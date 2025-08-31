  • home icon
By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 31, 2025 14:10 GMT
Lord of Mysteries episode 12: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)
Lord of Mysteries episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time, as per the show's official platforms. The episode will be available on WeTV, Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, and other digital services, with multiple subtitles.

The previous episode primarily focused on Madam Sharon and her connections with the Demoness sect. After a thorough investigation, the Nighthawks caught a whiff of Sharon's intentions and made an effort to stop her.

However, it ended up being a bittersweet experience for Klein, who lost yet another friend. Considering how the episode ended, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the Lord of Mysteries episode 12.

Lord of Mysteries episode 12 release date and time for every region

Madam Sharon (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)
According to the series' official platforms and the complete release schedule, Lord of Mysteries episode 12 will be released on September 6, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time. However, due to the time zone differences, interested viewers from global regions can watch the episode an hour later on several streaming services.

Lord of Mysteries episode 12 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are as follows:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Standard Time

Friday, September 5, 2025

7 PM

Central Standard Time

Friday, September 5, 2025

9 PM

Eastern Standard Time

Friday, September 5, 2025

10 PM

Brazil Standard Time

Friday, September 5, 2025

11 PM

British Summer Time

Saturday, September 6, 2025

3 AM

Central European Time

Saturday, September 6, 2025

4 AM

Indian Standard Time

Saturday, September 6, 2025

7:30 AM

Philippine Standard Time

Saturday, September 6, 2025

10 AM

Australian Central Standard Time

Saturday, September 6, 2025

11:30 AM

Where to watch Lord of Mysteries episode 12?

Dunn Smith, as seen in the donghua (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)
Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch Lord of Mysteries episode 12 on Tencent Video or the WeTV service in multiple Asian regions. Furthermore, the episode will be streamed on Muse Asia in selected countries.

Crunchyroll will stream Lord of Mysteries episode 12 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, North Africa, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, an hour after its release on WeTV and Tencent Video.

Lord of Mysteries episode 11 recap

A scene from the donghua (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)
The episode kicks off with an eerie scene, where Klein Moretti witnesses a mysterious person ravenously eating something. Shortly after this, the narrative returns to the current events and shows Madam Sharon heading to the courtroom. She manipulates the esteemed guests using voodoo dolls as part of a larger conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Klein Moretti is on Sharon's trail, as he suspects that she is connected with the mastermind. He begins to follow Sharon after the courtroom incident. Elsewhere, Dunn Smith and Frye investigate Sharon's house and find something suspicious. Later, the episode briefly shows Sharon visiting the Demoness Sect's Saintess, thus confirming her connection to the sect.

Klein, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)
According to the episode, Sharon is a Sequence 6: Pleasure Beyonder of the Assassin pathway. Apparently, the Saintess has given Sharon a particular task, involving the greater part of Tingen. On the other hand, Klein Moretti finds out about Sharon's connection with the Demoness Sect through his investigations and reports it to his Captain.

Dunn Smith realizes that they will require the Spirit Medium's Mirror against a Demoness. After securing it, the Nighthawks embark on a mission to stop Sharon. Although the Nighthawks are successful in eliminating Sharon, partly because of Dunn Smith's interference and Klein's presence of mind, they lose Kenley, one of their vital members.

Spirit Medium&#039;s mirror (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)
With that, the folks who had been entranced by Sharon return to their senses. However, Dunn Smith's eyes surprisingly glow, even though for a brief time. Meanwhile, Klein returns to the scene after accomplishing a task and sees a horrific scene. The episode ends with Klein witnessing Dunn Smith eating Kenley's corpse, as if he is possessed by a strange being.

What to expect in Lord of Mysteries episode 12?

According to the preview clip shared by the official staff, Lord of Mysteries episode 12 will likely show the fate of Dunn Smith, especially since an evil force has possessed him.

Likewise, the short clip teases the appearance of Lanevus, who holds the key to the events leading up to the climax. As such, the episode will likely reveal the danger threatening the entirety of Tingen.

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

