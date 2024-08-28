Koji Kashin's newest powers in Boruto may be a way of reconciling anime-original scenes with the manga's plotline

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 recently came out and one of the most notorious elements was the revelation of Kashin Koji's powers of being able to see alternate realities and futures, which presents a lot of possibilities. It has been common knowledge that the manga published by Shueisha and the Studio Pierrot anime adaptation diverge in a lot of different elements, so this new plot point could be useful.

In that regard, it could be established that the differences between the Boruto manga and anime are due to them being alternate timelines, thus providing much-needed context to some questions that the fandom has. One of the most popular questions involves the protagonist having the Jogan in the anime and not in the manga. This context of Kashin Koji could play a pivotal role in explaining this.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Boruto's manga and anime differences could be explained through Kashin Koji's new ability

It has been established in chapter 13 of the Two Blue Vortex manga that Kashin Koji has the ability to see a lot of different futures and alternate timelines, which has led to a theory on Reddit that this could explain the differences between the manga and the anime.

This is a situation that has often led to a lot of questions within the fandom since some elements of the anime are not present in the manga and vice versa. For example, a major difference is that the protagonist has the Jogan in the Studio Pierrot anime adaptation while the manga is yet to show it.

This means that the recent Kashin Koji revelation could mean that there are different timelines, and the manga is one timeline where the main character doesn't have said powers.

However, it is also worth pointing out that manga creators rarely answer questions that were only established in the anime adaptation. Author Masashi Kishimoto doesn't have to address issues such as the Jogan or the different Otsutsuki from the anime, because that is something that Pierrot did, and the manga has its own continuity.

The repercussions of Kashin Koji's ability

Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

There is no denying that the revelation of Kashin Koji's ability to see different futures is going to have a lot of ramifications throughout Boruto. That is because this is a character who can now see what is going to happen and come up with solutions on the spot, which, in theory, could lead to the series losing a lot of tension and stakes in the process.

It remains to be seen how author Masashi Kishimoto is going to deal with this, but this could play a massive role in the story. The most recent chapter saw the potential threat of new Shinju clones, which is something that could have a massive impact, plus the idea of the franchise now having a multiverse becomes a lot more prominent.

Final thoughts

This new ability of Kashin Koji could have a lot of ramifications on the differences between the manga and the anime, thus explaining why there are elements present in one version and not in the other. However, this is mere fan speculation as of this writing.

