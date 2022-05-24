Is Zeno stronger than Saitama? (& 9 Dragon Ball gods who could give One Punch Man a hard time)

With a single punch, Saitama can destroy most of the strongest villains he has ever faced, which is not surprising for someone who is able to eliminate his limiters and achieve limitless potential. His enormous power has been a topic of debate since the beginning of the manga, when compared to tremendously powerful characters in other manga and anime.

In this list, we'll talk about whether Saitama's incredible strength can overpower Zeno-Sama and other gods from the Dragon Ball universe, and whether those gods will grant him the long-awaited showdown our bald hero desires.

Note: this article is only based on the author's opinion and will not be presented in any specific sequence. It contains spoiler for both Dragon Ball Super and One Punch Man.

Is Saitama strong enough to face the Omni-king?

Zeno and future Zeno together (Image via Toei Animation)

1) Zeno-Sama

Don’t be fooled by his adorable appearance and his child-like demeanor, Zeno is by far the strongest being in the Dragon Ball multiverse. With an affinity for fun and a tendency to get bored in an instant, the Omni-king always surprises fans with his attitude and abilities.

His mere glare can paralyze even the strongest among the Gods of Destruction, and his will is enough to eliminate anything he wants from existence in a moment. We haven't seen his fighting capabilities, but when you are strong enough to intimidate even the guards that are supposed to protect you, it’s clear you’re on another level entirely.

Even though Saitama’s strength is supposed to be limitless, it is hard to imagine he would ever be able to defeat someone as strong as Zeno. It is true that we have not seen Saitama’s full power, and his fight with the God of his universe is fast approaching, but until we see him at his full potential, it is clear that Saitama is no match for Zeno now.

2) The Grand Priest

Although technically an angel, we cannot talk about the strongest deity-like entities in the Dragon Ball multiverse without thinking about the grand priest. Right-hand to the Omni-king, and speculated to be the second strongest being, the Grand Priest is someone no one wants to fight against.

His children, the angels who accompanied the Gods of Destruction, considered him to be stronger than them all, and he displayed this amazing strength by being able to stop full-powered assaults from two Gods of Destruction with one finger each during the gods' conflict.

With the ability to stop being able to kill planets with a touch, Saitama would have a difficult time landing a blow that could harm this mighty Angel.

3) Zamasu

A god capable of anything to achieve his goal, and with the will and intelligence to combat any odds, Zamasu was for a while the strongest opponent ever faced by Goku and his friends, and every time they thought they finally won, the Kai proved them wrong with a back up plan.

Zamasu was so strong that only Zeno could erase him, with the Z warriors overwhelmed by his power and abilities. Not much of a fighter, but with a genius brain and an immortal body, Saitama would really struggle in a fight against the powerful God.

4) Beerus

Amongst the Gods of Destruction, Beerus proved to be one of the strongest by being one of the last gods standing during the fight in the manga, and he could have been able to win if not for the interruption of the Grand Priest.

Beerus proved his speed and resilience by avoiding and ultimately defeating a good number of other gods when they teamed up to beat him during the Gods’ fight. Beerus has also proven his strength by being able to destroy entire planets and destroy individuals without breaking a sweat.

Saitama could put up a decent fight against Beerus, but it's unlikely that he'll be able to entirely defeat the God of Universe 7.

5) Champa

Champa is Beerus' twin brother who serves as Universe 6's God of Destruction. He has a deep rivalry with his brother, and they fight the moment they see each other. In those fights, we can see how similar their powers are.

Even though Champa appears to be a little slower and weaker than Beerus, as seen by his inability to easily avoid the same number of Gods as Beerus, he is far from a weak god.

Against Champa, Saitama would be able to put up a great fight but it is unlikely that our caped crusader would emerge victorious.

6) Whis

If someone in the universe is capable of stopping Beerus’ temper tantrums from time to time, it is none other than the Angel that accompanies the god everywhere, Whis. A being so strong, he claimed to be the one to train Beerus into the fighter he is today.

With the help of his Ultra Instinct, he is always aware of the danger, and can avoid nearly all the damage, as well as enjoying the magic his staff provides him.

Saitama would really struggle to land a blow that would truly hurt the angel, but he would be able to enjoy an incredible battle.

7) Vados

Vados during the Tournament of Power (Image via Toei Animation)

Whis’ older sister and the accompanying Angel for the God of Destruction of Universe 6, Vados is a powerful being who according to her, holds more accomplishments than her younger brother.

Based on their dialogue, Vados claims to be stronger than her brother, and Whis' statements that he is only now on equal footing with his sister hint that the initial bit was true in the past.

If our One Punch hero can battle her, we can be sure he will have a great time trying to overcome Vados, even if he will most likely lose the fight.

8) Belmod

An evil hating god and former member of the Pride Troopers, Belmond is said to be even stronger than Beerus by Whis himself. A capable fighter with an ingenious mind, he has proven stronger than most other gods during their fight. With his ability to capture enemies into Imprisonment balls and his card attacks, he proved the might of his power and emerged victorious against many other gods during the exhibition match.

Saitama could prove to be a formidable opponent, but sadly, it is likely he will not be able to conquer the God of Universe 11.

9) Quitela

Quitela and his Angel, Cognic (Image via Toei Animation)

A God without any sense of compassion and who prefers to have his lackeys do all the work, Quitela was not only capable of beating Beerus during their arm-wrestling match, he was also one of the few gods to stay standing before the end of the gods fight.

His power and ruthlessness make him an incredibly dangerous opponent, and his endurance is apparently at the same level as Beerus, if not even higher.

Saitama will have to battle hard against such an opponent, but Quitela will triumph because to his ruthlessness and strength.

10) Geene

A prideful fighter and willing participant during the Tournament of Power, Geene is the God of Universe 12. He has been proven to be an experienced warrior and is one of the few gods who are excited for even more destruction and combat during the event in the arc.

During the exhibition match, he demonstrated confidence in his abilities against Beerus and would have been able to fight him but for Sidra's interruption.

Saitama would greatly enjoy his fight against the god, and the deity would likely be one of the few members of the list to give Saitama a long and exciting battle because of his predilection for them.

That concludes the list. Do you agree with our picks? If not, tell us which gods you reckon would give Saitama a run for his money in the comments section. Follow Sportskeeda Anime for the latest news and updates about your favorite shonen shows.

