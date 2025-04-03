Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers: Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko sets up Samura's reunion with Iori

Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers, released on Thursday, April 3, 2025, were expected to continue the main narrative after the flashback. Interestingly, the alleged spoilers didn't disappoint fans as they saw Chihiro Rokuhira pay heed to Iori's wishes and wield Enten so that she could see her father once. The official chapter is set to be released on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump.

The previous chapter illustrated Samura and Iori's daily lives in the form of a flashback. It was shown how Iori enrolled in a school and began to live a normal life. However, Yura spread the word about the Seitei War's actual history, which led to widespread angst toward the " War heroes." As a result, Iori was bullied in her school, which forced Samura to send her to Inori's sister.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi Chapter 74.

Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers show Samura descending from the sky as Chihiro and Hiruhiko unsheath their Enchanted Blades

Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers, the chapter is titled Dawn.

The alleged Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers continue the flashback from the previous chapter and begin with Samura receiving a call from the Kamunabi, informing him about Kunishige Rokuhira's death. They further inform Samura how the Enchanted Blades have been stolen.

As a result, the Kamunabi organization wants Samura to be at the Headquarters immediately. They mention how they are sending escorts to pick him up. Samura doesn't say anything as he hangs up the phone. Moments later, he hears the doorbell ring. As soon as he opens the door, Samura observes a familiar figure.

Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers show Yura visiting Samura's house after many years. Interestingly, Samura senses the corpses of the escorts outside who were supposed to pick him up. The blind swordsman enquires Yura whether his group murdered Kunishige Rokuhira.

Samura and Yura in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yura says they have indeed. He then formally introduces his group as "Hishaku." Yura informs Samura how they have already eliminated one of the Enchanted Blade users (referring to the former Cloud Gouger user, Misaki), and will do the same to him if he doesn't accept his "negotiations."

However, he's sure that the blind swordsman will accept since the Great Calamity is near. Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers then shift the focus to Samura, who wonders about Yura's Prophecy's authenticity. He holds Yura and his group responsible for interfering with the stability provided by the seal attached to the Shinuchi.

Samura then rhetorically asks Yura whether his group is trying to induce another Malediction. However, Yura disagrees. Instead, he wonders what makes Samura so confident about his version of "stability" when the malevolent flowers still bloom to this day on the island.

The Shinuchi's Malediction (Image via Shueisha)

Normally, those flowers are a mass of spirit energy, which should fade away when the blade is sheathed. However, the fact that those flowers remain is proof of the Sword Saint's will longing for destruction. Moreover, Yura reminds Samura about the narrative of the Sword Saint and the Shinuchi "surpassing all expectations."

As such, he thinks that the "stability" Samura is referring to is always at risk of being exceeded. Following that, in Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers reveal that Yura intends to execute the Sword Saint and wield the Shinuchi. He already knows everything about the Malediction and how it's Shinuchi's True Realm. That's why, his original goal is to stop the Malediction, i.e., calamity from repeating in the nation.

After that, Yura asks Samura why his daughter isn't around. Samura says it's because it would have caused nothing but trouble if she had stayed with him. Yura then extends his hands and offers Samura a chance to repent for his crimes. Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers then switches to Samura's perspective, who realizes that he has to team up with the Hishaku to eliminate evil from its very roots.

The Sword Saint in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers then shift the perspective to Iori, who narrates how she lived under the Kamunabi's care after Kunishige Rokuhira's death. Six months later, she encounters Rou and the Masumi, who inform her how they intend to erase her existence as Samura's daughter. The flashback ends with a monologue from Iori, recollecting the bittersweet moments of her life she lived as "Seiichi Samura's daughter."

After the flashback, Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers return to the present. Rou cannot believe that Iori's seal has been completely broken. Meanwhile, Totot comes to assist Hiruhiko, who has been slashed by Chihiro. As Hiruhiko's gashes throb, he asks Toto to hand over his blade.

Meanwhile, several mobs surround Iori. However, she demonstrates her excellent sword skills to defend herself. Chihiro asks Iori whether she has learned her swordsmanship from Samura. Iori says she has indeed, but it's her first time wielding a real blade. However, since she keeps her eyes closed, blood and violence aren't affecting her much.

Iori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers shift the focus to Iori, who recalls how she always wanted to become stronger ever since she was forced to leave her father's side. She wonders whether Samura would stick to her side if she became strong enough to overcome anything.

Meanwhile, Chihiro thinks that since the seal is undone, chances are that Samura remembers everything about Iori, too. However, he tells Iori that her father cannot come to her at the moment because he has something he must do. Iori pauses for a moment and realizes that her father is out to kill the other Enchanted Blade wielders.

Gradually, she feels that her feelings won't ever reach Samura. At this moment in Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers, Chihiro Rokuhira remembers Rou telling him that Samura will more than likely appear if he unsheathes Enten. However, the second time he appears, he will surely kill Chihiro and steal Enten.

Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

On the other side of the spectrum, Toto warns Hiruhiko about the danger he might expose himself to once he unsheathes the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade. Even though Hiruhiko has attained the idea of swordsmanship, Toto thinks he might not be able to fight him with such heavy wounds.

However, it doesn't matter to Hiruhiko because he knows that Chihiro will bring out his Enchanted blade too. Meanwhile, Chihiro assures Iori that her feelings aren't meaningless. Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers then show Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiruhiko unsheathing Enten and Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade, respectively.

As soon as they do, the sky clears up. Kagurabachi Chapter 74 spoilers end with Seiichi Samura descending from the sky with jet-black wings. He unsheaths Tobiume, initiating a three-way Enchanted Blade battle.

