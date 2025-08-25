Blue Lock chapter 315 spoilers: Reo copies Bachira as Japan launches a counterattack

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 315 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened in Japan vs. Nigeria after Meguru Bachira's goal. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint, as they revealed Bachira, Aryu, and Niko's special training and showed Reo copying Bachira.The manga's previous installment saw Onazi try to steal the ball from Isagi. However, Isagi managed to keep the ball away from him by passing it behind him to Meguru Bachira. Just as Kuso tried to deduce his next move, Bachira forced his way into the penalty box to score an ad-lib goal.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.Blue Lock chapter 315 spoilers: Bachira's special training is revealedMeguru Bachira as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 315 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled &quot;What the hell was that?&quot; The chapter opens with the crowd erupting in cheers. The commentator announced to the world that the one who broke through the two aces, Isagi and Rin, and scored the match's opening goal was Japan's &quot;King Dribbler&quot; Meguru Bachira.Blue Lock chapter 315 spoilers then switched to 44 days before the U-20 World Cup, as the manga revealed glimpses from the time Bachira first met the kids at the grade school. When the kids asked Bachira to teach them football, he asked them to try juggling. When the kids could not do that, he realized what felt normal to him wasn't necessarily normal for everyone else.Right after, Bachira asked the kids to drop the ball onto the foot they liked and kick it back up so it returned to them, and they could catch it. When the kids were able to do that, he asked them to kick it twice and catch it. Just as the kids started making progress, Bachira asked them to increase the number of kicks before they catch the ball.Still of Aryu Jyubei (Image via 8bit)Ego Jinpachi wanted Bachira to learn by teaching others, all while feeling the joy of passing something on. This special training allowed Bachira to put his sensations into words and explain them. By doing that, he was able to confirm his true potential, which was dribbling. Given that no one taught him how to dribble, and it was the very origin of his joy, Bachira planned on turning dribbling into his ego and becoming the number one in the U-20 World Cup.Blue Lock chapter 315 spoilers then switched back to the match as Onazi was amazed by Bachira's goal. Kuso tried to hype up his team to score an equalizer. Amidst this, Onazi asked his teammates to believe in him. The match resumed with a kickoff for Nigeria. Kuso got past Bachira with swift dribbling. With Isagi planning to keep the ball away from Onazi, the team had revised their match plan. So, instead of connecting with Onazi at the end, Kuso passed him the ball early.Ikki Niko as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)Just as Onazi received the ball in Blue Lock chapter 315 spoilers, Aryu Jyubei appeared in his path. In the 14-day special training given to him by Ego Jinpachi, Aryu learned Judo's &quot;Maai,&quot; a new secret technique that shines when a defender faces a 1-on-1. From the subtle movements of the opponent’s body and gaze, Aryu was able to sense Onazi's next action. With Aryu blocking all his paths, Onazi was forced to pass the ball to Kuso.However, just as Kuso received Onazi's pass, Blue Lock chapter 315 spoilers saw Ikki Niko pressing Kuso. Kuso could not believe that, despite Niko's stature, he wasn't able to push him back. That's when it was revealed that Ego Jinpachi had asked Niko to simply focus on physical transformation to match his excellent brain. Hence, he focused on training like crazy. With that, Niko managed to steal the ball away from Kuso.Kuso immediately identified the danger, as an evolution of such a kind was not seen in the prior data. They were going to face a bad counter. Hence, he immediately asked his teammates to cut the path to the goal in Blue Lock chapter 315 spoilers.Amidst this, Ikki Niko saw an open passing lane to Reo Mikage and passed him the ball. Kuso could not believe that Japan was building its attack with Reo and not Yoichi Isagi. Just as Reo Mikage received the pass, he initiated his attack by copying the &quot;Creative Heart&quot; Egoist, Meguru Bachira. With Reo completing the copy, he teamed up with Bachira to initiate a double Bachira formation. Kuso was shocked to see what Japan had launched against them.According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 315 spoilers, there will be no break next week, and the next chapter will be titled &quot;I'm here.&quot;Related Links:REMOW announces Miru: Paths to My Future anime's North and South America premiereJoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime set to reveal new information in September 2025Record of Ragnarok season 3 unveils second main trailer and additional cast