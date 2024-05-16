Kagurabachi Chapter 33 spoilers: The Sazanami fights back against Shiba and Chihiro as Sojo's greatest achievement is revealed

Kagurabachi Chapter 33 spoilers released on Thursday, May 16, 2024, showcased the greatest extent of the Sazanami family's resolve to uphold their long-standing tradition. The official chapter is set to be released on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 25.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira enter the True Realm of his Cloud Gouger blade to unleash Mei: Shred against the Hishaku organization's mysterious leader. Additionally, the chapter showcased Hakuri leaving aside his fears to perform his family's signature move, Isou, against Soya Sazanami.

Kagurabachi Chapter 33 spoilers show the Tou putting their lives on the line to protect the Rakuzaichi auction

According to Kagurabachi Chapter 33 spoilers, the chapter is titled Protect With Your Lives.

The alleged Kagurabachi Chapter 33 spoilers begin with Chihiro Rokuhira and Hakuri hurrying toward the emergency exit door's location. Hakuri asks Chihiro whether he defeated the Hishaku's boss on the other side, but the sorcerer says he hasn't.

Following that, Kagurabachi Chapter 33 spoilers show Hiyuki Kagari confronting the Hishaku's leader. However, instead of fighting, the sorcerer tells her that his soul has been more than satisfied. He leaves the battle to the Sazanami family's guards, who bet their lives to protect their tradition, the Rakuzaichi auction.

Hiyuki appears behind the Hishaku boss in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

One of them observes Hiyuki's Enkotsu (Flame Bone) and realizes she's from the Kamunabi. He is surprised because he thought the Kamunabis were more conservative. However, Hiyuki blatantly replies that she's different from the rest.

The guard prepares to take down Hiyuki for interfering with the Rakuzaichi, even though she's from the Kamunabi organization, which works for the nation.

Kagurabachi Chapter 33 spoilers then delve into a flashback, where Kyora Sazanami summons his two children, Tenri and Hakuri to the auction stage. He calls them special and tells them that they must become strong enough to protect the family's long-standing tradition with their lives.

Shiba, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Back to the present, Kagurabachi Chapter 33 highlights the aftermath of the Shiba vs. the Tou battle. Chihiro's mentor decimates the Sazanami clan's elite fighters and interrogates one of them to learn the way to open the door.

The Tou was about to spill the beans before Tenri, the youngest Tou stopped him. Enraged, he recalls his father's words about not letting anyone interfere with the auction's proceedings.

Following that, Kagurabachi Chapter 33 spoilers show several flashback panels, where Kyora Sazanami lauds the efforts of Tenri. Suddenly, he notices a stone similar to the Datenseki in front of him dropped by Kyora through the vault.

A Tou member, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He yearns to live up to his father's expectations and surpass his limits. Kagurabachi Chapter 33 spoilers then show another flashback, where the Hishaku's leader hands over a stone to Kyora, calling it the greatest accomplishment of the late Genichi Sojo.

The chapter confirms that although Sojo died and never reached the heights of Kunishige, he developed a weapon that could bring momentary stability to the Datenseki. In other words, that weapon could enable a sorcerer to rival an Enchanted Blade.

However, he also tells Kyora that once it's used, the user's body won't be able to handle Spirit Energy's amplification, i.e., the user will die. Back to the present, the other Tou members implore Tenri not to use the weapon. However, the youngest Tou wants to protect the auction and uphold his father's words.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Without caring for his life, he grabs the weapon and gains astounding powers, as seen in Kagurabachi Chapter 33 spoilers. Shiba observes a peak in Tenri's Spirit Energy, which causes a change in the atmosphere.

Elsewhere, Chihiro Rokuhira and Hakuri haste toward the door. However, Soya Sazanami appears behind them, with determined eyes, prepared to kill them. Soya's serious avatar scares Hakuri because he has never seen him like that before.

Hakuri Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He quickly analyzes the situation and feels Chihiro has only a few embers left in the Cloud Gouger before it dies. Moroever, the reason the protagonist didn't finish off Soya's head was purely because he's Hakuri's brother.

After addressing the entire situation in his mind, Hakuri tells Chihiro to move forward. Kagurabachi Chapter 33 spoilers end with Hakuri Sazanami taking a battle stance for a rematch against his elder brother, Soya Sazanami.

