplifts.

6) I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level (Image via Revoroot)

For viewers craving low-stakes escapism reminiscent of The Do-Over Damsel, I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level provides relaxing isekai fun without intense drama. Overworked salarywoman Azusa Aizawa dies from overexertion.

In her reincarnated life as an immortal witch, she swears off ambition in favor of a slime-slaying life of leisure. Yet despite her tremendous magical strength, Azusa’s humble dream of a peaceful life fuels her quiet determination, and she inadvertently forms a close-knit family.

She slowly forms connections in her new idyllic village that fill an emotional void lingering from her old unsatisfying life. As Azusa’s past regrets fade while bonding with her new family, it conveys heartwarming themes of self-acceptance and finding beauty in simplicity.

7) How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Image via J.C.Staff)

Fans who enjoyed the political tensions between Jill and other nobility navigating Emperor Hadis’ imperial court in The Do-Over Damsel may appreciate How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’s similar focus on governance reform and Machiavellian scheming.

Pragmatic university student Kazuya Souma is abruptly summoned as the new ruler of the Elfrieden Kingdom, which is plagued by debt and administrative issues from years of incompetent kings. Using his knowledge and skills, Kazuya modernizes a medieval nation with reforms that attract immigrants.

For an innovative isekai take on revolutionizing and strengthening an antiquated monarchy through progressive policies and technology, How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom provides intellectual escapism.

8) Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs (Image via ENGI)

Trapped in a Dating Sim shares The Do-Over Damsel’s inverted power dynamic of a regular person entangled with the mighty as well as themes of choice and changing one’s destiny amidst dangerous political games.

Upon death, ordinary company worker Leon is reborn into an otome game as a commoner, destined for hardship unless he uses his knowledge to change his fate. Refusing to accept a subservient fate, Leon uses his meta knowledge to game the system—leveraging magical item crafting and capitalism to gain wealth and status.

Defeating powerful rivals is tough, but Leon grows empathetic and forges deeper connections. For an unpredictable spin on the villain redemption arc set against a magical game-inspired backdrop with economical strategy elements woven in, Trapped in a Dating Sim subverts common tropes with flair.

9) The Ancient Magus' Bride

The Ancient Magus' Bride (Image via Wit Studio/Studio Kafka)

Sharing poignant themes of vulnerability, recovery from trauma, and discovering one's worth with The Do-Over Damsel, The Ancient Magus' Bride crafts an emotional tale of healing and self-actualization.

Abandoned by her family, Japanese teenager Chise sells herself to an inhuman mage in Britain as his apprentice and bride. At Elias' secluded home, Chise finds sanctuary as she gradually overcomes psychological scars from her childhood of neglect.

Overarching themes examine what constitutes being human as Chise reconnects with her emotions and forms familial bonds under her mystifying yet nurturing master's wing. For emphasis on spiritual mending and the restorative nature of intimacy, it delivers profound life lessons via sober fantasy storytelling.

10) Snow White with the Red Hair

Snow White with the Red Hair (Image via Bones)

Snow White with the Red Hair mirrors central romantic developments from The Do-Over Damsel. Both feature independent heroines entering willfully into marriages of convenience that organically blossom into affectionate partnerships anchored by mutual respect.

Shirayuki is a competent herbalist living in a town when she catches the eye of Prince Raji, who desires to make her his unwilling concubine. Following her courageous escape from the prince, Shirayuki moves to a neighboring kingdom. She befriends Prince Zen and becomes a court herbalist to pursue her passion.

As Shirayuki and Zen overturn restrictive etiquette and gender norms during their sweet courtship, they form an equitable foundation for companionship. For a fairy tale-esque portrayal of an empowered ingénue, Snow White with the Red Hair is enchanting.

Conclusion

Jill's triumphant heroine journey in The Do-Over Damsel continues to captivate fantasy fans eager for more spirited leads overturning adversity. These recommendations feature empowered anime damsels taking control of their fates, introducing a variety of series worth adding to any watchlist.

Whether the preference is thrilling action, multi-layered philosophical themes, high-stakes political mind games, comedic romantic misadventures, or emotional healing narratives, these anime offer a diverse selection.

So prepare for transformative journeys both figurative and literal with these stellar anime hits for fans of The Do-Over Damsel.

