Kagurabachi chapter 47 spoilers: Chihiro and Hakuri meet Uruha as another Enchanted Blade's name is revealed

Kagurabachi chapter 47 spoilers, released on Thursday, August 29, 2024, were expected to show Chihiro and Hakuri in action to protect Uruha's life from the Hishaku and the alleged leaked spoilers didn't let fans down. The chapter revealed Uruha's connection to Kunishige Rokuhira, the name of the Enchanted Blade he used to carry, and a crucial fact about the Enchanted Blade bearers.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira met the Kamunabi higher-ups at the headquarters. The officials at the judging panel wondered whether they should trust the sorcerer with his plan. However, an unexpected move from Hishaku compelled the Kamunabi to assign Chihiro and Hakuri a mission to rescue Uruha, one of the previous users of the Enchanted Blades.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 47.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 spoilers show Chihiro and Hakuri saving Uruha from Hishaku's troops

According to Kagurabachi chapter 47 spoilers, the chapter is titled Uruha.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 47 spoilers introduce Uruha Yoji, the bearer of the Enchanted Blade, Kumeyuri. He reminisces about the moment he received the blade from Kunishige Rokuhira and feels it was the greatest climax of his life. After acquiring the blade from Kunishige, Uruha worked extremely hard in the Seitei War.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 spoilers reveal that Uruha Yoji admires Kunishige Rokuhira a lot. He was glad to be able to fight for him. After fighting in the war, he returned the blade to Kunishige and never heard from him until 15 years later, when he received the news of his death from the Kamunabi.

Kunishige's death (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

One of the Kamunabi elite members told Uruha that an evil organization named Hishaku was behind Kunishige's death. They also stole every Enchanted Blade and even killed Misaka, the contractor of the Cloud Gouger. Since Hishaku's targets were the bearers of the Enchanted Blades, Kamunabi swore to protect their lives.

One day, while living a boring life at Kokugoku Sanzo (a natural onsen in the northern part of the Toyama Prefecture), Uruha learned the existence of the seventh Enchanted Blade and Kunishige's son. However, the sorcerer refused to believe that Kunishige would have a son because he was never the type to take care of one.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 spoilers then return to the present. Three years have passed since Kunishige's death and Uruha lives on without any will to live. He hears a commotion and finds out about Hishaku's unexpected attack at Kokugoku.

Uruha Yoji, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kamunabi elite sorcerers urge Uruha Yoji to escape. While running from his chasers, Uruha feels he may require Azami or Hiyuki's protection to feel reassured. He runs toward the station, notices a few guards, and thinks it's over for him.

However, Hakuri arrives at the scene in time. Uruha wonders if the boy can truly save him with so many guards around them. Hakuri notices Uruha carrying a blade and enquires about it. The sorcerer reveals it's a normal blade for self-protection.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 spoilers then delve into a flashback, where Chihiro informs Hakuri that a person's body can hold only one type of sorcery. Therefore, once someone makes the life contract with a blade, they lose their original sorcery powers.

Chihiro and Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

In other words, Kagurabachi chapter 47 spoilers reveal that the current contractors of the Enchanted Blades are unarmed without their Enchanted Blades, which is why they require protection. Back to the present, Hakuri fails to demonstrate his powers while trying to save Uruha from the Hishaku mobs.

Uruha recalls one of the Kamunabi elite's words that if he doesn't survive, he will haunt him. The next panel shows Uruha wielding his normal blade to decimate several guards. Hakuri is wowed by the sorcerer's sword skills. Yet, with no end to the reinforcements, Hakuri and Uruha are compelled to board a bus.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, they soon realize the bus is swarming with Hishaku guards. Uruha feels it's over, but suddenly, Chihiro Rokuhira arrives. He greets Uruha and says he has heard a lot about him from his father.

Chihiro eliminates the Hishaku mobs and assures Uruha that he and Hakuri will keep him alive. The sorcerer notices traces of Kunishige in Chihiro. Kagurabachi chapter 47 spoilers end with Uruha Yoji screaming with joy, and asking if he can fight for Rokuhira again.

