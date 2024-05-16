Konosuba season 3 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Konosuba season 3 episode 7 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. Viewers residing in Japan can watch the episode broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local television networks.

The latest episode showed a different side to Kazuma, who was on a mission with Chris to steal the Divine Treasure. He also got an earful from Aqua and Iris for pulling a stunt and putting Darkness in an extremely vulnerable position.

Despite his perverted tendencies, he certainly came through when Chris depended on him. He and his gang are finally back in Axel, and it will be interesting to see whether or not his mundane life will change.

Konosuba season 3 episode 7 release date and time

Megumin, Darkness, and Claire as seen in anime series (Image via Drive)

As mentioned, Konosuba season 3 episode 7 is slated to release on May 22, 2024, at 11.30 pm JST. Most regions worldwide will be able to watch it on this date. However, the release times will vary according to the region, owing to timezone differences.

The release times for various regions, as well as their corresponding timezones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Wednesday May 22, 2024 Central Standard Time 9:30 am Wednesday May 22, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Wednesday May 22, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Wednesday May 22, 2024 Central European Time 4:30 pm Wednesday May 22, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Wednesday May 22, 2024 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Wednesday May 22, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Thursday May 23, 2024

Where to watch Konosuba season 3 episode 7?

Konosuba season 3 episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The streaming website will not provide content for free, and interested viewers must avail of the platform’s paid services to access said episodes. Crunchyroll will simulcast the English-subtitled version of the episode soon after the episode’s broadcast in Japan.

Viewers in Japan can watch the latest episodes on Tokyo MX, AT-X, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi. That said, the broadcast timings will change depending on the television network the viewer chooses.

Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode on May 22 at 11.30 pm JST. KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS11 will broadcast the episode on May 23 at 1 am JST. TV Aichi will broadcast the episode on May 23 at 1.30 am JST, while AT-X will broadcast the episode on May 23 at 9 pm JST.

A brief recap of Konosuba season 3 episode 6

The episode began with Kazuma returning to his original body moments before entering the bath with Darkness and Claire. Moments later, Aqua gave him an earful and called him stupid for everything he did that day. Everyone at the party was giving Kazuma glares and wondered why Darkness associated herself with someone like him.

Shortly, he found himself in Chris’ company, who convinced him to steal the Divine Treasure from Iris. Kazuma wore the mask made by Vanir, which had an odd effect on him. He had Vanir’s confidence and managed to pummel the Royal Guards responsible for guarding Iris. He and Chris successfully retrieved the Divine Treasure and escaped in time.

He later confessed to Darkness and ensured that the masked thieves’ identities were not revealed publicly when Claire questioned them. Iris knew that Kazuma was one of the masked thieves who stole the Divine Treasure and her ring. She later asked Kazuma to defeat the Devil King. Viewers then realize that the person who defeated the Devil King is eligible to marry the Princess—an outcome Iris hoped for since she seems interested in Kazuma.

What to expect in Konosuba season 3 episode 7?

Iris, as seen in the anime series (Image via Drive)

Iris and Claire might not appear in Konosuba season 3 episode 7, since the gang is finally back in Axel. The upcoming episode could shift its focus onto a new mission involving an incredibly powerful character. Kazuma’s luck hasn’t been the greatest, but he seemed to make the best of the situation.

Furthermore, Konosuba season 3 episode 7 will most likely focus on the interactions involving Megumin and Aqua, who were sidelined for the past episode or two.

