Is Zushi Zushi no mi an awakened Devil Fruit in One Piece? Fujitora's powers explained

Zushi Zushi no mi (Press-Press devil fruit) is one of the strongest and most unique kinds of devil fruits in One Piece. It was eaten by Fujitora, who was appointed as an Admiral after the dismissal of Admiral Aokiji and the promotion of Admiral Akainu.

The devil fruit allows its user to manipulate gravity in any possible. Fans have witnessed this devil fruit in all its glory as the Admiral has used it against the Straw Hat Pirates several times.

From making meteors fall from the sky to rendering everyone motionless on the ground using the devil fruit's abilities, the Zushi Zushi no mi is a devil fruit no one should underestimate. But where its current power looks overpowered, the series has still not witnessed its awakened form.

Zushi Zushi no mi is yet to awaken in One Piece

Fujitora (left) and Sabo (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

No, the Zushi Zushi no mi has not awakened, as of this article's publication. The strongest attack this Admiral used was during the Dressrosa arc against the Revolutionary Army agent Sabo. Even having such an overpowered attack was under the basic abilities of his devil fruit.

The attack Fujitora used was titled Gravity Blade: Raging Tiger. The attack creates gravitational waves around the Admiral that push out horizontally, destroying everything that comes in its way. Even with an attack of such magnitude, his devil fruit still hasn't awakened.

What is Zushi Zushi no Mi in One Piece?

The powers of the Zushi Zushi no mi (Image via Toei Animation)

The Zushi Zushi no mi is a Paramecia-type devil fruit that allows its user to manipulate gravitational forces at will. Admiral Fujitora is the first user of this devil fruit introduced in the series.

The basic abilities of this devil fruit lie around making things float by negating the gravitational forces on them or making them heavy by applying more gravitational force on them.

The devil fruit also allows its user to fly by manipulating the gravity around them such that the user can stand on a small piece of stone in mid-air.

Zoro (left) and Fujitora (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

The weaknesses of this devil fruit are also very fatal. If the opponent can attack the body of the user, the devil fruit's abilities can be disrupted. This was showcased during the Admiral's fight against Zoro during the Dressrosa arc.

Moreover, if the opponent is so physically strong that they can stand their ground, these devil fruit abilities would not affect them at all. Lastly, as this is a Paramecia devil fruit, it doesn't alter the gravitational force that is affecting the user.

The user can only fly by manipulating the gravitational forces around them, not negating the gravity on their body.

The powers of Admiral Fujitora and the Press Press fruit

Fujitora as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Admiral Fujitora (real name: Issho) was the fourth Admiral introduced in the series after Akainu, Kizaru, and Aokiji. He was appointed through the World Military Draft during the timeskip as Aokiji left on an emergency basis after his defeat against Akainu.

Issho is blind, but this handicap has never affected him or his duties. Just like Roronoa Zoro, Fujitora is a swordsman not known for his hand-to-hand combat. The name of his sword hasn't been unveiled yet but it is a shikomizue sword (a Japanese swordstick).

Moreover, Fujitora is one of the few characters in the series who has combined his devil fruit powers with his swordsmanship.

As a blind person, Fujitora uses his senses to do everything, thus having a very strong Observation Haki. Although the series hasn't revealed it yet, he could also have Future Sight. He also possesses Armament Haki.

Final thoughts

So far, only four Paramecia devil fruit users have awakened their devil fruits. Upon observing the properties of their awakened devil fruits, we can speculate what this devil fruit's power would evolve into once it awakens.

During the awakening of a Paramecia devil fruit, the abilities of that fruit get amplified, as seen in Kidd's Magnet-Magnet fruit and Katakuri's Mochi-Mochi fruit.

So, the awakening of the Zushi Zushi no Mi could allow its user to manipulate their own gravity or let them manipulate the intensity of gravitational forces, the maximum of which would be to create a black hole.

