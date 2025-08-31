Lord of Mysteries episode 12: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lord of Mysteries episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time, as per the show's official platforms. The episode will be available on WeTV, Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, and other digital services, with multiple subtitles.The previous episode primarily focused on Madam Sharon and her connections with the Demoness sect. After a thorough investigation, the Nighthawks caught a whiff of Sharon's intentions and made an effort to stop her.However, it ended up being a bittersweet experience for Klein, who lost yet another friend. Considering how the episode ended, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the Lord of Mysteries episode 12.Lord of Mysteries episode 12 release date and time for every regionMadam Sharon (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)According to the series' official platforms and the complete release schedule, Lord of Mysteries episode 12 will be released on September 6, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time. However, due to the time zone differences, interested viewers from global regions can watch the episode an hour later on several streaming services.Lord of Mysteries episode 12 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeFriday, September 5, 20257 PMCentral Standard TimeFriday, September 5, 20259 PMEastern Standard TimeFriday, September 5, 202510 PMBrazil Standard TimeFriday, September 5, 202511 PMBritish Summer TimeSaturday, September 6, 20253 AMCentral European TimeSaturday, September 6, 20254 AMIndian Standard TimeSaturday, September 6, 20257:30 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSaturday, September 6, 202510 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSaturday, September 6, 202511:30 AMWhere to watch Lord of Mysteries episode 12?Dunn Smith, as seen in the donghua (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch Lord of Mysteries episode 12 on Tencent Video or the WeTV service in multiple Asian regions. Furthermore, the episode will be streamed on Muse Asia in selected countries.Crunchyroll will stream Lord of Mysteries episode 12 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, North Africa, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, an hour after its release on WeTV and Tencent Video.Lord of Mysteries episode 11 recapA scene from the donghua (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)The episode kicks off with an eerie scene, where Klein Moretti witnesses a mysterious person ravenously eating something. Shortly after this, the narrative returns to the current events and shows Madam Sharon heading to the courtroom. She manipulates the esteemed guests using voodoo dolls as part of a larger conspiracy.Meanwhile, Klein Moretti is on Sharon's trail, as he suspects that she is connected with the mastermind. He begins to follow Sharon after the courtroom incident. Elsewhere, Dunn Smith and Frye investigate Sharon's house and find something suspicious. Later, the episode briefly shows Sharon visiting the Demoness Sect's Saintess, thus confirming her connection to the sect.Klein, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)According to the episode, Sharon is a Sequence 6: Pleasure Beyonder of the Assassin pathway. Apparently, the Saintess has given Sharon a particular task, involving the greater part of Tingen. On the other hand, Klein Moretti finds out about Sharon's connection with the Demoness Sect through his investigations and reports it to his Captain.Dunn Smith realizes that they will require the Spirit Medium's Mirror against a Demoness. After securing it, the Nighthawks embark on a mission to stop Sharon. Although the Nighthawks are successful in eliminating Sharon, partly because of Dunn Smith's interference and Klein's presence of mind, they lose Kenley, one of their vital members.Spirit Medium's mirror (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)With that, the folks who had been entranced by Sharon return to their senses. However, Dunn Smith's eyes surprisingly glow, even though for a brief time. Meanwhile, Klein returns to the scene after accomplishing a task and sees a horrific scene. The episode ends with Klein witnessing Dunn Smith eating Kenley's corpse, as if he is possessed by a strange being.What to expect in Lord of Mysteries episode 12?According to the preview clip shared by the official staff, Lord of Mysteries episode 12 will likely show the fate of Dunn Smith, especially since an evil force has possessed him.Likewise, the short clip teases the appearance of Lanevus, who holds the key to the events leading up to the climax. As such, the episode will likely reveal the danger threatening the entirety of Tingen.Also read:Lord of Mysteries episode 11 full highlightsTo Be Hero X episode 22 full highlightsCall of the Night season 2 episode 10 release date and time