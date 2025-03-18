Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12: Lena and Dratena join Flower Hat's investigation as Monica joins Light and Ayla

With the release of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12, the anime finally concluded. Lena and Dratena joined Flower Har in her investigation to learn more about Holy Sister's plan. Meanwhile, Monica Bolst joined Light and Ayla for the S-Rank mission Holy Sister assigned them.

The anime's previous episode saw Lena and Dratena join forces to fight the Wicked Dragon. However, just as the Wicked Dragon started dominating the fight, Lena attained a new fairy form. She used this form to defeat the Wicked Dragon. She wanted to capture Argos, but he slipped away.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12: Lena and Co. meet the Fairy King

Obel as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12 (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12, titled The Evening Star, opened with Lena apologizing to Flower Hat for letting Argos escape. That's when Flower Hat revealed that she found Argos's talisman which he had dropped. The talisman allowed Argos to reverse the Fairy Stone's effects, allowing him to summon monsters to the city of Athena.

Moments later, a manifestation of Fairy King's thoughts appeared in front of Lena and her companions. He introduced himself as Obel and explained how his unicorn Syrondoros had volunteered to be sealed inside the Fairy Stone and generate the regenerating powers necessary to bring back life to the land they had destroyed during the war against the demons.

Dratena Belbury as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12 (Image via Asahi Production)

When Syrondoros sensed trouble approaching the city, he created a double that responded to Lena's determination to protect this land. He fused with her and gave her the green silver wings and the sword of purification.

However, before Syrondoros's current life ended, the Fairy King wanted his unicorn to see the Fairy Dance again. Hence, Dratena and Lena performed for them. Considering how Dratena had been ostracised by the city in the past, she felt redeemed after people appreciated her dance.

Lena and Syron as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12 (Image via Asahi Production)

After the duo finished their dance, the Fairy King asked Lena to keep Syrondoros company and help him live a life he had missed out on during his time within the Fairy Stone. Lena happily agreed and renamed the unicorn "Syron" based on his former name.

After the Fairy King disappeared, Lena's exhaustion saw her fall unconscious only to wake up at dusk the next day. Soon after she woke up, an employee from the hotel thanked her and the guild for sending weapons to help the night's watch protect the city from demons.

This was suspicious as no matter how quickly the message must have reached the Holy City, there was no way for the weapons to reach Athena this soon. Hence, it seemed evident that the Holy Sister knew what was going to happen.

Flower Hat as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12 (Image via Asahi Production)

Upon realizing how Holy Sister must have manipulated the events, Flower Hat revealed a piece of confidential information that was known amidst the bureau. While officially Holy Sister was known to have the skill to appraise people, her real skill was Precognition. She was seeing people's future to "appraise" them while she used her skill to organize something nasty.

As evident from the two Wicked Dragon events that had taken place recently, the common denominators were Lena and Dratena. Hence, Flower Hat asked them both to join her in her investigation. Lena and Dratena agreed to join her. Right after, Lena informed Light and Ayla about her delay, while Light and Ayla informed her about their departure the next day to complete the S-Rank mission.

Monica Bolst as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12 (Image via Asahi Production)

The next day, just as Light and Ayla were leaving, Monica Bolst presented Light with his new sword "Homura." That said, the sword was a prototype, hence, Monica wanted to join Luxeria in their journey. As expected Light and Ayla were happy to have her accompany them.

Elsewhere, the Holy Sister stated how she needed to eliminate Light Underwood as soon as possible. With her fate-disrupting plan at risk, Holy Sister was planning something around "Formido Woods."

As for Luxeria, just as they reached the Gate of Hope of "Lanedine, the Holy City," they met with Signe Jaildoll, an S-Rank solo adventurer from the Inspection Bureau, who was asked to accompany them in the S-Rank mission.

