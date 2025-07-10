Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers: Chihiro and Samura team-up for a showdown at Kamunabi HQ

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers surfacing online on Thursday, July 10, 2025, the manga was expected to show a heartwarming reunion between Samura and Iori. The leaked spoilers didn't disappoint fans, as the chapter focused on Samura's conversation with Chihiro and Iori. The official chapter will be released on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 12 am JST.

In the previous chapter, Seiichi Samura fixed the crack on his Tobimune Enchanted Blade using the Suzaku flames, as he was still unsure about Chihiro's visions. Yet, the blind swordsman's heart eventually resonated with Chihiro and Iori's unyielding resolve, as they didn't forget their past.

Although some aspects of their past were traumatic, they still clung to the sweet memories. With that, Samura had a change of heart. He healed his eyes and opened them for the first time in years to see his daughter all grown up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 86.

Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers show Chihiro and Samura discussing the next plans

Samura opens his eyes in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers, the chapter is titled Indication.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers begin with Chihiro Rokuhira slowly losing consciousness, as he is on his limits. With his blurred vision, he cannot identify the silhouette in front of him. Although Chihiro was able to crack the Tobimune blade with a full-powered Nishiki and Suzaku's firepower, he acknowledges that it was still only a crack.

The Enten user surmises that he requires more power to break the Shinuchi. As he is about to fall from extreme fatigue, Samura catches him. The Tobimune user activates Suzaku and heals everyone around him, including Rou and other Masumi members. While slowly recovering from his injuries, Chihiro looks at Samura's eyes and wonders what happened.

Samura tells Chihiro that he has finally given in to his unyielding resolve that wouldn't let him stop, even if it meant killing himself. Chihiro responds to him, saying he can't let go of his past because it contains the memories of his father. Samura then realizes that Chihiro cooperated with Kunishige.

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

He delves into a thought and wonders if Kunishige Rokuhira wanted to bridge the gap toward a future. Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers then show Samura looking at the Enten blade, and asking Chihiro if it truly has the power to break the Shinuchi. Although it doesn't have enough firepower for now, Chihiro is convinced it will get there.

Samura, who has already tasted the blade's wrath once, feels that it's only the beginning from this point. Moreover, he tells Chihiro that his swordsmanship has improved. Now that he sees the light, he promises to adhere to Rokuhira's guidance. Samura is convinced Chihiro can turn it around with his Enten.

Meanwhile, in Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers, Chihiro states that his swordsmanship has actually come from Samura's daughter, Iori. Samura perplexingly looks at Iori and asks if she has been with the sword since that day. Iori snaps at her father, and moments later, she breaks down in tears, complaining about the negligence he showed toward her.

Samura and Iori (Image via Shueisha)

With tears pouring from her eyes, Iori remarks that she has been with the sword ever since he left because she chose it. As she says this, she punches Samura in the gut before embracing him. Chihiro Rokuhira looks at the heartwarming reunion of a father and daughter. His eyes sparkle with emotions, as it reminds him of his own father, Kunishige Rokuhira.

Meanwhile, in Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers, Ikura thinks he is out of place. However, Sumi reminds him that things would have looked different if he weren't here. Moku calls him the actual MVP of the fight. Samura then apologizes to the Masmumi members for his actions.

Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers shift the focus to Rou, who tells Samura that he has millions of things he wants to say. However, Iori has already beaten him to the punch, so he is fine for the time being. Meanwhile, Samura delves into a thought about the future.

Rou, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Samura thinks that even if he were to leave everything regarding the Lifelong Contracts to Chihiro, the Hishaku still holds a few Enchanted Blades, and the Kamunabi spy still exists. These are the two vital puzzles they must focus on right now. Samura then asks Rou how many are to be cleaned up.

Speculating he is talking about the Hishaku, Rou says they must hurry up, as they have been informed about the Hishaku's surprise attack on the Kamunabi headquarters. Samura wonders about the Hishaku's reckless plan, and whether it's to kill the Sword Saint. Nevertheless, he realizes that the Hishaku were trying to discard him from the equation altogether.

At the same time, he speculates on the possibility of an informer on the play, given how the Hishaku could launch their raid from the inside. Meanwhile, in Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers, Chihiro Rokuhira wants to initiate their next action. However, he states that he doesn't want to carry the burden alone.

Samura and Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

Samura assures him that he will lend him protection with the Tobimune blade and heal every wound he has to bear. With that, Chihiro is ready to clean up the Hishaku and the Enchanted Blades, together. Meanwhile, Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers show Rou giving Samura his glasses. Samura looks at his shades and realizes he has truly lost to everyone.

Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers show a scene from the Seitei War, where Samura, Uruha, Misaka, and other Enchanted Blade wielders are fighting against the Sword Saint's Malediction. In a double-spread panel, the Sword Saint appears to be using the Centipede ability to maneuver through the debris of an architecture.

In the next panel, Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers switch to the monitoring room of Kamunabi Headquarters' lowest floor, where the Sword Saint is confined within a special barrier. The guards in the monitoring room hear commotion from above and note that nothing has been out of the ordinary with the Sword Saint.

Sword Saint, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

One of the Kamunabi guards reveals that the pillars confining the Sword Saint are the Life Force maintaining device. Everything living inside the pillars are given the bare minimum nutritional value, just so the subjects can live by. They are subjected to a life of nothingness, where only time passes.

According to the spoilers, the Sword Saint hasn't moved a muscle in eighteen years of confinement. He only uttered the word "Magatsumi" on November 8 at 3:47 PM. At this moment, the Sword Saint gets up and says it's about time. Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers end with Samura and Chihiro heading to Tokyo to begin their operation at Kamunabi HQ.

Conclusion

As evident from Kagurabachi chapter 86 spoilers, the series will move on to the next phase of the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc, where Chihiro Rokuhira and Samura unite to confront the Hishaku at the Kamunabi Headquarters.

Moreover, the Sword Saint, who hasn't done anything up to this point, has suddenly gotten up. All these bring an ominous sign for Chihiro and others. Moreover, Samura was also worried about the inside informer in Kamunabi. Overall, the chapter has provided many useful insights and sets up an epic showdown.

