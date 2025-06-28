Black Butler season 5 episode 13 (finale): Sieglinde Sullivan meets the Queen, while Undertaker visits Ciel at night

Black Butler season 5 episode 13, titled His Butler, Submerged, was released on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The finale saw Sieglinde Sullivan undergo Sebastian's special training before meeting Queen Victoria. She learned to be more ladylike and performed a curtsy, much to everyone's delight.

On the other hand, the Queen was delighted to meet Sieglinde and commended Ciel for the mission's success. She also asked Sieglinde whether she could create her special poisonous gases. Additionally, Black Butler season 5 episode 13 saw a surprise at the end, with Undertaker's special appearance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Butler season 5 episode 13.

Black Butler season 5 episode 13: Sieglinde undergoes Sebastian's harsh training

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Black Butler season 5 episode 13 begins with Sieglinde Sullivan shocking Wolfram, Ciel, and Sebastian with her new bob haircut. However, Sebastian becomes slightly disappointed because Sieglinde's hairstyle doesn't fit into the standards of the ladies who are granted an audience with the Queen.

The Demon Butler feels Sieglide should have worn her hair up like the other ladies. Nevertheless, the party arrives at Ciel Phantomhive's townhouse, where Soma Asman Kadar yells at the boy. He is sad because Ciel didn't invite him to go with him to Germany. Meanwhile, Soma notices Sieglinde and wonders whether she is Ciel's new concubine.

Ciel Phantomhive gets furious over such a remark and denies it straightaway. Interestingly, Sieglinde smirks as she hears Soma's comments. Following this, Black Butler season 5 episode 13 focuses on Sebastian teaching Sieglinde table manners. As they sit down to eat, Sieglinde sees many delicious dishes being served one after another.

Sebastian teaches Sieglinde table manners (Image via CloverWorks)

As she tries to eat before everyone, Sebastian reminds her that it's not how a lady should behave. Sebastian's strict teaching manners scare Soma, but Ciel remains nonchalant. On the other hand, Wolfram Gelzer gets angry. However, the Demon Butler shuts him up by saying that if he has any complaints, he should say them in English. Otherwise, he won't listen.

Wolfram Gelzer then anxiously flips through the pages of a dictionary. Black Butler season 5 episode 13 then shows Sieglinde keeping up with Sebastian's harsh training sessions. Wolfram is also forced to learn English. The training sessions go past nighttime.

Sieglinde finally goes to Ciel and complains about how tough Sebastian is on her. However, she storms outside when the boy doesn't give her any attention. Later, in Black Butler season 5 episode 13, Sebastian Michaelis appears with tea in Ciel's room. The former thinks Ciel should at least hear what Sieglinde has to say.

Wolfram and Sebastian (Image via CloverWorks)

However, Ciel doesn't want to be unproductive because of Sieglinde. The following day, Sieglide Sullivan learns how to pay courtesy with Wolfram supporting her. Sebastian oversees her progress and realizes that it's time to work on her English pronunciation. Yet, it's not that easy since none of them have studied English properly in their life.

Since they don't have much time left before the meeting with the Queen, Sebastian puts the contraption in both Sieglinde's and Wolfram's mouths. Sebastian tells the duo in Black Butler season 5 episode 13 that they should follow the movements of their tongues. This way, they will be able to hone their English pronunciation.

Sometime after, Sieglinde becomes enraged and runs to Ciel for help. However, as she does that, Ciel accidentally falls on top of her. At this moment, in Black Butler season 5 episode 13, Elizabeth enters the room and sees the duo in a compromising position. Elizabeth is convinced Ciel is being unfaithful to her, so she lunges at him.

Elizabeth, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

But Sebastian arrives in time to block Elizabeth's attack. She finally calms down and sits with Sieglinde, Ciel, and Soma. The girl learns about Sieglinde's situation and apologizes for her misunderstanding. Meanwhile, Soma tells Ciel that Sebastian Michaelis's training sessions are truly cruel.

At this moment, Elizabeth says that lessons can be fun and engaging if everyone participates. She suggests they should all do Sebastian's lessons together. Sieglinde Sullivan is happy that Elizabeth has turned up to help her. While Ciel is slightly reluctant, he eventually gives in to Elizabeth's demands. Elizabeth puts Ciel through a balance training, which makes Sieglinde laugh.

Black Butler season 5 episode 13: The meeting with the Queen

Sieglinde and Wolfram (Image via CloverWorks)

After a grueling training session, Ciel Phantomhive collapses on his bed. Sebastian reminds Ciel that he should be nicer to people around him and pay attention to their feelings. The boy slyly comments that it's an odd comment coming from a demon. However, Sebastian only wants to be a loyal and obedient butler, even though he doesn't comprehend human emotions.

Following this, the narrative for Black Butler season 5 episode 13 shifts the focus to the Buckingham Palace's gate, where Charles Grey and Phipps greet Sieglinde Sullivan, who appears slightly nervous. They walk the lady and Wolfram inside. Grey observes that Sebastian isn't coming with them and asks the demon why.

Sebastian says it's because Ciel has given him a task. Charles Grey becomes a bit suspicious, but doesn't ask anything more of the butler. Meanwhile, Sieglinde and Wolfram are wowed to see the Buckingham Palace's grand interior. Charles led them up the stairs and opened a giant door at the end of the hallway.

Charles, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 13 then shows Queen Victoria and John Brown awaiting Sieglinde's presence. Queen Victoria is delighted to meet Sieglinde, who gently bows down. Meanwhile, Wolfram and Ciel are somewhat relieved that the girl was able to perform a curtsy despite the condition of her feet.

Following this, the episode shows the Queen, Sieglinde, and Ciel sitting down for some tea. Sieglinde marvels at the sight of a wide selection of cakes at the table. Meanwhile, Queen Victoria asks Ciel to tell her about his trip to Germany. The boy informs the Queen about the Werewolves' Curse, which was actually toxic mustard gas.

He also mentions how the German army had advanced the potency of the gas to the point where they were ready to use it in combat. Ciel also explains that Sieglinde's talents will benefit England. Meanwhile, the Queen asks the girl whether she can create things more potent than the mustard gas. Interestingly, Sieglinde says she can't.

Sieglinde performs a curtsy (Image via CloverWorks)

At this moment, in Black Butler season 5 episode 13, Sieglinde recalls a conversation with Ciel from the previous night. Ciel Phantomhive suggested that Sieglinde should give the Queen the process to make mustard gas. Doing so would not only help her gain favor from the Queen, but also money, which she badly needed to survive.

Ciel knew about Sieglinde's irresistible desire to study. He also knew that it wasn't possible without money. Yet, the boy warned her not to breathe a word about SuLIN, which was more lethal than the mustard gas. Ciel feared that there would be more deaths if SuLIN were created. After hearing Ciel's worries, Sieglinde Sullivan promised to keep her ultimate creation a secret.

At present, Queen Victoria breathes a sigh of relief, saying she cannot handle dreadful things. Elsewhere, in Black Butler season 5 episode 13, Sebastian Michaelis jumps into the ocean with a suitcase filled with SuLIN samples to ensure they are lost forever. Meanwhile, Ciel assures the Queen of wonderful results if Sieglinde works for her subject's sake.

The Queen, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Sieglinde Sullivan thanks the Queen and says she will prove herself useful. Queen Victoria joyfully praises Ciel for his work and says his parents must be happy with Prince Albert. The moment Queen utters Albert's name, she bursts into tears. Meanwhile, John Brown cheers up the Queen with Albert's puppet and states Ciel has truly grown up like his father.

Outside the palace, Sebastian greets the party and assures Ciel that he has done as instructed. Meanwhile, Ciel wants to go home and rest. Later at night, Undertaker creeps into Ciel's room and has him swallow a certain liquid from a vial. Ciel Phantomhive asks him in a half-asleep state whether it's morning yet. The ex-Grim Reaper gently covers his eyes and tells him to sleep a bit longer.

Undertaker, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

The next moment, Ciel wakes up with a jolt and ends up grabbing Sebastian's arm. Sebastian notes that Ciel seemed agitated, so he wanted to wake him up. The Demon Butler pours him a cup of tea and asks if it was another nightmare. Ciel stares at his reflection in the tea and says nothing.

Black Butler season 5 episode 13 ends with Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian receiving another letter from the Queen. However, the contents of the letter aren't disclosed.

Conclusion

Black Butler season 5 episode 13 fully covered the Emerald Witch Arc and teased the next plotline with Undertaker's intriguing appearance at the end. The episode also resolved the entire conflict and saw Sieglinde gain the Queen's favor.

