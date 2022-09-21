Chainsaw Man Final trailer full breakdown: Incredible animation, snippets of main characters, and more

Chainsaw Man’s latest and final trailer for the upcoming series was released in the early hours of Monday, September 19, 2022, bringing with it some exciting casting news about the series by revealing Kenjiro Tsuda as Kishibe.

Fans are now praising his performance, as well as the unexpected reveal of the casting choice to open up the preview.

Chainsaw Man manga fans who can’t wait to experience the anime adaptation are also lauding the trailer for showing off even more of the film’s incredible animation. It seems that the series’ third trailer has made more of a splash than the two before it, with fans finding almost no faults.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Chainsaw Man anime’s latest trailer.

Chainsaw Man’s latest trailer shows fans Kishibe’s introduction scene, reveals opening theme, and more

The full breakdown

Chainsaw Man’s latest trailer begins in the cross-headstone graveyard, which manga fans remember quite fondly from their multiple trips here throughout the series. Fans then hear Kenjiro Tsuda’s Kishibe begin speaking, claiming that the hunters whom Devils truly fear “are the ones who have a screw loose.”

Kishibe is shown as the dialog is being said, before the scene quickly shifts to a bouquet of flowers on the ground in front of a grave. Kishibe continues speaking and says, “you can never tell what a crazy person’s gonna do.” He then cocks his head to the side and asks “devils or humans: whose side are you on,” indicating that this scene is likely his formal introduction to Denji and Power.

As he says this, the camera shifts focus to the skies above, where a group of crows can be seen flying around as the MAPPA Studios logo appears. Following this, the scene shifts to Aki Hayakawa waiting outside a building for Makima, who is seen talking to someone with a pleasant smile on her face and her fingers interlocked.

✰seinenjump✰ @seinenPUNK Me after watching the new Chainsaw Man trailer

Me after watching the new Chainsaw Man trailerhttps://t.co/fdGWPsJ8Bb

She says that they’re sending six agents from her division, Public Safety Devil Extermination Special Division 4, since Public Safety has received an extermination request. Aki, Himeno, Hirokazu Arai, and Kobeni Higashiyama appear briefly amidst what seems to be a destroyed building, before the scene changes to Aki punching Denji in an alley when they first pair up.

He says that they’re Devil Hunters, and Devils or Fiends should be put to work despite their being devils. The Chainsaw Man trailer then debuts Himeno’s voice. As her face appears, she asks Aki if he thinks any of the four rookies have a chance of surviving. Following this, the scene cuts to a nervous Kobeni saying they’re all going to die in what seems to be a hotel.

The Chainsaw Man trailer then shows Power in one of her flashbacks from later on in the series, discussing her love for blood and saying that it’s “warm and feels delightful.” A start-of-series Denji then appears, complete with an eyepatch and with Pochita chainsaw. The two prepare to attack the Tomato Devil.

Johnny @JohnnySpittin The new chainsaw man trailer was bananas The new chainsaw man trailer was bananas 😭🔥 https://t.co/lklnOsTeaG

He says he didn’t think it through when he started devil hunting, but he doesn’t care about death if it means he can live the kind of life his work with Special Division 4 allows him to do. As he says this, a shot of Denji eating plain bread with Pochita in his shack quickly transitions into him eating the three-jam-and-butter toast breakfast he makes early on in the series.

His face lights up as he bites into it, before the Chainsaw Man trailer quickly shifts to him on the streets of Tokyo, seemingly preparing to rip his cord and become Chainsaw Man. He is then seen in the next scene as Chainsaw Man, dodging an attack in a beautifully animated sequence.

The series’ opening theme, KICKBACK by Kenji Yonezu, begins playing as the trailer quickly cuts back and forth between Denji fighting the Zombie Devil and the Bat Devil. The quick cuts back and forth from Denji’s attacks as Chainsaw Man in either fight emphasizes the quality of the series’ animation.

Before long, the trailer shows Power jumping down from a rooftop and using her Blood Devil abilities to create a hammer as she joins an unseen fray. Further shots of Denji versus the Bat Devil play, before the latter stages of his fight versus the Leech Devil begin. It is evident that the snippet comes from later in the fight due to Denji missing an arm while being in his base form.

There is a quick montage of various Special Division 4 members, with Kobeni, Power, Denji, and Makima all appearing in these rapid shots. This is followed by a series of close-ups which include what seems to be the eyes of Denji, the Bat Devil, Power, Aki, the Zombie Devil, an unknown blonde-haired individual, and Makima.

The trailer then shows Denji in his Chainsaw Man form standing in a warehouse amidst a pool of blood and countless bodies. Makima approaches and hugs him before the Chainsaw Man trailer quickly transitions to Denji’s fight against the Zombie Devil once more. Further shots of Denji versus the Bat Devil and versus the Leech Devil are then seen.

Jさん ( ֊' '֊)🍃🏹 @soukatsu_ still processing how utterly crazy the Chainsaw Man trailer looks. every aspect of this production seems to have been painstakingly chosen and crafted for maximum stylistic and brutal impact



still processing how utterly crazy the Chainsaw Man trailer looks. every aspect of this production seems to have been painstakingly chosen and crafted for maximum stylistic and brutal impacthttps://t.co/ed7fycoY5s

As the scenes against the Bat Devil play out, as Denji laments how “through all of this crap” he’s been as patient as possible, yet he hasn’t been able to “cop a feel yet.” As he finishes speaking, fans see an exceptionally well-animated transformation sequence, where Denji pulls his ripcord and chainsaws shoot out of his arms, surrounded by beautifully animated arcs of blood.

The trailer ends as he takes a fighting stance and yells about not getting to “cop a feel yet.” The Chainsaw Man logo then appears over a blue background which quickly turns red. Before coming to a close, the trailer once more confirms the October 11, 2022, midnight premiere of the series.

In summation

Photon Edge @EdgePhoton #チェンソーマン A New Trailer for Chainsaw Man’s Anime has been released to the world, featuring The opening theme “KICK BACK”! Which sounds incredible as I’m so bloody excited for this Anime as I absolutely love Chainsaw Man! #chainsawman A New Trailer for Chainsaw Man’s Anime has been released to the world, featuring The opening theme “KICK BACK”! Which sounds incredible as I’m so bloody excited for this Anime as I absolutely love Chainsaw Man! #chainsawman #チェンソーマン https://t.co/dpnooqJQoo

The third and final Chainsaw Man trailer is easily the best yet. It features many more speaking roles than either of the prior two had. That apart, it also reveals Kenjiro Tsuda as Kishibe, easily one of the biggest known castings of the series. Fans are also praising the reveal of the opening theme, which many are celebrating as being a perfect fit for the series.

Fans are also celebrating the exceptional fight-scene animation seen in the latest trailer. While each of the prior two featured plenty of action themselves, this third trailer seemingly went above and beyond, with the amount of action featured as well as the quality of the animated sequences.

Overall, the latest trailer seems to be the best yet, and has become the most effective at getting fans excited for the series’ premiere. With only three more weeks to go, fans are now waiting with baited breath to finally see Denji and friends appear on the small screen.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

